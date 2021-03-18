3i : Capital Markets Seminar 03/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT Send by mail :

• Evergreen attraction of low price focused SKU model ✓ Customer value proposition has strengthened • Core essentials range underpins Action's importance in customers' day to day lives • Maintenance of high sales volumes and superior sales densities • ASR and digital journey accretive to proposition

✓ Outstanding depth of performance across geographies • Successful scaling of Germany and Poland complements continued strength in Netherlands and France • White space opportunity remains significant

✓ Conviction in enduring compounding benefit to 3i (1) 3i financial years Today's presenters Sander van der Laan Chief Executive Officer Joost Sliepenbeek Chief Financial Officer Joined in October 2015 Joined in November 2018 30 years of Consumer & Retail experience 20 years of Consumer & Retail experience Various positions at Ahold (1998 - 2015) ‒ CEO Albert Heijn (2011 - 2015)

‒ COO Ahold Europe

‒ General Manager Albert Heijn

‒ CEO Giant Food Stores (Ahold USA)

‒ EVP Marketing & Merchandising Albert Heijn ‒ General Manager Gall & Gall 33 years experience in finance, 21 years as CFO ‒ CFO Vion (2015 - 2018)

‒ CFO Van Gansewinkel (2013 - 2015)

‒ CFO C1000 (2009 - 2012)

‒ CFO HEMA (2007 - 2009)

‒ CFO Albert Heijn (1999 - 2003)

‒ Various positions at Ahold (1994 - 2007) Agenda 1. Introduction Simon Borrows 3. Strategy update Sander van der Laan

4. Financial performance 2020 Joost Sliepenbeek

5. Trading update Sander van der Laan

6. Wrap Up Simon Borrows Despite the pandemic, 2020 was another year of strong performance and continued investment for the future Note: all 2020 figures based on 52 weeks unless explicitly referenced to 53 weeks financials 1)Excluding CAPEX for new DCs Our high growth track record continues Net sales (€m) Operating EBITDA (€m) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Store expansion (numbers) & # countries LfL sales growth (%) # of countries 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1) Weeks 12 to 22 and weeks 44 to 52 normalised. Please see slide 51 and 52 for further details 10.4%1) 2019 (1.4%) 2020 2020 normalised LfL throughout 2020 - strong underlying performance Period 1 and 2 Period 3 to 5 Period 6 to 10 Period 11 and 12 FY Very strong start 8.6% 6.6% Lockdown 1 Store closures and/or assortment restrictions across all markets except the NL All stores open selling full assortment. Supply chain disruption resulted in some availability issues and impact on sales 17.4% 11.0% 11.6% 13.3% 12.2% Lockdown 2 Store closures and/or assortment restrictions impacted FR, BE, AT in P11 and NL, DE, AT in P12 1.3% P1 P2 (10.6%) (19.8%) (61.2%)P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 P10 (13.4%) P11 P12 (1.4%) Total Covid-19 dominated the year First priority: safety of our customers and employees Implemented door policy to control customer inflow Additional store labour and cleaning costs Strict protocols and measures in place (screens, face masks, safety vests, sprays, hand gels etc.) Working from home policy in place for all offices Only essential travel allowed Covid-19 interrupted our operations, however business plan not at risk Scaling down supply chain temporarily interrupted service levels and product availability Store expansion and new countries slowed down in first half Strong focus on cash management Financial performance remained strong 2023 business plan not at risk In 2020 we successfully opened 164 new stores, entered the Czech Republic and added a new DC and a new hub Strengthened our unique customer proposition Extra large store pilot in Paris Genevieve des Bois Same articles, same prices and same promotions Larger floor plan of 1,600m2 Top sales per week ~€400k Self check-outs well received in NL and BE ~50% of transactions shift to self check-out in first 4 weeks Further improvement in the store operating model Very strong performance in the Netherlands Strong LfL P1-P11 of 8.4% (lockdown in second half P12) Strong brand with 97% awareness and 64% penetration1) Upgraded store network → 8 new stores added

