3i Infrastructure PLC - Jersey-based infrastructure investment trust - Expects to deliver half-year period of outperformance, noting that its recent sale of Dutch waste management firm Attero has driven a 31% uplift to its latest valuation in the five months to September 28. Says portfolio continues to deliver "strong earnings growth", and income is "slightly ahead" of expectations, with total income and non-income cash of GBP103 million, up 5% from the same period last year. Is on track to deliver its dividend target for the year ending March 31 of 11.90 pence per share, up 6.7% from 5.4p in financial 2023, which is expected to be fully covered by net income.

Current stock price: 307.50p, up 0.8%

12-month change: up 6.6%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

