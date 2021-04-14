Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3D Systems Corporation    DDD

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

(DDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3D Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/14/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or "the Company") (NYSE: DDD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 8, 2021. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 3D Systems failed to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on this fact, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about 3D Systems, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com 
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-reminds-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-3d-systems-corporation-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301269083.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION
01:45pSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Act..
PR
06:03a3D SYSTEMS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/13SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) is Being S..
BU
04/13DDD CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securiti..
PR
04/13THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class A..
BU
04/13DDD SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies 3D Systems C..
PR
04/133D  : Berenberg Bank Adjusts 3D Systems PT to $23 From $30, Maintains Hold Ratin..
MT
04/13SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
04/13DDD SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of th..
PR
04/12SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