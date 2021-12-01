General Announcement::Allotment of shares pursuant to exercise of stock options

December 1, 2021
Market Control Securities Operations Group
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
2 Shenton Way
#19-00 SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804
Dear Sir/Madam,
Announcement
This is to inform you that pursuant to exercise of stock options held by eligible employees of the Company under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS 2018") and Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007 ("ESOS 2007"), the Company has allotted in all 3,11,940 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to such eligible employees on December 1, 2021.
|
Employee Stock Option
|
No. of shares allotted
|
Exercise/Issue
|
Scheme
|
pursuant to exercise of
|
Price
|
|
options
|
(in Rs.)
|
ESOS 2018
|
1,37,940
|
10
|
ESOS 2007
|
1,74,000
|
10
|
Total
|
3,11,940
|
Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is now Rs. 1,64,34,82,270 representing 16,43,48,227 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For 3i Infotech Limited
Thompson Gnanam
Managing Director and Global CEO
