3D Systems Corporation

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation

03/05/2021 | 03:48pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DDD). The investigation focuses on the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release notifying investors that it would delay the filing of its annual report on a Form 10-K. However, the Company reported unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The Company stated that “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.”

Following this news, 3D Systems’ stock price fell $7.62 per share, or approximately 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 3D Systems’ securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 554 M - -
Net income 2020 -130 M - -
Net cash 2020 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 182 M 3 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales 2021 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 472
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
3D Systems Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,29 $
Last Close Price 25,63 $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey A. Graves President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jagtar Narula Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles G. McClure Chairman
Charles W. Hull Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Scott Moore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION144.56%3 182
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.12.98%62 084
HP INC.21.27%34 992
WESTERN DIGITAL25.78%19 434
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY18.48%18 265
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC15.20%16 949
