3i : announces six senior promotions to Partner in its Private Equity team

13 Apr 2022

3i Group plc ("3i") is pleased to announce the promotions of Andreas Gold, Rupert Howard, Rahul Lulla, Nikhil Patel, Bastiaan Peer and David Stephens to Partner.

Andreas Gold joined 3i in 2007 and is based in 3i's German Private Equity team.

Rupert Howard is in 3i's Private Equity UK team which he joined in 2018.

Rahul Lulla joined 3i in 2012 and works in 3i's Private Equity team in North America.

Nikhil Patel is in the North American Private Equity team and joined 3i in 2016.

Bastiaan Peer joined 3i in 2014 and works in the Benelux Private Equity team.

David Stephens joined 3i in 2011 and is in the UK Private Equity team.

Pieter de Jong and Peter Wirtz, Co-Heads of Private Equity, 3i, said: "Andreas, Rupert, Rahul, Nikhil, Bastiaan and David have each made an excellent contribution to our Private Equity business. They demonstrate the strength and depth of our team across Europe and North America and we congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions."

