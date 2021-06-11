Log in
    3IN   JE00BF5FX167

3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(3IN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 06:08:10 am
305.525 GBX   +0.01%
3i Infrastructure plc completes the acquisition of a 60% stake in DNS:NET

06/11/2021 | 06:22am EDT
11 Jun 2021 3i Infrastructure plc completes the acquisition of a 60% stake in DNS:NET

3i Infrastructure plc ('3i Infrastructure') has completed the acquisition of a 60% stake in DNS:NET (alongside Founder and CEO Alexander Lucke, who has reinvested to retain a 40% stake).

3i Infrastructure has invested c.€182 million to acquire its stake in DNS:NET and to provide additional funding for the future growth of the business. DNS:NET is a leading independent telecommunications provider in Germany.

The transaction was announced on 1 April 2021.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Thomas Fodor
Investor enquiries

+44 20 7975 3469
Email: thomas.fodor@3i.com

Kathryn van der Kroft
Media enquiries

+44 20 7975 3021
Email: kathryn.vanderkroft@3i.com

Notes to editors:

3i Infrastructure plc

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. It is a long-term investor in infrastructure businesses and assets. Its market focus is on economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies, principally in Europe, investing in operating businesses and projects which generate long-term yield and capital growth.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and is the investment manager of 3i Infrastructure plc.

DNS:NET

DNS:NET Internet Service GmbH (DNS:NET) was founded in 1998 and is one of the full-service network operators in Germany, with its headquarters in Berlin/Brandenburg and a branch in Saxony-Anhalt. DNS:NET is the largest alternative broadband service provider in Brandenburg. Using its own fibre optic rings and high-security data centers, the service portfolio of DNS:NET covers the entire spectrum of IP-based services for business customers as well as telephony, Internet connections and TV products for consumers. Since 2007, DNS:NET has invested specifically in fibre infrastructure to bring Gigabit Internet to white and grey spot regions (areas with slow Internet). DNS:NET invests specifically in fibre optic expansion in Germany and builds FTTH networks for cities and rural areas to shape the roll-out of fibre technology in Germany.

www.dns-net.de

Disclaimer

3i Infrastructure plc published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
