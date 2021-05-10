3D Systems Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
05/10/2021
ROCK HILL, S.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
First Quarter Financial and Operational Results
Q1 2021 revenue increased by 7.7% to $146.1 million, compared to $135.6 million in Q1 2020
Organic revenue growth, which excludes businesses divested in 2020, was 16.6% for Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020
Q1 2021 gross margins of 44.0% compared to gross margins of 42.1% in Q1 2020
Q1 2021 GAAP earnings of $0.36 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.17 per share in Q1 2020
Q1 2021 Non-GAAP earnings of $0.17 per diluted share compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in Q1 2020
GAAP operating loss of $2.0 million and GAAP net income of $45.2 million
Strong revenue growth and cost improvements drove adjusted EBITDA margins of 13.6% and positive operating cash flow of $28.5 million
Quarter Ended March 31,
(in millions, expect per share data)
2021
2020
Revenue
$
146.1
$
135.6
Operating loss
$
(2.0
)
$
(18.2
)
Net income (loss)
$
45.2
$
(18.9
)
Net income (loss) per share - basic
$
0.37
$
(0.17
)
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.36
$
(0.17
)
Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons (1)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
13.1
$
(5.0
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
20.9
$
(4.5
)
Non-GAAP income (loss) per share - basic
$
0.17
$
(0.04
)
Non-GAAP income (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.17
$
(0.04
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19.8
$
2.2
(1) See Appendix for reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating income (loss), net income (loss) and basic and diluted income (loss) per share.
Summary Comments on Results
Commenting on the results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Graves said, “During my first year at 3D Systems, we established a clear strategic purpose that is driving our work every day: To be leaders in enabling additive manufacturing solutions for applications in growing markets that demand high-reliability products. We laid out a four-stage plan to reach that goal and I am pleased that these efforts have contributed to impressive Q1 results. We delivered almost 8% year-over-year revenue growth despite divestments of non-core businesses in 2020 and 2021. When we exclude the revenue from these divested businesses, organic revenue grew nearly 17%. Our Healthcare business continues to deliver exceptional growth, posting a 39% year-over-year increase, with strength in both dental and medical applications. Industrial sales continue to stabilize as global economies gradually open up from the pandemic. We believe the exciting growth our company is now delivering is the result of two factors. One is the ongoing opportunity for additive manufacturing to enhance the design and manufacturing processes of our customers, and the second is our ability to leverage our exceptional technology portfolio, solutions strategy, and intense focus on execution.
In conjunction with our topline growth, we have also maintained a tight focus on our cost structure, generating gross margins of 44%, an almost two-point improvement year-over-year, and double-digit adjusted-EBITDA margins. This combination of strong top line growth, profitability, and cash generation distinguishes us in our industry. We attribute this performance to the breadth of our technology portfolio, which includes industrial metal and polymer systems, leading edge software solutions, and a rapidly increasing range of materials for both human and industrial application. This technology base, brought to an intense focus through high value customer applications, creates an exciting environment for sustained value creation for all our stakeholders.”
Dr. Graves continued, “With our solid progress on the initial stages of our transformation plan, we have now increased our focus on the fourth stage of our plan, which is to invest for accelerated growth and profitability in support of our long-term financial goals of sustained double-digit revenue growth, 50% gross profit margins and 20% adjusted-EBITDA margins. Our recently announced acquisitions of Allevi, a developer of bioprinting solutions, comprising bioprinters, biomaterials, and specialized laboratory software, and Additive Works, a software company focused on optimization and automation of AM print setup and workflow generation, are key steps to reaching our long term goals. In addition to these two exciting acquisitions, last week we announced an investment to expand our operations in Colorado, which will allow us to meet the increasing demand for our industry-leading Healthcare solutions that target patient-specific applications, while also expanding our industrial application development capabilities, spearheaded by our Application Innovation Group, adding expertise and technology to address new, more complex industrial applications.”
Dr. Graves summarized, “I’m very proud of our teams’ performance in the first quarter of the year and am excited about our trajectory and the long-term potential of our company. More than ever, I believe that additive manufacturing will play a key role in transforming the way components can be designed and manufactured for critical applications ranging from complex aerospace systems, to electric vehicles, to even the human body. Our strong financial performance and balance sheet, combined with industry leading technology and application expertise, will allow us to lead that transformation.”
