THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document, or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser who, if you are taking advice in the United Kingdom, is duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

If you sell or have sold or otherwise transferred all of your ordinary shares (the 'Ordinary Shares') in 3i Infrastructure plc (the 'Company'), you should send this document at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee.

3i Infrastructure plc

(incorporated in Jersey with registered no. 95682)

Notice of Annual General Meeting

11.00am Thursday 4 July 2024

Dear Shareholder

I am pleased to be able to send you our Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024. The Meeting will be held at the offices of 3i Group plc at 16 Palace Street, London SW1E 5JD at 11.00am on Thursday 4July 2024.

Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM in person you can view a webcast of our Annual results presentation given to analysts on 8 May 2024 by the Infrastructure leadership team of 3i Investments plc, our Investment Manager. You can access the webcasts from the Investor Relations section of our website at www.3i-infrastructure.com/investors/results-presentations.

Also, whether or not you intend to attend the AGM in person the Board strongly encourages you to vote on all the resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM by appointing the Chair of the Meeting to cast your votes as directed. This is to ensure that your vote is counted. Details on how to submit your proxy vote by post, online or through CREST are set out on pages 6 and 7. All resolutions will be voted on by a poll.

Please note you will not automatically receive a hard copy form of proxy ('Proxy Form') for the 2024 Annual General Meeting in the post. Instead, you will be able to appoint a proxy electronically at https://www.my3inshares.com or via the LinkVote+ App. Details of how to appoint a proxy in this way are set out on page 6 of this document. If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, details are set out on page 6. Alternatively, you may request a hard copy Proxy Form directly from our Registrar, Link Group. Details of how to request, and complete, a hard copy Proxy Form are set out on page 6 of this document. All proxy instructions must be received by the Registrar by no later than 11.00am on 2 July 2024.

If you have any questions relating to the appointment of a proxy, please contact Link Group via email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or call on 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 9.00am - 5.30pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that calls may be monitored or recorded for training and quality purposes.

All references in this document to times are to London times unless otherwise stated.

Yours sincerely

Richard Laing

Chair

7 May 2024

Important note

The Company may need to change the arrangements or venue for the Annual General Meeting, possibly at short notice. If any changes to arrangements are made we will give details on our website at www.3i-infrastructure.com and make an RNS announcement to the London Stock Exchange.