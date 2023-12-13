3D Systems announced two additions to its executive leadership team. Effective December 13, 2023, Jeffrey Creech has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Creech will lead all facets of the company?s global finance organization.

Messrs. Creech will report to 3D Systems? President & CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Graves.

Mr. Creech joins 3D Systems with more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership and business transformation. He most recently served as Senior Director at the Finely Group, an executive advisory service company, and prior to that worked as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Nutramax Laboratories, a privately held manufacturer of human and animal health dietary supplements.??Mr. Creech?s career also includes financial and operations roles with Springs Creative Products Group where he served as both President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jefferson Wells where he was the National Director, Business Transformation COE. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Management Accountant and holds a bachelor?s degree in accounting from Pfeiffer University and a master?s degree in military studies/history from the American Military University.