Summary of First Quarter Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 increased 7.7% compared to the same period last year, and excluding businesses divested in 2020 and 2021, increased 16.6%. The results reflect strong performance in Healthcare and a continued stabilization of Industrial as economies around the world reopen from pandemic-related shutdowns. Revenue from Healthcare increased 38.7% to $72.5 million, compared to the same period last year, driven by strong sales in both dental applications and medical applications. Industrial sales decreased 11.7% to $73.6 million, compared to the same period last year; excluding businesses divested in 2020 and 2021, Industrial sales increased 0.7%.
Gross profit margin in the first quarter of 2021 was 44.0% compared to 42.1% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 44.0% compared to 42.7% in the same period last year.
Operating expenses decreased 12.1% to $66.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $51.2 million, an 18.7% decrease from the first quarter of the prior year. The lower non-GAAP operating expenses reflect savings achieved from cost restructuring activities.
Financial Liquidity
At March 31, 2021, the company had cash on hand of $133.0 million including restricted cash, no debt and a $100 million unused revolving credit facility with approximately $92.0 million of availability based on the terms of the agreement. Cash on hand has increased $48.2 million since December 31, 2020, driven primarily by net proceeds from divestitures of $54.7 million and cash generated from operations of $28.5 million, offset by a debt repayment of $21.4 million and other financing and investing uses of cash.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
3D Systems reports is financial results in accordance with GAAP. To facilitate a better understanding of the impact that strategic acquisitions, non-recurring charges and certain non-cash expenses had on its financial results, management reviews certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) per Share, non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, non-GAAP SG&A Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Expenses, each of which exclude the impact of amortization of intangibles, acquisition and severance expenses, stock-based compensation expense, litigation settlements and charges related to strategic decisions and portfolio realignment, and Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP Operating Income plus depreciation, and Adjusted EBITDA Margins to better evaluate period-over-period performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying schedule.
3D Systems does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis. The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because 3D Systems cannot reliably forecast legal, acquisition and divestiture expenses, restructuring expenses, product end of life adjustments and goodwill impairment, which are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.
3D Systems Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands, except par value)
March 31, 2021 (unaudited)
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
132,440
$
75,010
Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $4,106 and $4,392
98,117
114,254
Inventories
110,377
116,667
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
34,821
33,145
Current assets held for sale
—
18,439
Total current assets
375,755
357,515
Property and equipment, net
71,467
75,356
Intangible assets, net
24,896
28,083
Goodwill
156,113
161,765
Right of use assets
50,748
48,620
Deferred income tax asset
4,865
6,247
Assets held for sale
—
31,684
Other assets
21,663
23,785
Total assets
$
705,507
$
733,055
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
—
$
2,051
Current right of use liabilities
9,238
9,534
Accounts payable
44,945
45,174
Accrued and other liabilities
61,230
69,812
Customer deposits
6,973
7,750
Deferred revenue
32,006
30,302
Current liabilities held for sale
—
11,107
Total current liabilities
154,392
175,730
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
—
19,218
Long-term right of use liabilities
51,099
48,469
Deferred income tax liability
3,331
4,716
Liabilities held for sale
—
2,952
Other liabilities
34,552
51,247
Total liabilities
243,374
302,332
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 126,523 and 127,626
126
128
Additional paid-in capital
1,397,276
1,404,964
Treasury stock, at cost — 1,623 shares and 3,494 shares
(10,492
)
(22,590
)
Accumulated deficit
(898,075
)
(943,303
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,702
)
(8,476
)
Total stockholders’ equity
462,133
430,723
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
705,507
$
733,055
3D Systems Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Quarter Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
Revenue:
Products
$
93,648
$
79,739
Services
52,468
55,896
Total revenue
146,116
135,635
Cost of sales:
Products
53,364
48,453
Services
28,512
30,050
Total cost of sales
81,876
78,503
Gross profit
64,240
57,132
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
49,600
56,106
Research and development
16,599
19,244
Total operating expenses
66,199
75,350
Loss from operations
(1,959
)
(18,218
)
Interest and other income (expense), net
38,853
(2,564
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
36,894
(20,782
)
Benefit for income taxes
8,334
1,858
Net income (loss)
$
45,228
$
