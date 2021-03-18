3i Capital Markets Seminar
18 March 2021
✓ Discount retail sector has proven resilient during the
Action - 3i carrying value, £m1
|
pandemic
Carrying valuation
4,426
Q3
FY21
FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20
✓ Customer value proposition has strengthened
• Core essentials range underpins Action's importance in customers' day to day lives
• Maintenance of high sales volumes and superior sales densities
• ASR and digital journey accretive to proposition
✓ Outstanding depth of performance across geographies
✓ Conviction in enduring compounding benefit to 3i
(1) 3i financial years
Today's presenters
Sander van der Laan
Chief Executive Officer
Joost Sliepenbeek
Chief Financial Officer
Joined in October 2015
Joined in November 2018
30 years of Consumer & Retail experience
20 years of Consumer & Retail experience
Various positions at Ahold (1998 - 2015)
‒ CEO Albert Heijn (2011 - 2015)
‒ COO Ahold Europe
‒ General Manager Albert Heijn
‒ CEO Giant Food Stores (Ahold USA)
‒ EVP Marketing & Merchandising Albert Heijn
General Manager Gall & Gall
33 years experience in finance, 21 years as CFO
‒ CFO Vion (2015 - 2018)
‒ CFO Van Gansewinkel (2013 - 2015)
‒ CFO C1000 (2009 - 2012)
‒ CFO HEMA (2007 - 2009)
‒ CFO Albert Heijn (1999 - 2003)
‒ Various positions at Ahold (1994 - 2007)
Agenda
1.
Introduction
Simon Borrows
Simon Borrows
Despite the pandemic, 2020 was another year of strong performance and continued investment for the future
Note: all 2020 figures based on 52 weeks unless explicitly referenced to 53 weeks financials
1)Excluding CAPEX for new DCs
Our high growth track record continues
Net sales (€m)
Operating EBITDA (€m)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Store expansion (numbers) & # countries
LfL sales growth (%)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
1) Weeks 12 to 22 and weeks 44 to 52 normalised. Please see slide 51 and 52 for further details
10.4%1)
2019
(1.4%) 2020
2020 normalised
LfL throughout 2020 - strong underlying performance
Period 1 and 2
|
Period 3 to 5
|
Period 6 to 10
|
Period 11 and 12
|
FY
|
Very strong start
8.6%
6.6%
Lockdown 1
Store closures and/or assortment restrictions across all markets except the NL
|
All stores open selling full assortment. Supply chain disruption resulted in some availability issues and impact on sales
17.4%
11.0%
11.6%
13.3%
12.2%
Lockdown 2
Store closures and/or assortment restrictions impacted FR, BE, AT in P11 and
NL, DE, AT in P12
1.3%
P1
P2
(10.6%)
(19.8%)
(61.2%)P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
P10
(13.4%)
P11
P12
(1.4%)
Total
Covid-19 dominated the year
First priority: safety of our customers and employees
Implemented door policy to control customer inflow
Additional store labour and cleaning costs
Strict protocols and measures in place (screens, face masks, safety vests, sprays, hand gels etc.)
