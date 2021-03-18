Log in
3I GROUP PLC

(III)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/18 06:49:19 am
1191 GBX   -0.50%
3I  : Capital Markets Seminar
PU
3I  : Action Records Strong Trading Performance in Europe Since Start of 2021
MT
3I  : Action Capital Markets Seminar and portfolio update
PU
3i : Capital Markets Seminar

03/18/2021 | 06:24am EDT
3i Capital Markets Seminar

18 March 2021

Discount retail sector has proven resilient during the

Action - 3i carrying value, £m1

pandemic

Carrying valuation

4,426

Q3

FY21

FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20

  • Increasing customer acceptance of discount retailing

  • Evergreen attraction of low price focused SKU model

  • Customer value proposition has strengthened

    • Core essentials range underpins Action's importance in customers' day to day lives

    • Maintenance of high sales volumes and superior sales densities

    • ASR and digital journey accretive to proposition

  • Outstanding depth of performance across geographies

    • Successful scaling of Germany and Poland complements continued strength in Netherlands and France

    • White space opportunity remains significant

  • Conviction in enduring compounding benefit to 3i

(1) 3i financial years

Today's presenters

Sander van der Laan

Chief Executive Officer

Joost Sliepenbeek

Chief Financial Officer

Joined in October 2015

Joined in November 2018

30 years of Consumer & Retail experience

20 years of Consumer & Retail experience

Various positions at Ahold (1998 - 2015)

  • CEO Albert Heijn (2011 - 2015)

  • COO Ahold Europe

  • General Manager Albert Heijn

  • CEO Giant Food Stores (Ahold USA)

  • EVP Marketing & Merchandising Albert Heijn

General Manager Gall & Gall

33 years experience in finance, 21 years as CFO

  • CFO Vion (2015 - 2018)

  • CFO Van Gansewinkel (2013 - 2015)

  • CFO C1000 (2009 - 2012)

  • CFO HEMA (2007 - 2009)

  • CFO Albert Heijn (1999 - 2003)

  • Various positions at Ahold (1994 - 2007)

Agenda

1.

Introduction

Simon Borrows

  • 3. Strategy update

    Sander van der Laan

  • 4. Financial performance 2020

    Joost Sliepenbeek

  • 5. Trading update

    Sander van der Laan

  • 6. Wrap Up

Simon Borrows

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was another year of strong performance and continued investment for the future

Note: all 2020 figures based on 52 weeks unless explicitly referenced to 53 weeks financials

1)Excluding CAPEX for new DCs

Our high growth track record continues

Net sales (€m)

Operating EBITDA (€m)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Store expansion (numbers) & # countries

LfL sales growth (%)

# of countries

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

1) Weeks 12 to 22 and weeks 44 to 52 normalised. Please see slide 51 and 52 for further details

10.4%1)

2019

(1.4%) 2020

2020 normalised

LfL throughout 2020 - strong underlying performance

Period 1 and 2

Period 3 to 5

Period 6 to 10

Period 11 and 12

FY

Very strong start

8.6%

6.6%

Lockdown 1

Store closures and/or assortment restrictions across all markets except the NL

All stores open selling full assortment. Supply chain disruption resulted in some availability issues and impact on sales

17.4%

11.0%

11.6%

13.3%

12.2%

Lockdown 2

Store closures and/or assortment restrictions impacted FR, BE, AT in P11 and

NL, DE, AT in P12

1.3%

P1

P2

(10.6%)

(19.8%)

(61.2%)P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

P10

(13.4%)

P11

P12

(1.4%)

Total

Covid-19 dominated the year

First priority: safety of our customers and employees

Implemented door policy to control customer inflow

Additional store labour and cleaning costs

Strict protocols and measures in place (screens, face masks, safety vests, sprays, hand gels etc.)

Working from home policy in place for all offices

Only essential travel allowed

Covid-19 interrupted our operations, however business plan not at risk

Scaling down supply chain temporarily interrupted service levels and product availability

Store expansion and new countries slowed down in first half

Strong focus on cash management

Financial performance remained strong

2023 business plan not at risk

In 2020 we successfully opened 164 new stores, entered the Czech Republic and added a new DC and a new hub

Strengthened our unique customer proposition

Extra large store pilot in Paris Genevieve des Bois

Same articles, same prices and same promotions

Larger floor plan of 1,600m2

Top sales per week ~€400k

Self check-outs well received in NL and BE

~50% of transactions shift to self check-out in first 4 weeks

Further improvement in the store operating model

Very strong performance in the Netherlands

Strong LfL P1-P11 of 8.4% (lockdown in second half P12)

