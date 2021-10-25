General Announcement::Announcement - Outcome of the Board meeting
10/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
October 25, 2021
Market Control Securities Operations Group
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
2 Shenton Way
#19-00 SGX Centre 1
Singapore 068804
Dear Sir/Madam,
Announcement
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, at its Meeting held through video conferencing on Monday, October 25, 2021, has approved the following:
Constitution of Risk Management Committee in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2021. The composition of the Committee is as under:
Risk Management Committee:
Mr. Avtar Singh Monga - Chairperson
Ms. Ashok Shah - Member
Mr. Thompson Gnanam - Member
Reconstitution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee:
Ms. Zohra Chatterji and Mr. Thompson Gnanam have been inducted as members on the CSR Committee of the Company with immediate effect. The composition of CSR Committee is now as under:
CSR Committee:
Mr. Ashok Shah - Chairman
Ms. Zohra Chatterji - Member
Mr. Thompson Gnanam - Member
Early Redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of the Company and effectiveness of FCCB Holders' resolutions:
Further to the intimation given to the stock exchanges on September 30, 2021, we would like to inform that Tuesday, November 2, 2021 has been fixed as the date when the extra-ordinary resolutions passed by the FCCB Holders of the Company towards early redemption of FCCBs would become effective by executing supplemental trust deeds for making suitable amendments in terms and conditions of FCCBs ("Closing Date").
Further, we are pleased to inform that Thursday, December 2, 2021 has been fixed as the date of early redemption of FCCBs of the Company ("Early Redemption Date").
