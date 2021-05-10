3D Systems Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results 05/10/2021 | 04:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ROCK HILL, S.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Financial and Operational Results Q1 2021 revenue increased by 7.7% to $146.1 million, compared to $135.6 million in Q1 2020

Organic revenue growth, which excludes businesses divested in 2020, was 16.6% for Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020

Q1 2021 gross margins of 44.0% compared to gross margins of 42.1% in Q1 2020

Q1 2021 GAAP earnings of $0.36 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.17 per share in Q1 2020

Q1 2021 Non-GAAP earnings of $0.17 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in Q1 2020

GAAP operating loss of $2.0 million and GAAP net income of $45.2 million

Strong revenue growth and cost improvements drove adjusted EBITDA margins of 13.6% and positive operating cash flow of $28.5 million Quarter Ended March 31, (in millions, expect per share data) 2021 2020 Revenue $ 146.1 $ 135.6 Operating loss $ (2.0 ) $ (18.2 ) Net income (loss) $ 45.2 $ (18.9 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.37 $ (0.17 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.17 ) Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons (1) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 13.1 $ (5.0 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 20.9 $ (4.5 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) Non-GAAP income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19.8 $ 2.2 (1) See Appendix for reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating income (loss), net income (loss) and basic and diluted income (loss) per share. Summary Comments on Results Commenting on the results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Graves said, “During my first year at 3D Systems, we established a clear strategic purpose that is driving our work every day: To be leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. We laid out a four-stage plan to reach that goal and I am pleased that these efforts have contributed to impressive Q1 results. We delivered almost 8% year-over-year revenue growth despite divestments of non-core businesses in 2020 and 2021. When we exclude the revenue from these divested businesses, organic revenue grew nearly 17%. Our Healthcare business continues to deliver exceptional growth, posting a 39% year-over-year increase, with strength in both dental and medical applications. Industrial sales continue to stabilize as global economies gradually open up from the pandemic. We believe the exciting growth our company is now delivering is the result of two factors. One is the ongoing opportunity for additive manufacturing to enhance the design and manufacturing processes of our customers, and the second is our ability to leverage our exceptional technology portfolio, solutions strategy, and intense focus on execution. In conjunction with our topline growth, we have also maintained a tight focus on our cost structure, generating gross margins of 44%, an almost two-point improvement year-over-year, and double-digit adjusted-EBITDA margins. This combination of strong top line growth, profitability, and cash generation distinguishes us in our industry. We attribute this performance to the breadth of our technology portfolio, which includes industrial metal and polymer systems, leading edge software solutions, and a rapidly increasing range of materials for both human and industrial application. This technology base, brought to an intense focus through high value customer applications, creates an exciting environment for sustained value creation for all our stakeholders.” Dr. Graves continued, “With our solid progress on the initial stages of our transformation plan, we have now increased our focus on the fourth stage of our plan, which is to invest for accelerated growth and profitability in support of our long-term financial goals of sustained double-digit revenue growth, 50% gross profit margins and 20% adjusted-EBITDA margins. Our recently announced acquisitions of Allevi, a developer of bioprinting solutions, comprising bioprinters, biomaterials, and specialized laboratory software, and Additive Works, a software company focused on optimization and automation of AM print setup and workflow generation, are key steps to reaching our long term goals. In addition to these two exciting acquisitions, last week we announced an investment to expand our operations in Colorado, which will allow us to meet the increasing demand for our industry-leading Healthcare solutions that target patient-specific applications, while also expanding our industrial application development capabilities, spearheaded by our Application Innovation Group, adding expertise and technology to address new, more complex industrial applications.” Dr. Graves summarized, “I’m very proud of our teams’ performance in the first quarter of the year and am excited about our trajectory and the long-term potential of our company. More than ever, I believe that additive manufacturing will play a key role in transforming the way components can be designed and manufactured for critical applications ranging from complex aerospace systems, to electric vehicles, to even the human body. Our strong financial performance and balance sheet, combined with industry leading technology and application expertise, will allow us to lead that transformation.” Summary of First Quarter Results Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased 7.7% compared to the same period last year, and excluding businesses divested in 2020 and 2021, increased 16.6%. The results reflect strong performance in Healthcare and a continued stabilization of Industrial as economies around the world reopen from pandemic-related shutdowns. Revenue from Healthcare increased 38.7% to $72.5 million, compared to the same period last year, driven by strong sales in both dental applications and medical applications. Industrial sales decreased 11.7% to $73.6 million, compared to the same period last year; excluding businesses divested in 2020 and 2021, Industrial sales increased 0.7%. Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 44.0% compared to 42.1% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 44.0% compared to 42.7% in the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased 12.1% to $66.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $51.2 million, an 18.7% decrease from the first quarter of the prior year. The lower non-GAAP operating expenses reflect savings achieved from cost restructuring activities. Financial Liquidity At March 31, 2021, the company had cash on hand of $133.0 million including restricted cash, no debt and a $100 million unused revolving credit facility with approximately $92.0 million of availability based on the terms of the agreement. Cash on hand has increased $48.2 million since December 31, 2020, driven primarily by net proceeds from divestitures of $54.7 million and cash generated from operations of $28.5 million, offset by a debt repayment of $21.4 million and other financing and investing uses of cash. Q1 2021 Conference Call and Webcast 3D Systems expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today, May 10, 2021. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these results tomorrow morning, which may be accessed as follows: Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor

Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345 A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live presentation at www.3dsystems.com/investor . Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise. Presentation of Information in this Press Release 3D Systems reports is financial results in accordance with GAAP. To facilitate a better understanding of the impact that strategic acquisitions, non-recurring charges and certain non-cash expenses had on its financial results, management reviews certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share, non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, non-GAAP SG&A Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Expenses, each of which exclude the impact of amortization of intangibles, acquisition and severance expenses, stock-based compensation expense, litigation settlements and charges related to strategic decisions and portfolio realignment, and Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP Operating Income plus depreciation, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins to better evaluate period-over-period performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying schedule. 3D Systems does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis. The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because 3D Systems cannot reliably forecast legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses, restructuring expenses, product end of life adjustments and goodwill impairment, which are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially. About 3D Systems More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in Healthcare and Industrial markets such as Medical and Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Durable Goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com Tables Follow 3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (In thousands, except par value) March 31, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,440 $ 75,010 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $4,106 and $4,392 98,117 114,254 Inventories 110,377 116,667 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,821 33,145 Current assets held for sale — 18,439 Total current assets 375,755 357,515 Property and equipment, net 71,467 75,356 Intangible assets, net 24,896 28,083 Goodwill 156,113 161,765 Right of use assets 50,748 48,620 Deferred income tax asset 4,865 6,247 Assets held for sale — 31,684 Other assets 21,663 23,785 Total assets $ 705,507 $ 733,055 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 2,051 Current right of use liabilities 9,238 9,534 Accounts payable 44,945 45,174 Accrued and other liabilities 61,230 69,812 Customer deposits 6,973 7,750 Deferred revenue 32,006 30,302 Current liabilities held for sale — 11,107 Total current liabilities 154,392 175,730 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs — 19,218 Long-term right of use liabilities 51,099 48,469 Deferred income tax liability 3,331 4,716 Liabilities held for sale — 2,952 Other liabilities 34,552 51,247 Total liabilities 243,374 302,332 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 126,523 and 127,626 126 128 Additional paid-in capital 1,397,276 1,404,964 Treasury stock, at cost — 1,623 shares and 3,494 shares (10,492 ) (22,590 ) Accumulated deficit (898,075 ) (943,303 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,702 ) (8,476 ) Total stockholders’ equity 462,133 430,723 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 705,507 $ 733,055 3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Quarter Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 93,648 $ 79,739 Services 52,468 55,896 Total revenue 146,116 135,635 Cost of sales: Products 53,364 48,453 Services 28,512 30,050 Total cost of sales 81,876 78,503 Gross profit 64,240 57,132 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 49,600 56,106 Research and development 16,599 19,244 Total operating expenses 66,199 75,350 Loss from operations (1,959 ) (18,218 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 38,853 (2,564 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 36,894 (20,782 ) Benefit for income taxes 8,334 1,858 Net income (loss) $ 45,228 $ (18,924 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.17 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 121,705 114,590 Diluted 125,070 114,590 3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Quarter Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 45,228 $ (18,924 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,102 11,690 Stock-based compensation 11,050 6,312 Loss on hedge termination 721 — Provision for bad debts (142 ) 817 (Gain) loss on the disposition of businesses, property, equipment and other assets (39,401 ) 137 Provision for deferred income taxes and reserve adjustments (8,889 ) (106 ) Impairment of goodwill and assets — 1,100 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 15,941 1,568 Inventories 2,699 (2,694 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,303 ) (14,298 ) Accounts payable 1,665 6,616 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,552 10,242 Accrued and other liabilities (17,491 ) (5,741 ) All other operating activities 8,721 996 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,453 (2,285 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,878 ) (4,366 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses, net of cash 54,747 552 Purchase of noncontrolling interest (4,000 ) (12,500 ) Other investing activities (306 ) (284 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 46,563 (16,598 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of borrowings/long-term debt (21,392 ) (627 ) Proceeds from inventory financing agreements — 2,509 Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation (2,749 ) (949 ) Other financing activities (196 ) 296 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (24,337 ) 1,229 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,434 ) (3,241 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 48,245 (20,895 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period (a) 84,711 134,617 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period (a) $ 132,956 $ 113,722 (a) The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $516 and $946 as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $540 and $952 as of December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively, which were included in Other assets, net, and $9,161 as of December 31, 2020, which was included in Current assets held for sale in the condensed consolidated balance sheets. 3D Systems Corporation