Strong brand with 97% awareness and 64% penetration1)

Upgraded store network

  • 8 new stores added

  • 28 refurbishments

  • 5 enlargements

  • 8 relocations

Really, Action is the store that the Netherlands misses the most

Of all stores that are currently closed due to the lockdown, consumers miss Action the most. This is evident from a survey by research organisation Q&A of more than 4,500 Dutch people

Het Parool 12 February 2021, 20:35 (original in Dutch and translated in English)

Total of 107 stores with self-check outs

1) Source: GfK dashboard results 2020 and penetration is % clients that purchased one or more products at Action in the previous six months

France is our biggest market with ample remaining growth potential

# of stores 2020

New stores opened in 2020

Strong LfL of 8.1% in P1-P2 and of 13.1% in P6-P10

#1 market in sales, store numbers and sales growth

~16,500 employees and ~2.7m customers per week

Total sales driven by expansion and LfL ticket size growth of 12.4%

Germany has made great progress in growth and profit

Strong P6-P10 LfL of 19.9%

#3 market in sales and store numbers today

83 million inhabitants provide huge potential for continued expansion

Strengthened management team

Higher quality of new locations, more focus on urban centres and large cities

2017

2018

  • 1) 136 stores opened <2017

    2019

  • 2) First FY sales of stores opened in the previous year

    20203)

  • 3) Normalised for impact of lockdown and assortment restrictions

Average sales per store1)

Average sales per new store2)

Promising start of click & collect

Successfully pilotedin multiple markets

Customer selects store and products on our website

Chooses a pick up time-slot

Order picked instore by Action employee

Pick up from service counter or outside

Sales development in 2021, NL (€m)

week 6

week 7

week 8

week 9

Sales C&C per week (incl. VAT)

Sales shopping on appointment per week (incl. VAT) xx Index vs 2020

  • 1) Expected sales week 11 in line with budget 2021 and sales split based on performance 16 March 2021

    week 10 week 111)2)

  • 2) From 16 March: max 50 customers per 20 minute timeslot. Initially, only maximum of 8 customers per hour allowed

Other notable successes in 2020

Agenda

1.

Introduction

Simon Borrows

  • 2. Business performance 2020

    Sander van der Laan

  • 4. Financial performance 2020

    Joost Sliepenbeek

  • 5. Trading update

    Sander van der Laan

  • 6. Wrap Up

Simon Borrows

Sustainability is an integral part of Action's strategy

Action's winning customer proposition and brand appealsto everyone and is supported by a strong business model…

Brand promise - More than you expect for less than you imagineNon food discounter Simple - Efficient - Cost conscious

…with a sustainable advantage and best-in-class unit economics

Action's increasing scale enhances profitability and builds a competitive advantage through sheer size, purchasing power and scale efficiencies

Action continues to reinvest in the customer value proposition through even lower prices, quality and continuous surprise

Action's operating model delivers exceptionally compelling economics and cash generation to support store expansion

Action's attractive customer value proposition led by low prices, quality and surprise drives top line growth

Strengthen our unique customer value proposition

Strengthen our unique customer value proposition

As a non-food discounter Action offers a surprising range of c. 6,000 SKUs across 14 categories

Number of SKUs per category ranges between ~100 and ~900

Product innovation and quality demonstrated by numerous awards

With a surprising assortment we are able to quickly meet changing customer demand

Action offers 150-200 new articles per week

Does Action have a surprising assortment?

Assortment

Coca Cola (375ml)

0.73

Chocolate Easter eggs

1.45

Garden hand trowel

€0.89

Examples

Source: GfK report June 2020 and company information

Closest competitor

Closest competitor

Closest competitor

Closest competitor

Closest competitor

Closest competitor

62%34%

54%35%

54%37%

45%41%

52%38%

47%52%

Unbeatable prices are the core element of our customer proposition

Product types

€1.75

A-brands

€1.49

€1.79

Supplier brands

2.59

4.99

3.99

60% of SKUs below €2

Known for low prices1)

92%

Top scoring competitor58%

83%

Top scoring competitor51%

76%

Top scoring competitor73%

79%

Top scoring competitor51%

66%

Top scoring competitor67%

65%

Top scoring competitor74%

Source: GfK report June 2020; answers received on the question to participants: to which brand(s) does the statement 'low prices' apply?

