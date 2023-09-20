Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar
20 September 2023
Agenda and introduction
Simon Borrows
Chief Executive
Agenda
14.00-14.10
Agenda and introduction
Simon Borrows
Chief Executive
14.10-14.45
nexeye
Boris Kawohl
Q&A
Private Equity - Partner, Managing Director Benelux,
Global Head of Consumer
14.45-15.20
European Bakery Group
Bastiaan Peer
Q&A
Private Equity - Partner
15.20-15.55
Private Equity Banking team
Anil Kohli
Q&A
Private Equity - Partner, Head of Banking & Risk
15.55-16.00
Closing remarks and
Simon Borrows
final questions
Chief Executive
3
Portfolio update
- Private Equity portfolio continues to make good progress against a difficult macroeconomic backdrop:
- Resilient earnings growth and positive momentum into H2 FY24 for assets in value for money consumer and private label, healthcare, specialty industrial and technology services. Sustained increase in demand for travel related assets
- Luqom and YDEON continue to face a challenging sales environment following the Covid lockdown period
- Tato, Formel D and WilsonHCG dealing with weaker end markets and the resulting reduction in customer demand
- Action's impressive performance continues:
- YTD sales (at 17 September 2023) at over €7.5bn are 31% ahead of the same period last year
- YTDlike-for-like sales growth at 20%, driven principally by high customer footfall
- Strong performance across all geographies and categories, with significant new customer flow driven by very low prices and good product availability
- Expect operating EBITDA for the 12 months to the end of P9 2023 to be c.€1,530m compared to €1,036m at the end of September 2022
- Continued strong cash generation with cash balances of €1,014m at 17 September 2023
- 140 net new stores opened to date in 2023; on track to open c.300 stores in 2023
- Expect tougherlike-for-like comparisons for the remainder of the current calendar year
3i's active asset management key to mitigating impact of market challenges
4
Today's presenters
Boris Kawohl
Bastiaan Peer
Private Equity - Partner, Managing Director Benelux,
Private Equity - Partner
Head of Consumer
Active management -
Private Equity Banking Team
Anil Kohli
Private Equity - Partner, Head of Banking & Risk
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
3i Group plc published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 14:24:07 UTC.