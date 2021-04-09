Log in
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
DDD INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages 3D Systems Corp. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – DDD

04/09/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2021 in the securities class action lawsuit first filed by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased 3D Systems securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the 3D Systems class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2049.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To join the 3D Systems class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2049.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 576 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,28 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2 161x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 006 M 3 006 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,03x
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 995
Free-Float 93,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Graves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jagtar Narula Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. McClure Chairman
Charles W. Hull Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Scott Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION129.68%3 006
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.26.32%70 608
HP INC.31.27%40 365
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION30.38%22 327
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY32.83%20 480
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC28.70%18 935
