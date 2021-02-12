Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  3i Group plc    III   GB00B1YW4409

3I GROUP PLC

(III)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

3i : Q announces appointment of Mauricio Arellano as Chief Executive Officer

02/12/2021 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

08 Feb 2021 Q announces appointment of Mauricio Arellano as Chief Executive Officer

Q, a global leader in outsourced medical manufacturing and silicone technologies for critical products including medical devices, electrical connector seals and insulators, announces the appointment of Mauricio Arellano as Chief Executive Officer. Mauricio follows Thomas J. Hook, who will remain involved with Q as a non-executive Director and is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer of SaniSure, another 3i-owned life sciences business.

Mauricio has been with Q since 2018 and most recently served as the company's Chief Operating Officer. He is a seasoned executive with a proven ability to grow global businesses efficiently and profitably and has a long tenure in the medical devices industry. Prior to Q, Mauricio was President of the Medical Division of Spectrum Plastics Group, a leading extrusion, injection molding, bioresorbables and assembly Medical Device outsourcing company with 16 plants and over 2,000 employees.

Prior to Spectrum, Mauricio held several executive leadership positions at Integer Holdings, including President of its Medical Division and EVP of Global Operations with responsibility for 30 manufacturing sites and over 9,000 employees. Before Integer, Mauricio held various operational management positions at Tyco Healthcare (now Medtronic) and Sony Electronics.

Richard Relyea, Partner at 3i, commented: 'We are delighted to appoint Mauricio as CEO. Mauricio brings a wealth of operational and leadership experience. Throughout 2020, he played an increasingly pivotal role overseeing all aspects of our QSR and QMD operating units and has demonstrated tremendous results in leading our key growth and performance initiatives. We are confident in his ability to successfully lead Q into the future.

We would also like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to Tom for his contributions as CEO of Q. Over the past four years, Tom has successfully led the business through considerable transformation and positioned it for continued long-term success.'

Mauricio said: 'As I reflect on the significant accomplishments Q has made over recent years, the strength of our organization and the opportunities that lie ahead, I could not be more proud of the business or more enthusiastic about its future. Q has truly differentiated capabilities and is a leader in our rapidly growing and exciting market segments. I believe we are on track to deliver significant value creation over the next several years, and I am humbled at the opportunity to lead the business. I look forward to working with all Q associates to realize the full potential of Q in the coming years through diligent execution and a focus on strong, strategic growth.'

Q comprises QMD™, which manufactures a broad range of high-performance, single-use devices as well as precision components and subassemblies, specializing in silicone and other elastomers; and QSR™, a global leader in turnkey custom molded, precision elastomeric components designed to safeguard harsh environment connectivity.

-ends-

Disclaimer

3i Group plc published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 09:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about 3I GROUP PLC
02/113I : Q announces appointment of Mauricio Arellano as Chief Executive Officer
PU
02/04SIMON THOMPSON : Rio Tinto issues mea culpa over Indigenous leadership upset
RE
02/04Rio Tinto board could face pressure on Indigenous broken promise claim
RE
02/03RIO TINTO : Destruction Of Sacred Rocks In 2020 To Put Pressure On Rio Tinto Cha..
MT
01/313I GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/283I GROUP PLC : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/273I : Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 NAV
MT
01/263I INFRASTRUCTURE : on Track to Boost FY21 Dividend as Fiscal Q3 Income Meets Ex..
MT
01/26NU SKIN ENTERPRISES : Acquires 3i Solutions
MT
01/10Royal Mail Appoints CEO, Interim CFO Confirmed to Role
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 125 M 2 932 M 2 932 M
Net income 2021 1 681 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
Net Debt 2021 678 M 936 M 936 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 11 028 M 15 238 M 15 216 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart 3I GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
3i Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3I GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 338,38 GBX
Last Close Price 1 145,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Alexander Borrows Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Julia Susan Wilson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Non-Executive Chairman
Jasi Hari Halai Group Operating & Financial Controller
David Alexander M Hutchison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3I GROUP PLC-1.08%15 238
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.02%110 042
UBS GROUP AG9.22%54 317
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.73%37 359
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.8.42%37 210
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.19%25 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