Working from home policy in place for all offices
Only essential travel allowed
Covid-19 interrupted our operations, however business plan not at risk
Scaling down supply chain temporarily interrupted service levels and product availability
Store expansion and new countries slowed down in first half
Strong focus on cash management
Financial performance remained strong
2023 business plan not at risk
In 2020 we successfully opened 164 new stores, entered the Czech Republic and added a new DC and a new hub
Strengthened our unique customer proposition
Extra large store pilot in Paris Genevieve des Bois
Same articles, same prices and same promotions
Larger floor plan of 1,600m2
Top sales per week ~€400k
Self check-outs well received in NL and BE
~50% of transactions shift to self check-out in first 4 weeks
Further improvement in the store operating model
Very strong performance in the Netherlands
Strong LfL P1-P11 of 8.4% (lockdown in second half P12)
Strong brand with 97% awareness and 64% penetration1)
→ 8 new stores added
→ 28 refurbishments
→ 5 enlargements
→ 8 relocations
Really, Action is the store that the Netherlands misses the most
Of all stores that are currently closed due to the lockdown, consumers miss Action the most. This is evident from a survey by research organisation Q&A of more than 4,500 Dutch people
Het Parool 12 February 2021, 20:35 (original in Dutch and translated in English)
Total of 107 stores with self-check outs
1) Source: GfK dashboard results 2020 and penetration is % clients that purchased one or more products at Action in the previous six months
France is our biggest market with ample remaining growth potential
New stores opened in 2020
Strong LfL of 8.1% in P1-P2 and of 13.1% in P6-P10
#1 market in sales, store numbers and sales growth
~16,500 employees and ~2.7m customers per week
Total sales driven by expansion and LfL ticket size growth of 12.4%
Germany has made great progress in growth and profit
Strong P6-P10 LfL of 19.9%
#3 market in sales and store numbers today
83 million inhabitants provide huge potential for continued expansion
Strengthened management team
Higher quality of new locations, more focus on urban centres and large cities
2018
1) 136 stores opened <2017
2019
2) First FY sales of stores opened in the previous year
20203)
3) Normalised for impact of lockdown and assortment restrictions
Average sales per store1)
Average sales per new store2)
Promising start of click & collect
Successfully pilotedin multiple markets
Customer selects store and products on our website
Chooses a pick up time-slot
Order picked instore by Action employee
Pick up from service counter or outside
Sales development in 2021, NL (€m)
week 7
week 8
Sales C&C per week (incl. VAT)
Sales shopping on appointment per week (incl. VAT) xx Index vs 2020
1) Expected sales week 11 in line with budget 2021 and sales split based on performance 16 March 2021
week 10 week 111)2)
2) From 16 March: max 50 customers per 20 minute timeslot. Initially, only maximum of 8 customers per hour allowed
Other notable successes in 2020
Agenda
1.
Introduction
Simon Borrows
Simon Borrows
Sustainability is an integral part of Action's strategy
Action's winning customer proposition and brand appealsto everyone and is supported by a strong business model…
Brand promise - More than you expect for less than you imagineNon food discounter Simple - Efficient - Cost conscious
…with a sustainable advantage and best-in-class unit economics
Action's increasing scale enhances profitability and builds a competitive advantage through sheer size, purchasing power and scale efficiencies
Action continues to reinvest in the customer value proposition through even lower prices, quality and continuous surprise
Action's operating model delivers exceptionally compelling economics and cash generation to support store expansion
Action's attractive customer value proposition led by low prices, quality and surprise drives top line growth
Strengthen our unique customer value proposition
Strengthen our unique customer value proposition
As a non-food discounter Action offers a surprising range of c. 6,000 SKUs across 14 categories
Number of SKUs per category ranges between ~100 and ~900
Product innovation and quality demonstrated by numerous awards
With a surprising assortment we are able to quickly meet changing customer demand
Action offers 150-200 new articles per week
Does Action have a surprising assortment?
Coca Cola (375ml)
€0.73
Chocolate Easter eggs
€1.45
Garden hand trowel
€0.89
Examples
Source: GfK report June 2020 and company information
62%34%
54%35%
54%37%
45%41%
52%38%
47%52%
Unbeatable prices are the core element of our customer proposition
A-brands
Supplier brands
€2.59
€4.99
€3.99
92%
Top scoring competitor58%
83%
Top scoring competitor51%
76%
Top scoring competitor73%
79%
Top scoring competitor51%
66%
Top scoring competitor67%
65%
Top scoring competitor74%
Source: GfK report June 2020; answers received on the question to participants: to which brand(s) does the statement 'low prices' apply?
