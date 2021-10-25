Log in
    532628   INE748C01038

3I INFOTECH LIMITED

(532628)
General Announcement::Notice to FCCB holders - Recommencement of Trading of Shares upon completion of Share Consolidation

10/25/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
Notice to Bondholders

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT THE ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT IMMEDIATELY YOUR STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (IF YOU ARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM) OR FROM ANOTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, ANY SECURITY AND IS BEING SENT TO HOLDERS SOLELY IN THEIR CAPACITY AS SUCH.

3i INFOTECH LIMITED

(the "Company")

NOTICE TO BONDHOLDERS

of the outstanding U.S.$ 16,323,050 2.5 per cent. Convertible Bonds due 2025

convertible into Shares of the Company, issued by the Company (ISIN: XS1423751418, Common Code: 142375141) (the "Bonds")

Date: October 22, 2021

Dear Sirs:

Reference is hereby made to the Trust Deed dated December 9, 2016 (the "Trust Deed") between 3i Infotech Limited and GLAS Trust Corporation Limited, as Trustee relating to the Bonds and the Company's notice dated August 10, 2021 intimating particulars of an upcoming event relating to adjustment of the conversion price. Capitalised terms used but not herein defined have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Trust Deed and the Company's notice dated August 10, 2021.

Recommencement of Trading of Shares upon completion of Share Consolidation

The purpose of this notice (the "Notice") is to notify holders of the Bonds (the "Bondholders") of the completion of the Share Consolidation. The Shares as consolidated have been listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock exchanges on and from Friday, October 22, 2021.

The listing information of the Shares as consolidated is as detailed below:

1

Name of Stock Exchange

National Stock Exchange

BSE Limited

of India Limited

Stock

Exchange

3IINFOLTD

532628

Symbol/Scrip

Code

of

Shares as consolidated

Permanent ISIN assigned

INE748C01038

by depositories

for

the

Shares as consolidated

Date

from

which

Shares

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

have

been

admitted

to

dealings on

the

Stock

Exchange

3i INFOTECH LIMITED

By:

Rajeev Limaye

Authorised Signatory

2

Disclaimer

3i Infotech Limited published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