Action brand and format appeals to everyone

Gender

Age

FemaleMale

50+

35-49

Income

Education

High

Middle

  • 1) For DE, AT, PL the % only applies within catchment area and not national

    Brand awareness1)

    18-34

    Penetration1)2)

    Low

    64%

    Source: GfK report June 2020

  • 2) % clients that purchased one or more products at Action in the previous six months

…which generates high sales volumes and density

Examples of high volume items

Average sales density (sales / m2) vs. competitors1)2)

Price (NL)Volume 2020

Price (NL)

Variety of face masks

(1 - 50 pieces)

€1.29 - €4.95

~76.3m

Kitchen paper

€1.68

Volume 2020

>7.9m

Aluminium foil

Disposable gloves

€0.99

Avg. competitorsAvg. competitorsAvg. competitors

>1.5m

Avg. competitors

  • 1) Action floor productivity based on a 'mature' set of stores opened before 2017

  • 2) Competitors' floor productivity based on 2018 public figures combined with total sales surface area figures from Locatus (NL, BE) and

Euromonitor/IGD (FR, DE). Competitor floor productivity on 'mature' store set was not possible

Further strengthening of multiple digital customer touchpoints

1) Year-on-year growth

Strengthen our unique customer value proposition

Make sustainability accessible

During the pandemic we have been able to support our customers with much needed essentials

Example of an Action ad in national newspapers in NL, BE and DE in 2020

Action is already delivering on its ASR strategy

Progress made in plastics

Sustainable cotton

Outdoor planting plastic accessories with recycled plastic saving 1,900 tonnes of virgin plastic

Action's sustainable cotton confirmed

Action's sustainable timber confirm

at 76% for 2020

at 60% for 2020

Replaced single use plastics

HOTEL ROYAL Private LabelZIKI Private LabelMINI MATTERS Private LabelOFFICE ESSENTIAL Private Lab

Sustainable timber

Action's sustainable timber confirmed

ESSENTIALS Private Label

Our sustainability strategy focuses on four UN sustainable development goals

Product - achieve 100% supply chain transparency

Product & manufacturing

We strive to minimise our impact through manufacturing and raw material use

Commit to 100% sustainable timber & cotton by 2025

Deliver category specific

Circularity plans for entire business by the end of 2022

1) except A-brands

Environment - minimise our environmental impact across the supply chain

Plastic stretch wrap usage on containers reduced by 30%

Ban on use and sale of single use plastics and disposables replaced by bamboo, cardboard, paper/wooden alternatives

Waste management

We commit to mitigating our waste to minimise our footprint

Reduce energy usage per m2 within our buildings by 15% by end of 2024

Ensure 50% of our total energy used is renewable by 2025

Achieve zero gas stores

Actively contribute to reduction of carbon emissions of third-party operated transport

Reduce carbon emissions of vehicles (e.g.

with alternative fuels for Action fleet)

Energy & emissions

We commit to reducing our energy usage and emissions

International expansion

International geographic expansion

New store roll-out is the engine behind Action's growth story

The reason is simple…

… and the economics are extremely attractive

(1) Based on store contribution (incl. supply chain costs) FY2020 (including lockdowns)

Principle of one format across all countries remains unchanged

Action name resonates in all languages

Marketing and packaging is consistent and standardised across all countries

All stores look the sameStores between 700 to 1,100m2

Over 90% of assortment is the same across all stores and countries

Same policiesSame ordering systems

Same processes

Same employee trainingSame management structure

International expansion of the brand is seamless

Focus on simplicity enables rapid new store roll-out

Same proven formula applied to every new store

A simple, repeatable and scalable business model

Continued rapid store roll-out in current markets and entry in new markets

Population in millions

237

61

47

163

%ofstorepotential

Existing marketsIT ESRest of Europe

Rapid expansion in FR, DE, PL, AT and CZConservative estimate of white space potential in new and existing markets (in scope) is ~4,800 stores

Czech Republic - roll-out after successful pilot

DC Bratislava, Slovakia (2021)

Strong start of our 5 pilots stores

Sales growth Czech Republic on average ~30% better than in

Poland1)

Population of 11 million allows for at least 150 stores

Expect to open at least 12 new stores in 2021

No additional supply chain CAPEX

1) Based on performance 2020 in weeks since start of pilot in Q3 2020 without restrictions

