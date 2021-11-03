Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. 3i Infotech Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532628   INE748C01038

3I INFOTECH LIMITED

(532628)
General Announcement::Allotment of equity shares to the employees of the Company

11/03/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
November 3, 2021

Market Control Securities Operations Group

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2 Shenton Way

#19-00 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Sir/Madam,

Announcement

This is to inform you that pursuant to exercise of stock options held by eligible employees of the Company under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS 2018") and Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007 ("ESOS 2007"), the Company has allotted in all 5,48,280 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to such eligible employees on November 2, 2021 and November 3, 2021.

Employee Stock Option

Date of Allotment

No. of shares allotted

Exercise/Issue

Scheme

pursuant to exercise of

Price

options

(in Rs.)

ESOS 2018

November 2, 2021

4,24,640

10

ESOS 2007

November 2, 2021

51,000

10

ESOS 2018

November 3, 2021

72,640

10

Total

5,48,280

Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is now Rs.1,62,21,37,670, representing 16,22,13,767 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For 3i Infotech Limited

THOMPSON PRASHANT H GNANAM

Digitally signed by

THOMPSON PRASHANTH GNANAM Date: 2021.11.03 21:46:07 +05'30'

Thompson Gnanam

Managing Director and Global CEO

3i Infotech Limited CIN: L67120MH1993PLC074411

T: +91 22 7123 8000 F: +91 22 7123 8310 W: www.3i-infotech.com

Regd Off: Tower # 5, International Infotech Park, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703, India

Disclaimer

3i Infotech Limited published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 17:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