Loss Per Share

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Quarter Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 45,228 $ (18,924 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares - basic 121,705 114,590 Dilutive securities 3,365 — Weighted average shares - diluted 125,070 114,590 Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.37 $ (0.17 ) Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.17 ) Appendix

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Quarter Ended March 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 GAAP Revenue - as reported $ 146.1 $ 135.6 Non-GAAP Revenue 146.1 135.6 GAAP Cost of sales - as reported 81.9 78.5 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.1 0.1 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related — 0.1 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — 0.7 Non-GAAP Cost of sales 81.9 77.7 GAAP Gross Profit - as reported 64.2 57.1 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.1 0.1 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related — 0.1 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — 0.7 Non-GAAP Gross Profit 64.3 58.0 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 44.0 % 42.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 44.0 % 42.7 % GAAP Selling, general and administrative - as reported 49.6 56.1 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 13.3 10.6 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 0.5 0.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 1.0 1.5 Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative 34.6 43.9 GAAP Research and development - as reported 16.6 19.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs — 0.1 Non-GAAP Research and development 16.6 19.1 GAAP Operating Expenses - as reported 66.2 75.3 Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 13.3 10.6 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 0.5 0.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 1.0 1.6 Non-GAAP Operating expenses 51.2 63.0 GAAP Operating Income (loss) - as reported (2.0 ) (18.2 ) Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 13.4 10.7 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 0.5 0.2 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 1.0 2.3 Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss) 13.1 (5.0 ) Depreciation 6.7 7.3 Adjusted EBITDA 19.8 2.2 GAAP Other Income and expense, net - as reported 38.9 (2.6 ) Legal, acquisition and divestiture related (39.4 ) 0.1 Impairment of cost-method investments — 1.1 Non-GAAP Other Income and expense, net (0.5 ) (1.3 ) GAAP Net Income (loss) - as reported 45.2 (18.9 ) Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 13.4 10.7 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related (38.9 ) 0.4 Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 1.0 2.3 Impairment of cost-method investments — 1.1 Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) $ 20.9 $ (4.5 ) 3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.37 $ (0.17 ) GAAP Net income (loss) per share - diluted 0.36 (0.17 ) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 0.11 0.09 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related (0.31 ) — Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 0.01 0.02 Impairment of cost-method investments — 0.01 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.04 ) Amounts in table may not foot due to rounding





© GlobeNewswire 2021 All news about 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION 04:30p 3D Systems Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results GL 12:09p EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : 3D Systems Corp, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 14... MT 05/09 KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Clas.. PR 05/06 3D : Acquires Two Companies for Undisclosed Sum MT 05/06 3D Systems Announces Two Strategic Growth Acquisitions GL 05/04 IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds 3D Syst.. PR 05/04 3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans to Address Rising Demand for New Healthc.. GL 05/03 3D : Faces Securities Fraud Lawsuit In US MT 05/02 SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their.. PR 04/30 3D : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against 3D Syste.. PR