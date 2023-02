3i Group PLC - London-based private equity and venture capital company - Says that Non-Executive Chair David Hutchison bought 14,075 shares at a price of GBP16.345 per share on Monday. The transaction was worth GBP230,055 in total. Hutchison's stake following the purchase was not stated.

Current stock price: 1,635.00p

12-month change: up 21%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.