General Announcement::Notice to Bondholders - Recommencement of Trading of Shares upon completion of Share Consolidation

Notice to Bondholders

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT THE ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT IMMEDIATELY YOUR STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (IF YOU ARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM) OR FROM ANOTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, ANY SECURITY AND IS BEING SENT TO HOLDERS SOLELY IN THEIR CAPACITY AS SUCH.

3i INFOTECH LIMITED

(the "Company")

NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS

of the outstanding U.S.$ 125,356,000 2.5 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2025

convertible into Shares of the Company, issued by the Company (ISIN: XS0769181982, Common Code: 076918198) (the "Bonds")

Date: October 22, 2021

Dear Sirs:

Reference is hereby made to the Principal Trust Deed, dated as of April 25, 2012, as supplemented by the Supplemental Trust Deed dated December 9, 2016 (the "Trust Deed") between 3i Infotech Limited and Deutsche Trustee Company Limited, as Trustee relating to the Bonds and the Company's notice dated August 10, 2021 intimating particulars of an upcoming event relating to adjustment of the conversion price. Capitalised terms used but not herein defined have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Trust Deed and the Company's notice dated August 10, 2021.

Recommencement of Trading of Shares upon completion of Share Consolidation

The purpose of this notice (the "Notice") is to notify holders of the Bonds (the "Bondholders") of the completion of the Share Consolidation. The Shares as consolidated have been listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock exchanges on and from Friday, October 22, 2021.

The listing information of the Shares as consolidated is as detailed below:

1