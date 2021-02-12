3i : Q announces appointment of Mauricio Arellano as Chief Executive Officer

08 Feb 2021 Q announces appointment of Mauricio Arellano as Chief Executive Officer

Q, a global leader in outsourced medical manufacturing and silicone technologies for critical products including medical devices, electrical connector seals and insulators, announces the appointment of Mauricio Arellano as Chief Executive Officer. Mauricio follows Thomas J. Hook, who will remain involved with Q as a non-executive Director and is assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer of SaniSure, another 3i-owned life sciences business.

Mauricio has been with Q since 2018 and most recently served as the company's Chief Operating Officer. He is a seasoned executive with a proven ability to grow global businesses efficiently and profitably and has a long tenure in the medical devices industry. Prior to Q, Mauricio was President of the Medical Division of Spectrum Plastics Group, a leading extrusion, injection molding, bioresorbables and assembly Medical Device outsourcing company with 16 plants and over 2,000 employees.

Prior to Spectrum, Mauricio held several executive leadership positions at Integer Holdings, including President of its Medical Division and EVP of Global Operations with responsibility for 30 manufacturing sites and over 9,000 employees. Before Integer, Mauricio held various operational management positions at Tyco Healthcare (now Medtronic) and Sony Electronics.

Richard Relyea, Partner at 3i, commented: 'We are delighted to appoint Mauricio as CEO. Mauricio brings a wealth of operational and leadership experience. Throughout 2020, he played an increasingly pivotal role overseeing all aspects of our QSR and QMD operating units and has demonstrated tremendous results in leading our key growth and performance initiatives. We are confident in his ability to successfully lead Q into the future.

We would also like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to Tom for his contributions as CEO of Q. Over the past four years, Tom has successfully led the business through considerable transformation and positioned it for continued long-term success.'

Mauricio said: 'As I reflect on the significant accomplishments Q has made over recent years, the strength of our organization and the opportunities that lie ahead, I could not be more proud of the business or more enthusiastic about its future. Q has truly differentiated capabilities and is a leader in our rapidly growing and exciting market segments. I believe we are on track to deliver significant value creation over the next several years, and I am humbled at the opportunity to lead the business. I look forward to working with all Q associates to realize the full potential of Q in the coming years through diligent execution and a focus on strong, strategic growth.'

Q comprises QMD™, which manufactures a broad range of high-performance, single-use devices as well as precision components and subassemblies, specializing in silicone and other elastomers; and QSR™, a global leader in turnkey custom molded, precision elastomeric components designed to safeguard harsh environment connectivity.