Opening 5-7 pilot stores in North of Italy in 2021

Store teams recruited and currently in training

Population of 60 million, initial focus on North of Italy with 28 million people

First store planned in Vanzaghello in Q2

Start up delivered from France, first DC location identified

Local management team in place, GM hired

A simple, efficient, responsible and scalable operating model

Action continues to grow its DC network to enable its store expansion

DCs to open >2020

DCs/Hubs opened in 2020

DCs/Hubs opened <2020

Development of Hubs to improve availability and reduce inventory levels across the chain

A hub enables direct sourcing of containers from Far East

Hubs receive and palletise inventory and supply DCs

Benefits: improve availability and lower inventory levels

Hub I is a multi-site location and Hub II is a stand-alone location both operated by our logistical service provider Katoen Natie

Direct sourcing expected to increase from ~13% of sales in 2020 to at least 20% in 3-4 years

Organisation, people & values

Further strengthened our management team to support our ambitions

GM NL Pieter RozendaalGM BeLux Judia ElkadiGM France Wouter De BackerGM Austria Boyko TchakarovGM Poland Slawomir Nitek

Executive committeeCountry General Managers

CFO

Joost Sliepenbeek

GM DE

Bart Raeymaekers

GM Czech Republic Petr Julis

GM start-Up countries Monique Groeneveld

GM Italy Philippe Levisse

Roll-out of values across the organisation ensures we preserve our Action DNA

Agenda

1.

Introduction

Simon Borrows

  • 2. Business performance 2020

    Sander van der Laan

  • 3. Strategy update

    Sander van der Laan

  • 5. Trading update

    Sander van der Laan

  • 6. Wrap Up

Simon Borrows

Our repeatable financial model remains unchanged

1 2

1

Clear value drivers

  • New store roll-out and country expansion

  • LfL sales growth

  • EBITDA margin

Superior store economics

  • Low SKU count

  • Consistent gross margin across categories

  • All LfL stores profitable

  • High sales density

3 4

3

Excellent cash generation

  • Low capital intensity

  • Negative working capital

  • Fast payback

Strong economic model

  • Proven

  • Consistent

  • Predictable

  • Robust

Delivered with discipline and tight control

2020 performance explained

+

2020 additional drivers

  • Impact of 53rd week

  • LfL normalisation

  • Covid-19/social distancing restrictions impact on OPEX

  • Germany, Austria and Poland coming of age

  • Cash management

  • IFRS 16

Continued strong sales and EBITDA growth in 2020 in spite of the Covid pandemic

Net sales (€m)

Operating EBITDA (€m)

5,569

8.9%10.2%

5,637

2019

5,114

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2020

2020 (53 weeks)

Operating EBITDA (%)

Run-rate EBITDA (€m)

Source: company information

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

11.0

11.3

11.6

11.3

10.7

10.6

2020

10.9

Note: all 2020 figures based on 52 weeks unless explicitly referenced to 53 weeks financials

2020 (53 weeks)

10.9

Full year reported LfL impacted by lockdowns

Normalisation for weeks 12 - 22 +480bps

2014

2015

2016

Annual LfL % growthAverage LfL 2014-2019

Source: company information

2017

2018

2019

(1.4) 2020

2020 normalised

Only applied for countries which were forced to close stores and/or remained open with limited assortment

Includes normalisation for reopening effect

Normalisation based on performance

YTD week 11 2020

Normalisation for weeks 44 - 52

Only applied for countries which were forced to close stores and/or remained open with limited assortment

Includes normalisation for reopening effect

Normalisation based on performance

YTD Q3 2020

Normalised 2020 LfL growth +10.4% versus (1.4%) reported

(20)%

(40)%

(60)%

(80)%

40%

20%

0%

5

1

3

7

9

11

13

15

17

19

21

23

25

Source: company information

27

29

31

33

35

37

39

41

43

45

47

49

51 week

Strong LfL growth in all countries between lockdowns

LfL sales growth by geography, week 23 - 43

Netherlands

Belgium

Germany

France

Source: company information

Austria

Poland

Total

Store closures and assortment restrictions in quarters 1,2 and 4

Net sales per quarter (€m)

Q1

20192020

Q2

Source: company information

Q3

Q4

Store openings: programme delayed by pandemic, catch-up in 2021

(1)

CzechPolandAustriaFranceGermanyBELUXNetherlands

  • (1) Net stores added was 243 as a result of one store closing in the Netherlands

  • (2) Net stores added was 230 as a result of two store closings in the Netherlands

(3) Net stores added was 227 as a result of three store closings in the Netherlands