→ 28 refurbishments

→ 5 enlargements

→ 8 relocations Really, Action is the store that the Netherlands misses the most Of all stores that are currently closed due to the lockdown, consumers miss Action the most. This is evident from a survey by research organisation Q&A of more than 4,500 Dutch people Het Parool 12 February 2021, 20:35 (original in Dutch and translated in English) Total of 107 stores with self-check outs 1) Source: GfK dashboard results 2020 and penetration is % clients that purchased one or more products at Action in the previous six months France is our biggest market with ample remaining growth potential # of stores 2020 New stores opened in 2020 Strong LfL of 8.1% in P1-P2 and of 13.1% in P6-P10 #1 market in sales, store numbers and sales growth ~16,500 employees and ~2.7m customers per week Total sales driven by expansion and LfL ticket size growth of 12.4% Germany has made great progress in growth and profit Strong P6-P10 LfL of 19.9% #3 market in sales and store numbers today 83 million inhabitants provide huge potential for continued expansion Strengthened management team Higher quality of new locations, more focus on urban centres and large cities 2017 2018 1) 136 stores opened <2017 2019

2) First FY sales of stores opened in the previous year 20203)

3) Normalised for impact of lockdown and assortment restrictions Average sales per store1) Average sales per new store2) Promising start of click & collect Successfully pilotedin multiple markets Customer selects store and products on our website Chooses a pick up time-slot Order picked instore by Action employee Pick up from service counter or outside Sales development in 2021, NL (€m) week 6 week 7 week 8 week 9 Sales C&C per week (incl. VAT) Sales shopping on appointment per week (incl. VAT) xx Index vs 2020 1) Expected sales week 11 in line with budget 2021 and sales split based on performance 16 March 2021 week 10 week 111)2)

2) % clients that purchased one or more products at Action in the previous six months …which generates high sales volumes and density Examples of high volume items Average sales density (sales / m2) vs. competitors1)2) Price (NL)Volume 2020 Price (NL) Variety of face masks (1 - 50 pieces) €1.29 - €4.95 ~76.3m Kitchen paper €1.68 Volume 2020 >7.9m Aluminium foil Disposable gloves €0.99 Avg. competitorsAvg. competitorsAvg. competitors >1.5m Avg. competitors 1) Action floor productivity based on a 'mature' set of stores opened before 2017

