Amnovis Selects 3D Systems' Dual Laser Direct Metal Printing Solution to Advance High-Reliability Applications

Company using 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Dual for production of high-reliability Titanium parts for medical device and industrial applications



DMP Flex 350 Dual enabling productivity improvements of at least 50% and lowered cost as compared to single-laser solution

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced that Amnovis, an additive manufacturing production and engineering company based in Aarschot, Belgium, has incorporated 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Dual into its contract manufacturing workflow. This next-generation technology includes two lasers, which enables Amnovis to produce high-quality, highly reliable end-use parts for a variety of industrial and medical device applications. As a result of employing the DMP Flex 350 Dual solution, Amnovis is realizing enhanced productivity – at least 50% more as compared to the single laser DMP Flex 350 – and lower costs.

Amnovis’ founders were among the first to employ laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology to additively manufacture Titanium medical devices such as orthopedic and spinal implants. Incorporating the DMP Flex 350 Dual printer into its manufacturing workflow is allowing Amnovis to expand its potential for stock and patient-specific medical device innovation. This unique innovation ecosystem is also enabling Amnovis to introduce product and process enhancements that can also be utilized for highly regulated industrial applications including aerospace and high tech.

The DMP Flex 350 Dual is the most recent addition to 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) portfolio. This dual-laser configuration maintains the benefits of the single-laser configuration including flexible application use and quick-swap build modules, and a central server to manage print jobs, materials, settings, and maintenance for 24/7 productivity. Additionally, the company’s unique vacuum chamber significantly reduces argon gas consumption while delivering best-in-class oxygen purity (<30 ppm). The printer also includes Oqton’s 3DXpert — the all-in-one software for industrial additive manufacturing that enables efficient preparation, optimization, and 3D printing of high-quality parts by streamlining the workflow from design to printing. The DMP Flex 350 Dual is designed to help accelerate innovation for a variety of applications including medical devices, aerospace, turbomachinery, semiconductors, and automotive & motorsports.

“For us, innovation benefits from material and process enhancements, as well as the ability to increase productivity,” said Ruben Wauthle, CEO and co-founder, Amnovis. “We’ve experienced a tremendous leap in 3D printing efficiency by integrating 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 Dual into our workflow. By scaling our high-end parts manufacturing for quality-critical applications in medical, high tech, and other industries, we ensure faster delivery at lower cost, while maintaining our high-quality standards."

“In order for our service bureau customers to gain a competitive advantage, they need to differentiate the services they provide while becoming increasingly responsive to customer requirements,” said Scott Anderson, vice president, segment leader, 3D Systems. “Our collaboration with Amnovis is yet another example of how we can apply our application development expertise and a broad range of integrated additive manufacturing solutions to help maximize productivity, reliability, uptime, and yield. By integrating the DMP Flex 350 Dual into its solution portfolio, Amnovis is delivering high-quality parts to their customers while realizing exceptional total cost of ownership.”

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About Amnovis

Amnovis, based in Aarschot, Belgium, is a manufacturing and engineering company that uses innovative additive manufacturing (AM) technologies and materials for high-end applications such as medical devices. As an ISO 13485 certified contract manufacturer, Amnovis offers best-in-class AM technologies and expertise and paves the way for emerging AM technologies and materials. Digital process automation provides the traceability and repeatability to flexibly scale up manufacturing of products that comply with customer and regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.amnovis.com.

