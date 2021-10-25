General Announcement::Announcement - Outcome of the Board meeting

October 25, 2021

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, at its Meeting held through video conferencing on Monday, October 25, 2021, has approved the following:

Constitution of Risk Management Committee in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2021. The composition of the Committee is as under:

Risk Management Committee:

Mr. Avtar Singh Monga - Chairperson Ms. Ashok Shah - Member Mr. Thompson Gnanam - Member

Reconstitution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee :

Ms. Zohra Chatterji and Mr. Thompson Gnanam have been inducted as members on the CSR Committee of the Company with immediate effect. The composition of CSR Committee is now as under:

CSR Committee:

Mr. Ashok Shah - Chairman Ms. Zohra Chatterji - Member Mr. Thompson Gnanam - Member Early Redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of the Company and effectiveness of FCCB Holders' resolutions :

Further to the intimation given to the stock exchanges on September 30, 2021, we would like to inform that Tuesday, November 2, 2021 has been fixed as the date when the extra-ordinary resolutions passed by the FCCB Holders of the Company towards early redemption of FCCBs would become effective by executing supplemental trust deeds for making suitable amendments in terms and conditions of FCCBs (" Closing Date ").

Further, we are pleased to inform that Thursday, December 2, 2021 has been fixed as the date of early redemption of FCCBs of the Company (" Early Redemption Date ").