2) Competitors' floor productivity based on 2018 public figures combined with total sales surface area figures from Locatus (NL, BE) and Euromonitor/IGD (FR, DE). Competitor floor productivity on 'mature' store set was not possible Further strengthening of multiple digital customer touchpoints 1) Year-on-year growth Strengthen our unique customer value proposition Make sustainability accessible During the pandemic we have been able to support our customers with much needed essentials Example of an Action ad in national newspapers in NL, BE and DE in 2020 Action is already delivering on its ASR strategy Progress made in plastics Sustainable cotton Outdoor planting plastic accessories with recycled plastic saving 1,900 tonnes of virgin plastic Action's sustainable cotton confirmed Action's sustainable timber confirm at 76% for 2020 at 60% for 2020 Replaced single use plastics HOTEL ROYAL Private LabelZIKI Private LabelMINI MATTERS Private LabelOFFICE ESSENTIAL Private Lab Sustainable timber Action's sustainable timber confirmed ESSENTIALS Private Label Our sustainability strategy focuses on four UN sustainable development goals Product - achieve 100% supply chain transparency Product & manufacturing We strive to minimise our impact through manufacturing and raw material use Commit to 100% sustainable timber & cotton by 2025 Deliver category specific Circularity plans for entire business by the end of 2022 1) except A-brands Environment - minimise our environmental impact across the supply chain Plastic stretch wrap usage on containers reduced by 30% Ban on use and sale of single use plastics and disposables replaced by bamboo, cardboard, paper/wooden alternatives Waste management We commit to mitigating our waste to minimise our footprint Reduce energy usage per m2 within our buildings by 15% by end of 2024 Ensure 50% of our total energy used is renewable by 2025 Achieve zero gas stores Actively contribute to reduction of carbon emissions of third-party operated transport Reduce carbon emissions of vehicles (e.g. with alternative fuels for Action fleet) Energy & emissions We commit to reducing our energy usage and emissions International expansion International geographic expansion New store roll-out is the engine behind Action's growth story The reason is simple… … and the economics are extremely attractive (1) Based on store contribution (incl. supply chain costs) FY2020 (including lockdowns) Principle of one format across all countries remains unchanged Action name resonates in all languages Marketing and packaging is consistent and standardised across all countries All stores look the sameStores between 700 to 1,100m2 Over 90% of assortment is the same across all stores and countries Same policiesSame ordering systems Same processes Same employee trainingSame management structure International expansion of the brand is seamless Focus on simplicity enables rapid new store roll-out Same proven formula applied to every new store A simple, repeatable and scalable business model Continued rapid store roll-out in current markets and entry in new markets Population in millions 237 61 47 163 %ofstorepotential Existing marketsIT ESRest of Europe Rapid expansion in FR, DE, PL, AT and CZConservative estimate of white space potential in new and existing markets (in scope) is ~4,800 stores Czech Republic - roll-out after successful pilot DC Bratislava, Slovakia (2021) Strong start of our 5 pilots stores Sales growth Czech Republic on average ~30% better than in Poland1) Population of 11 million allows for at least 150 stores Expect to open at least 12 new stores in 2021 No additional supply chain CAPEX 1) Based on performance 2020 in weeks since start of pilot in Q3 2020 without restrictions Opening 5-7 pilot stores in North of Italy in 2021 Store teams recruited and currently in training Population of 60 million, initial focus on North of Italy with 28 million people First store planned in Vanzaghello in Q2 Start up delivered from France, first DC location identified Local management team in place, GM hired A simple, efficient, responsible and scalable operating model Action continues to grow its DC network to enable its store expansion DCs to open >2020 DCs/Hubs opened in 2020 DCs/Hubs opened <2020 Development of Hubs to improve availability and reduce inventory levels across the chain A hub enables direct sourcing of containers from Far East Hubs receive and palletise inventory and supply DCs Benefits: improve availability and lower inventory levels Hub I is a multi-site location and Hub II is a stand-alone location both operated by our logistical service provider Katoen Natie Direct sourcing expected to increase from ~13% of sales in 2020 to at least 20% in 3-4 years Organisation, people & values Further strengthened our management team to support our ambitions GM NL Pieter RozendaalGM BeLux Judia ElkadiGM France Wouter De BackerGM Austria Boyko TchakarovGM Poland Slawomir Nitek Executive committeeCountry General Managers CFO Joost Sliepenbeek GM DE Bart Raeymaekers GM Czech Republic Petr Julis GM start-Up countries Monique Groeneveld GM Italy Philippe Levisse Roll-out of values across the organisation ensures we preserve our Action DNA Agenda 1. • LfL sales growth

• EBITDA margin Superior store economics • Low SKU count

• Consistent gross margin across categories

• All LfL stores profitable

• High sales density 3 4 3 Excellent cash generation • Low capital intensity

• Negative working capital

• Fast payback Strong economic model • Proven

• Consistent

• Predictable

• Robust Delivered with discipline and tight control 2020 performance explained + 2020 additional drivers • Impact of 53rd week

• LfL normalisation

• Covid-19/social distancing restrictions impact on OPEX • Germany, Austria and Poland coming of age

• Cash management

• IFRS 16 Continued strong sales and EBITDA growth in 2020 in spite of the Covid pandemic Net sales (€m) Operating EBITDA (€m) 5,569 8.9%10.2% 5,637 2019 5,114 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2020 2020 (53 weeks) Operating EBITDA (%) Run-rate EBITDA (€m) Source: company information 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 11.0 11.3 11.6 11.3 10.7 10.6 2020 10.9 Note: all 2020 figures based on 52 weeks unless explicitly referenced to 53 weeks financials 2020 (53 weeks) 10.9 Full year reported LfL impacted by lockdowns Normalisation for weeks 12 - 22 +480bps 2014 2015 2016 Annual LfL % growthAverage LfL 2014-2019 Source: company information 2017 2018 2019 (1.4) 2020 2020 normalised → Only applied for countries which were forced to close stores and/or remained open with limited assortment → Includes normalisation for reopening effect → Normalisation based on performance YTD week 11 2020 Normalisation for weeks 44 - 52 → Only applied for countries which were forced to close stores and/or remained open with limited assortment → Includes normalisation for reopening effect → Normalisation based on performance YTD Q3 2020 Normalised 2020 LfL growth +10.4% versus (1.4%) reported (20)% (40)% (60)% (80)% 40% 20% 0% 5 1 3 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 Source: company information 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 week Strong LfL growth in all countries between lockdowns LfL sales growth by geography, week 23 - 43 Netherlands Belgium Germany France Source: company information Austria Poland Total Store closures and assortment restrictions in quarters 1,2 and 4 Net sales per quarter (€m) Q1 20192020 Q2 Source: company information Q3 Q4 Store openings: programme delayed by pandemic, catch-up in 2021 (1) CzechPolandAustriaFranceGermanyBELUXNetherlands (1) Net stores added was 243 as a result of one store closing in the Netherlands

