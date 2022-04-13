Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  3i Group plc
  News
  Summary
3i : announces six senior promotions to Partner in its Private Equity team

04/13/2022 | 04:05am EDT
3i Group plc ("3i") is pleased to announce the promotions of Andreas Gold, Rupert Howard, Rahul Lulla, Nikhil Patel, Bastiaan Peer and David Stephens to Partner.

Andreas Gold joined 3i in 2007 and is based in 3i's German Private Equity team.

Rupert Howard is in 3i's Private Equity UK team which he joined in 2018.

Rahul Lulla joined 3i in 2012 and works in 3i's Private Equity team in North America.

Nikhil Patel is in the North American Private Equity team and joined 3i in 2016.

Bastiaan Peer joined 3i in 2014 and works in the Benelux Private Equity team.

David Stephens joined 3i in 2011 and is in the UK Private Equity team.

Pieter de Jong and Peter Wirtz, Co-Heads of Private Equity, 3i, said: "Andreas, Rupert, Rahul, Nikhil, Bastiaan and David have each made an excellent contribution to our Private Equity business. They demonstrate the strength and depth of our team across Europe and North America and we congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions."

-ends-

Download this press release

For further information, contact:

3i Group plc

Kathryn van der Kroft

Media enquiries

Silvia Santoro

Shareholder enquiries

Tel: +44 20 7975 3021

Email: kathryn.vanderkroft@3i.com

Tel: +44 20 7975 3258

Email: silvia.santoro@3i.com

Notes to editors:

About 3i Group

3i is a leading international investment manager focused on mid-market Private Equity and Infrastructure. Its core investment markets are northern Europe and North America. For further information, please visit: www.3i.com

Disclaimer

3i Group plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
