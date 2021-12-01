General Announcement::Allotment of shares pursuant to exercise of stock options

December 1, 2021

Market Control Securities Operations Group

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2 Shenton Way

#19-00 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Sir/Madam,

Announcement

This is to inform you that pursuant to exercise of stock options held by eligible employees of the Company under Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 ("ESOS 2018") and Employee Stock Option Scheme 2007 ("ESOS 2007"), the Company has allotted in all 3,11,940 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to such eligible employees on December 1, 2021.

Employee Stock Option No. of shares allotted Exercise/Issue Scheme pursuant to exercise of Price options (in Rs.) ESOS 2018 1,37,940 10 ESOS 2007 1,74,000 10 Total 3,11,940

Consequent to the aforesaid allotments, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is now Rs. 1,64,34,82,270 representing 16,43,48,227 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For 3i Infotech Limited

Thompson Gnanam

Managing Director and Global CEO

3i Infotech Limited CIN: L67120MH1993PLC074411

T: +91 22 7123 8000 F: +91 22 7123 8310 W: www.3i-infotech.com

Regd Off: Tower # 5, International Infotech Park, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703, India