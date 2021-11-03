General Announcement::Allotment of equity shares to the employees of the Company

November 3, 2021

Market Control Securities Operations Group

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2 Shenton Way

#19-00 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Sir/Madam,

Announcement

This is to inform you that pursuant to exercise of stock options held by eligible employees of the Company under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS 2018") and Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007 ("ESOS 2007"), the Company has allotted in all 5,48,280 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to such eligible employees on November 2, 2021 and November 3, 2021.

Employee Stock Option Date of Allotment No. of shares allotted Exercise/Issue Scheme pursuant to exercise of Price options (in Rs.) ESOS 2018 November 2, 2021 4,24,640 10 ESOS 2007 November 2, 2021 51,000 10 ESOS 2018 November 3, 2021 72,640 10 Total 5,48,280

Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is now Rs.1,62,21,37,670, representing 16,22,13,767 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For 3i Infotech Limited