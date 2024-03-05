By Chris Wack

3D Systems shares were up 14% to $4.68 after the company entered into separate, privately negotiated repurchase agreements with a limited number of holders of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2026.

The stock is down 59% in the past 12 months.

The company intends to buy back $110 million of the notes at a 22% discount to par value.

The debt repurchase will be paid in cash from the company's balance sheet. The repurchases are expected to close Friday.

Following such closings, $214 million of the notes will remain outstanding, from an initial issued principal balance of $460 million. This remaining debt will continue to be held at 0% interest and will fully mature in November 2026.