Action brand and format appeals to everyone
Gender
Age
FemaleMale
50+
35-49
Income
Education
Middle
1) For DE, AT, PL the % only applies within catchment area and not national
Brand awareness1)
18-34
Penetration1)2)
Low
64%
Source: GfK report June 2020
2) % clients that purchased one or more products at Action in the previous six months
…which generates high sales volumes and density
Examples of high volume items
Average sales density (sales / m2) vs. competitors1)2)
Price (NL)Volume 2020
Price (NL)
Variety of face masks
(1 - 50 pieces)
€1.29 - €4.95
Kitchen paper
€1.68
Volume 2020
Aluminium foil
Disposable gloves
Avg. competitorsAvg. competitorsAvg. competitors
>1.5m
Avg. competitors
1) Action floor productivity based on a 'mature' set of stores opened before 2017
2) Competitors' floor productivity based on 2018 public figures combined with total sales surface area figures from Locatus (NL, BE) and
Euromonitor/IGD (FR, DE). Competitor floor productivity on 'mature' store set was not possible
Further strengthening of multiple digital customer touchpoints
1) Year-on-year growth
Strengthen our unique customer value proposition
Make sustainability accessible
During the pandemic we have been able to support our customers with much needed essentials
Example of an Action ad in national newspapers in NL, BE and DE in 2020
Action is already delivering on its ASR strategy
Progress made in plastics
Sustainable cotton
Outdoor planting plastic accessories with recycled plastic saving 1,900 tonnes of virgin plastic
Action's sustainable cotton confirmed
Action's sustainable timber confirm
at 76% for 2020
at 60% for 2020
Replaced single use plastics
HOTEL ROYAL Private LabelZIKI Private LabelMINI MATTERS Private LabelOFFICE ESSENTIAL Private Lab
Sustainable timber
Action's sustainable timber confirmed
ESSENTIALS Private Label
Our sustainability strategy focuses on four UN sustainable development goals
Product - achieve 100% supply chain transparency
Product & manufacturing
We strive to minimise our impact through manufacturing and raw material use
Commit to 100% sustainable timber & cotton by 2025
Deliver category specific
Circularity plans for entire business by the end of 2022
1) except A-brands
Environment - minimise our environmental impact across the supply chain
Plastic stretch wrap usage on containers reduced by 30%
Ban on use and sale of single use plastics and disposables replaced by bamboo, cardboard, paper/wooden alternatives
Waste management
We commit to mitigating our waste to minimise our footprint
Reduce energy usage per m2 within our buildings by 15% by end of 2024
Ensure 50% of our total energy used is renewable by 2025
Achieve zero gas stores
Actively contribute to reduction of carbon emissions of third-party operated transport
Reduce carbon emissions of vehicles (e.g.
with alternative fuels for Action fleet)
Energy & emissions
We commit to reducing our energy usage and emissions
International expansion
International geographic expansion
New store roll-out is the engine behind Action's growth story
The reason is simple…
… and the economics are extremely attractive
(1) Based on store contribution (incl. supply chain costs) FY2020 (including lockdowns)
Principle of one format across all countries remains unchanged
Action name resonates in all languages
Marketing and packaging is consistent and standardised across all countries
All stores look the sameStores between 700 to 1,100m2
Over 90% of assortment is the same across all stores and countries
Same policiesSame ordering systems
Same processes
Same employee trainingSame management structure
International expansion of the brand is seamless
Focus on simplicity enables rapid new store roll-out
Same proven formula applied to every new store
A simple, repeatable and scalable business model
Continued rapid store roll-out in current markets and entry in new markets
Population in millions
237
61
47
163
Existing marketsIT ESRest of Europe
Rapid expansion in FR, DE, PL, AT and CZConservative estimate of white space potential in new and existing markets (in scope) is ~4,800 stores
