3i Group plc is one of Europe's largest capital investment companies. At the end of March 2023, the group's portfolio had a market value of GBP 18.4 billion, broken down by type of operation as follows: - private equity (89.1%): investments in medium-sized enterprises, operating in the business and technology services, industry, health and consumer goods sectors, located primarily in Europe and North America. The group also manages funds on behalf of third parties; - investment in infrastructure assets (7.6%): activity insured primarily in Europe; - other (3.3%). The portfolio in value breaks down by type of participation between unlisted companies (94.8%) and listed companies (5.2%).