(18,924
)
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.37
$
(0.17
)
Diluted
$
0.36
$
(0.17
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
121,705
114,590
Diluted
125,070
114,590
3D Systems Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Quarter Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
45,228
$
(18,924
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,102
11,690
Stock-based compensation
11,050
6,312
Loss on hedge termination
721
—
Provision for bad debts
(142
)
817
(Gain) loss on the disposition of businesses, property, equipment and other assets
(39,401
)
137
Provision for deferred income taxes and reserve adjustments
(8,889
)
(106
)
Impairment of goodwill and assets
—
1,100
Changes in operating accounts:
Accounts receivable
15,941
1,568
Inventories
2,699
(2,694
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,303
)
(14,298
)
Accounts payable
1,665
6,616
Deferred revenue and customer deposits
1,552
10,242
Accrued and other liabilities
(17,491
)
(5,741
)
All other operating activities
8,721
996
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
28,453
(2,285
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,878
)
(4,366
)
Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses, net of cash
54,747
552
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
(4,000
)
(12,500
)
Other investing activities
(306
)
(284
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
46,563
(16,598
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of borrowings/long-term debt
(21,392
)
(627
)
Proceeds from inventory financing agreements
—
2,509
Payments related to net-share settlement of stock-based compensation
(2,749
)
(949
)
Other financing activities
(196
)
296
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(24,337
)
1,229
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,434
)
(3,241
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
48,245
(20,895
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period (a)
84,711
134,617
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period (a)
$
132,956
$
113,722
(a) The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $516 and $946 as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $540 and $952 as of December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively, which were included in Other assets, net, and $9,161 as of December 31, 2020, which was included in Current assets held for sale in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
3D Systems Corporation Loss Per Share Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Quarter Ended March 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
Numerator:
Net income (loss)
$
45,228
$
(18,924
)
Denominator:
Weighted average shares - basic
121,705
114,590
Dilutive securities
3,365
—
Weighted average shares - diluted
125,070
114,590
Net income (loss) per share - basic
$
0.37
$
(0.17
)
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.36
$
(0.17
)
Appendix 3D Systems Corporation Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Quarter Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2021
2020
GAAP Revenue - as reported
$
146.1
$
135.6
Non-GAAP Revenue
146.1
135.6
GAAP Cost of sales - as reported
81.9
78.5
Amortization, stock-based compensation & other
0.1
0.1
Legal, acquisition and divestiture related
—
0.1
Cost optimization plan, including severance costs
—
0.7
Non-GAAP Cost of sales
81.9
77.7
GAAP Gross Profit - as reported
64.2
57.1
Amortization, stock-based compensation & other
0.1
0.1
Legal, acquisition and divestiture related
—
0.1
Cost optimization plan, including severance costs
—
0.7
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
64.3
58.0
GAAP Gross Profit Margin
44.0
%
42.1
%
Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin
44.0
%
42.7
%
GAAP Selling, general and administrative - as reported
49.6
56.1
Amortization, stock-based compensation & other
13.3
10.6
Legal, acquisition and divestiture related
0.5
0.2
Cost optimization plan, including severance costs
1.0
1.5
Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative
34.6
43.9
GAAP Research and development - as reported
16.6
19.2
Cost optimization plan, including severance costs
—
0.1
Non-GAAP Research and development
16.6
19.1
GAAP Operating Expenses - as reported
66.2
75.3
Amortization, stock-based compensation & other
13.3
10.6
Legal, acquisition and divestiture related
0.5
0.2
Cost optimization plan, including severance costs
1.0
1.6
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
51.2
63.0
GAAP Operating Income (loss) - as reported
(2.0
)
(18.2
)
Amortization, stock-based compensation & other
13.4
10.7
Legal, acquisition and divestiture related
0.5
0.2
Cost optimization plan, including severance costs
1.0
2.3
Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
13.1
(5.0
)
Depreciation
6.7
7.3
Adjusted EBITDA
19.8
2.2
GAAP Other Income and expense, net - as reported
38.9
(2.6
)
Legal, acquisition and divestiture related
(39.4
)
0.1
Impairment of cost-method investments
—
1.1
Non-GAAP Other Income and expense, net
(0.5
)
(1.3
)
GAAP Net Income (loss) - as reported
45.2
(18.9
)
Amortization, stock-based compensation & other
13.4
10.7
Legal, acquisition and divestiture related
(38.9
)
0.4
Cost optimization plan, including severance costs
1.0
2.3
Impairment of cost-method investments
—
1.1
Non-GAAP Net Income (loss)
$
20.9
$
(4.5
)
3D Systems Corporation Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020