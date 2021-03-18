Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD

03/18/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDD).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether 3D System and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems issued a press release advising investors that it was unable to timely file its annual report for 2020, but reporting unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.  The Company stated that "the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses." 

On this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $7.62 per share, or 19.64%, to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