Source: company information

Consistent margins across all categories

60 %

50 %

40 %

30 %

20 %

10 %

0 %

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

Categories

Source: company information

Operating leverage shows in all countries with Germany, Austria and Poland coming of age

Average store contribution margin by country P6 to P10 - stores opened before 2019

Source: company information

1) Includes 5 stores in Luxembourg

20192020

Total CAPEX development

2017

Source: company information

Lower CAPEX (€37m) versus last year as projects were paused and new store expansion temporarily halted during the first lockdown

Lower CAPEX spend per new stores reflects continuous efforts to reduce €/m2

Continued investment in IT

Other

DC maintenance

Store maintenance / RERsIT

2018

2019

2020

New DC (incl. IT)Store expansion

Strong cash flow: 2020 cash conversion of 76%

100%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Operating cashflow (excl. CAPEX for new DCs)

2019

Cash conversion = Operational cashflow / Operating EBITDA

Source: company information

2020

2020 (53 weeks)

Low capital intensity, negative working capital and fast payback for new stores lead to strong cashflow, notwithstanding Covid-19 impact on timing of sales and working capital and required cash management

Cash and cash equivalents end of

week 53 was €590m (excludes €100m unused revolving facility)

Overview of high-level financials

2019

2020

Change (vs 2019)

2020 (53 weeks)

Change (vs 2019)

Net sales (€m)

5,114

5,569

+8.9%

5,637

+10.2%

LfL sales growth

5.6%

(1.4%)

Operating EBITDA (€m)

541

609

+12.4%

616

+13.8%

EBITDA margin

10.6%

10.9%

10.9%

Cash conversion

77%

76%

73%

Number of stores (end of year)

1,552

1,716

+164

1,716

+164

Source: company information

Impact of IFRS16 on Action 2020 financials

EBITDA (€m)1)RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET AND

LEASE LIABILITIES (€m)

758

784

Operating Lease EBITDA adjustment

Adjusting items

202 616

IFRS16

1) 2020 based on a 53 week financial year

Right-of-use assetLease liabilities

Source: company information

The average lease period of Action's store portfolio is

3.4 years but differs per country

Action is desired as a tenant by landlords as it

drives traffic to the destination

At the end of a lease Action receives competitive

pricing for renewals

IFRS16 impact on other financials 2020:

Lease adjustment: €202m (2019: €179m)

Depreciation right-of-use asset: €190m (2019:

€170m)

Adjusting items mostly non-recurring cost for long-term incentive plans

Summary 2020 financial performance

2019

2020

2019

Country EBITDASupply Chain

+

2020

Source: company information

  • Strong normalised LfL growth in all countries between lockdowns

  • Product offering tailored to meet changing customer demand

  • Strong LfL shows operating leverage in all countries

  • Additional Covid-19 related opex

  • Mitigated availability issues over the summer

  • Covid-19 related complexity

  • Store expansion and projects halted during the first lockdown

  • Strong focus on cash management and stock levels

  • Start-up costs of new DCs and investments in IT

  • Incremental investments to strengthen capabilities in commercial, planning, digital, supply chain and support

  • Expansion of Czech and Italian team

Agenda

1.

Introduction

Simon Borrows

  • 2. Business performance 2020

    Sander van der Laan

  • 3. Strategy update

    Sander van der Laan

  • 4. Financial performance 2020

    Joost Sliepenbeek

    Simon Borrows

  • 6. Wrap Up

Current trading 2021 - situation by country at 17/3/2021

Source: company information

* As of 16 March: max. 50 customers per 20 minute timeslot ** For fully open stores: first 800m2; 1 customer per 10m2 and above 800m2, 1 customer per 20m2. For Click & Meet stores: 1 customer per 40 m2 *** 2 stores closed

Current trading 2021

Negative LfL sales P1 and P2, turned positive in P3

Netherlands, Germany and Czech Republic heavily impacted by store closures

YTD LfL week 10 of >25% in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Poland

Supply chain and DCs are operating well with good product availability

2021 store expansion plan on target with store openings above last year in Q1 so far

Cash and liquidity currently 525m

Source: company information

Agenda

1.

Introduction

Simon Borrows

  • 2. Business performance 2020

    Sander van der Laan

  • 3. Strategy update

    Sander van der Laan

  • 4. Financial performance 2020

    Joost Sliepenbeek

  • 5. Trading update

    Sander van der Laan

  • Action is one of the most successful retail growth stories in Europe

  • Action story is stronger from the pandemic

  • 2023 business plan targets are unchanged

Disclaimer

3i Group plc published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