Czech Republic - roll-out after successful pilot
DC Bratislava, Slovakia (2021)
Strong start of our 5 pilots stores
Sales growth Czech Republic on average ~30% better than in
Poland1)
Population of 11 million allows for at least 150 stores
Expect to open at least 12 new stores in 2021
No additional supply chain CAPEX
1) Based on performance 2020 in weeks since start of pilot in Q3 2020 without restrictions
Opening 5-7 pilot stores in North of Italy in 2021
Store teams recruited and currently in training
Population of 60 million, initial focus on North of Italy with 28 million people
First store planned in Vanzaghello in Q2
Start up delivered from France, first DC location identified
Local management team in place, GM hired
A simple, efficient, responsible and scalable operating model
Action continues to grow its DC network to enable its store expansion
Development of Hubs to improve availability and reduce inventory levels across the chain
A hub enables direct sourcing of containers from Far East
Hubs receive and palletise inventory and supply DCs
Benefits: improve availability and lower inventory levels
Hub I is a multi-site location and Hub II is a stand-alone location both operated by our logistical service provider Katoen Natie
Direct sourcing expected to increase from ~13% of sales in 2020 to at least 20% in 3-4 years
Organisation, people & values
Further strengthened our management team to support our ambitions
GM NL Pieter RozendaalGM BeLux Judia ElkadiGM France Wouter De BackerGM Austria Boyko TchakarovGM Poland Slawomir Nitek
Executive committeeCountry General Managers
GM Czech Republic Petr Julis
GM start-Up countries Monique Groeneveld
GM Italy Philippe Levisse
Roll-out of values across the organisation ensures we preserve our Action DNA
Agenda
1.
Introduction
Simon Borrows
Simon Borrows
Our repeatable financial model remains unchanged
1 2
1
Clear value drivers
|
Superior store economics
|
3
Excellent cash generation
|
|
• Proven
• Consistent
• Predictable
• Robust
Delivered with discipline and tight control
2020 performance explained
Continued strong sales and EBITDA growth in 2020 in spite of the Covid pandemic
8.9%10.2%
5,637
5,114
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2020
2020 (53 weeks)
Operating EBITDA (%)
Run-rate EBITDA (€m)
Source: company information
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Note: all 2020 figures based on 52 weeks unless explicitly referenced to 53 weeks financials
2020 (53 weeks)
Full year reported LfL impacted by lockdowns
Normalisation for weeks 12 - 22 +480bps
2014
2015
2016
Annual LfL % growthAverage LfL 2014-2019
Source: company information
2017
2018
2019
(1.4) 2020
2020 normalised
→ Only applied for countries which were forced to close stores and/or remained open with limited assortment
→
Includes normalisation for reopening effect
→ Normalisation based on performance
YTD week 11 2020
Normalisation for weeks 44 - 52
→ Only applied for countries which were forced to close stores and/or remained open with limited assortment
→
Includes normalisation for reopening effect
→ Normalisation based on performance
YTD Q3 2020
Normalised 2020 LfL growth +10.4% versus (1.4%) reported
(20)%
(40)%
(60)%
(80)%
40%
20%
0%
1
3
7
9
11
13
15
17
19
21
23
25
Source: company information
27
29
31
33
35
37
39
41
43
45
47
49
51 week
Strong LfL growth in all countries between lockdowns
LfL sales growth by geography, week 23 - 43
Belgium
Germany
France
Source: company information
Austria
Poland
Total
Store closures and assortment restrictions in quarters 1,2 and 4
Net sales per quarter (€m)
20192020
Q2
Source: company information
Q3
Q4
Store openings: programme delayed by pandemic, catch-up in 2021
(1)
CzechPolandAustriaFranceGermanyBELUXNetherlands
(3) Net stores added was 227 as a result of three store closings in the Netherlands
Source: company information
Consistent margins across all categories
60 %
50 %
40 %
30 %
20 %
10 %
0 %
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Categories
