General Announcement::Allotment of equity shares to the employees of the Company
11/03/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
November 3, 2021
Market Control Securities Operations Group
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
2 Shenton Way
#19-00 SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804
Dear Sir/Madam,
Announcement
This is to inform you that pursuant to exercise of stock options held by eligible employees of the Company under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS 2018") and Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007 ("ESOS 2007"), the Company has allotted in all 5,48,280 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to such eligible employees on November 2, 2021 and November 3, 2021.
Employee Stock Option
Date of Allotment
No. of shares allotted
Exercise/Issue
Scheme
pursuant to exercise of
Price
options
(in Rs.)
ESOS 2018
November 2, 2021
4,24,640
10
ESOS 2007
November 2, 2021
51,000
10
ESOS 2018
November 3, 2021
72,640
10
Total
5,48,280
Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is now Rs.1,62,21,37,670, representing 16,22,13,767 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
