3D Systems Corporation    DDD

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3D Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/12/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DDD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 3D Systems failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on this fact, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about 3D Systems, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 576 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,28 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2 145x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 985 M 2 985 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 995
Free-Float 93,3%