Source: company information
Operating leverage shows in all countries with Germany, Austria and Poland coming of age
Average store contribution margin by country P6 to P10 - stores opened before 2019
Source: company information
1) Includes 5 stores in Luxembourg
20192020
Total CAPEX development
Source: company information
Lower CAPEX (€37m) versus last year as projects were paused and new store expansion temporarily halted during the first lockdown
Lower CAPEX spend per new stores reflects continuous efforts to reduce €/m2
Continued investment in IT
Other
DC maintenance
Store maintenance / RERsIT
2018
2019
2020
New DC (incl. IT)Store expansion
Strong cash flow: 2020 cash conversion of 76%
100%
2015
2016
2017
2018
Operating cashflow (excl. CAPEX for new DCs)
2019
Cash conversion = Operational cashflow / Operating EBITDA
Source: company information
2020
2020 (53 weeks)
Low capital intensity, negative working capital and fast payback for new stores lead to strong cashflow, notwithstanding Covid-19 impact on timing of sales and working capital and required cash management
Cash and cash equivalents end of
week 53 was €590m (excludes €100m unused revolving facility)
Overview of high-level financials
|
2019
|
2020
|
Change (vs 2019)
|
2020 (53 weeks)
|
Change (vs 2019)
|
Net sales (€m)
|
5,114
|
5,569
|
+8.9%
|
5,637
|
+10.2%
|
LfL sales growth
|
5.6%
|
(1.4%)
|
Operating EBITDA (€m)
|
541
|
609
|
+12.4%
|
616
|
+13.8%
|
EBITDA margin
|
10.6%
|
10.9%
|
10.9%
|
Cash conversion
|
77%
|
76%
|
73%
|
Number of stores (end of year)
|
1,552
|
1,716
|
+164
|
1,716
|
+164
Source: company information
Impact of IFRS16 on Action 2020 financials
EBITDA (€m)1)RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET AND
LEASE LIABILITIES (€m)
758
784
Operating Lease EBITDA adjustment
202 616
IFRS16
1) 2020 based on a 53 week financial year
Right-of-use assetLease liabilities
Source: company information
The average lease period of Action's store portfolio is
3.4 years but differs per country
→ Action is desired as a tenant by landlords as it
drives traffic to the destination
→ At the end of a lease Action receives competitive
pricing for renewals
IFRS16 impact on other financials 2020:
→ Lease adjustment: €202m (2019: €179m)
→ Depreciation right-of-use asset: €190m (2019:
€170m)
Adjusting items mostly non-recurring cost for long-term incentive plans
Summary 2020 financial performance
2019
2020
Country EBITDASupply Chain
+
2020
Source: company information
-
• Strong normalised LfL growth in all countries between lockdowns
-
• Product offering tailored to meet changing customer demand
-
• Strong LfL shows operating leverage in all countries
-
• Additional Covid-19 related opex
-
• Mitigated availability issues over the summer
-
• Covid-19 related complexity
-
• Store expansion and projects halted during the first lockdown
-
• Strong focus on cash management and stock levels
-
• Start-up costs of new DCs and investments in IT
-
• Incremental investments to strengthen capabilities in commercial, planning, digital, supply chain and support
Agenda
1.
Introduction
Simon Borrows
Current trading 2021 - situation by country at 17/3/2021
Source: company information
* As of 16 March: max. 50 customers per 20 minute timeslot ** For fully open stores: first 800m2; 1 customer per 10m2 and above 800m2, 1 customer per 20m2. For Click & Meet stores: 1 customer per 40 m2 *** 2 stores closed
Current trading 2021
Negative LfL sales P1 and P2, turned positive in P3
→ Netherlands, Germany and Czech Republic heavily impacted by store closures
→ YTD LfL week 10 of >25% in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Poland
Supply chain and DCs are operating well with good product availability
2021 store expansion plan on target with store openings above last year in Q1 so far
Cash and liquidity currently €525m
Source: company information
Agenda
1.
Introduction
Simon Borrows
-
✓ Action is one of the most successful retail growth stories in Europe
-
✓ Action story is stronger from the pandemic
-
✓ 2023 business plan targets are unchanged