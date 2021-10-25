General Announcement::NOTICE OF SATISFACTION OR WAIVER OF CONDITIONS PRECEDENT AND INTENT TO REDEEM BONDS

Notice to Bondholders

3i INFOTECH LIMITED

(the "Issuer")

NOTICE OF SATISFACTION OR WAIVER OF CONDITIONS PRECEDENT AND

INTENT TO REDEEM BONDS

to the Bondholders of the outstanding

up to U.S.$52,000,000 2.5 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2025 convertible into Shares of the Issuer, issued by the Issuer (ISIN: XS1423751418, Common Code: 142375141)

(the "Bonds")

25 October 2021

Reference is made to the notice given via the clearing systems and dated 29 March 2021 (the "Notice of Meeting") and the notice outcome of meeting of holders of Bonds given via the clearing systems and dated 21 April 2021. Pursuant to the Notice of Meeting, the Issuer convened a meeting (the "Meeting") on 6 May 2021 of the holders of the Bonds (being an adjourned meeting convened pursuant to the initial meeting of holders of the Bonds held on 20 April 2021) where the extraordinary resolution set forth in the Notice of Meeting (the "Extraordinary Resolution") was passed, which contained proposals to, among other things, amend the Trust Deed, dated as of 9 December 2016 (the "Principal Trust Deed"), by and among 3i Infotech Limited and GLAS Trust Corporation Limited as trustee constituting the Bonds, to provide the Issuer with the right to redeem all (and not some only) of the Bonds at 100% of their outstanding principal amount as of the redemption date. Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Notice of Meeting or, in the event so noted herein, in the Principal Trust Deed.