(2) Net stores added was 230 as a result of two store closings in the Netherlands (3) Net stores added was 227 as a result of three store closings in the Netherlands Source: company information Consistent margins across all categories 60 % 50 % 40 % 30 % 20 % 10 % 0 % 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Categories Source: company information Operating leverage shows in all countries with Germany, Austria and Poland coming of age Average store contribution margin by country P6 to P10 - stores opened before 2019 Source: company information 1) Includes 5 stores in Luxembourg 20192020 Total CAPEX development 2017 Source: company information Lower CAPEX (€37m) versus last year as projects were paused and new store expansion temporarily halted during the first lockdown Lower CAPEX spend per new stores reflects continuous efforts to reduce €/m2 Continued investment in IT Other DC maintenance Store maintenance / RERsIT 2018 2019 2020 New DC (incl. IT)Store expansion Strong cash flow: 2020 cash conversion of 76% 100% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Operating cashflow (excl. CAPEX for new DCs) 2019 Cash conversion = Operational cashflow / Operating EBITDA Source: company information 2020 2020 (53 weeks) Low capital intensity, negative working capital and fast payback for new stores lead to strong cashflow, notwithstanding Covid-19 impact on timing of sales and working capital and required cash management Cash and cash equivalents end of week 53 was €590m (excludes €100m unused revolving facility) Overview of high-level financials 2019 2020 Change (vs 2019) 2020 (53 weeks) Change (vs 2019) Net sales (€m) 5,114 5,569 +8.9% 5,637 +10.2% LfL sales growth 5.6% (1.4%) Operating EBITDA (€m) 541 609 +12.4% 616 +13.8% EBITDA margin 10.6% 10.9% 10.9% Cash conversion 77% 76% 73% Number of stores (end of year) 1,552 1,716 +164 1,716 +164 Source: company information Impact of IFRS16 on Action 2020 financials EBITDA (€m)1)RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET AND LEASE LIABILITIES (€m) 758 784 Operating Lease EBITDA adjustment Adjusting items 202 616 IFRS16 1) 2020 based on a 53 week financial year Right-of-use assetLease liabilities Source: company information The average lease period of Action's store portfolio is 3.4 years but differs per country → Action is desired as a tenant by landlords as it drives traffic to the destination → At the end of a lease Action receives competitive pricing for renewals IFRS16 impact on other financials 2020: → Lease adjustment: €202m (2019: €179m) → Depreciation right-of-use asset: €190m (2019: €170m) Adjusting items mostly non-recurring cost for long-term incentive plans Summary 2020 financial performance 2019 2020 2019 Country EBITDASupply Chain + 2020 Source: company information • Strong normalised LfL growth in all countries between lockdowns

• Product offering tailored to meet changing customer demand

• Strong LfL shows operating leverage in all countries

• Additional Covid-19 related opex

• Mitigated availability issues over the summer

• Covid-19 related complexity

• Store expansion and projects halted during the first lockdown

• Strong focus on cash management and stock levels

• Start-up costs of new DCs and investments in IT

• Incremental investments to strengthen capabilities in commercial, planning, digital, supply chain and support • Expansion of Czech and Italian team Agenda 1. Introduction Simon Borrows 2. Business performance 2020 Sander van der Laan

✓ Action story is stronger from the pandemic

✓ 2023 business plan targets are unchanged Attachments Original document

