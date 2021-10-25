Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  3i Infotech Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    532628   INE748C01038

3I INFOTECH LIMITED

(532628)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Announcement - Outcome of the Board meeting

10/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
October 25, 2021

Market Control Securities Operations Group

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

2 Shenton Way

#19-00 SGX Centre 1

Singapore 068804

Dear Sir/Madam,

Announcement

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company, at its Meeting held through video conferencing on Monday, October 25, 2021, has approved the following:

  1. Constitution of Risk Management Committee in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Fifth Amendment) Regulations, 2021. The composition of the Committee is as under:

Risk Management Committee:

  1. Mr. Avtar Singh Monga - Chairperson
  2. Ms. Ashok Shah - Member
  3. Mr. Thompson Gnanam - Member
  1. Reconstitution of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee:
    Ms. Zohra Chatterji and Mr. Thompson Gnanam have been inducted as members on the CSR Committee of the Company with immediate effect. The composition of CSR Committee is now as under:

CSR Committee:

    1. Mr. Ashok Shah - Chairman
    2. Ms. Zohra Chatterji - Member
    3. Mr. Thompson Gnanam - Member
  2. Early Redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of the Company and effectiveness of FCCB Holders' resolutions:
    Further to the intimation given to the stock exchanges on September 30, 2021, we would like to inform that Tuesday, November 2, 2021 has been fixed as the date when the extra-ordinary resolutions passed by the FCCB Holders of the Company towards early redemption of FCCBs would become effective by executing supplemental trust deeds for making suitable amendments in terms and conditions of FCCBs ("Closing Date").
    Further, we are pleased to inform that Thursday, December 2, 2021 has been fixed as the date of early redemption of FCCBs of the Company ("Early Redemption Date").

3i Infotech Limited CIN: L67120MH1993PLC074411

T: +91 22 7123 8000 F: +91 22 7123 8310 W: www.3i-infotech.com

Regd Off: Tower # 5,International Infotech Park, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703, India

Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For 3i Infotech Limited

RAJEEV MADHAV LIMAYE

Digitally signed by RAJEEV MADHAV LIMAYE

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=e7dca288d13448f7a4916467 421a88b87078abe8477bd9ae7e75e3b443 9d3683, postalCode=400057, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=8252ebd4c3fa114accd888b 35f2f9a8a0322be287d839ca287a46d78e3 92550e, cn=RAJEEV MADHAV LIMAYE Date: 2021.10.25 18:44:29 +05'30'

Rajeev Limaye

Company Secretary

3i Infotech Limited CIN: L67120MH1993PLC074411

T: +91 22 7123 8000 F: +91 22 7123 8310 W: www.3i-infotech.com

Regd Off: Tower # 5,International Infotech Park, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400703, India

Disclaimer

3i Infotech Limited published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
