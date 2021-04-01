3i Infrastructure to buy 60% stake in DNS:NET for 182 mln euros

April 1 (Reuters) - UK-listed investment company 3i
Infrastructure said on Thursday it has agreed to invest
182 million euros ($213.23 million) for a 60% stake in German
telecommunications provider DNS:NET.
3i Infrastructure, which is buying the stake from private
equity fund Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, said it will also provide
additional funding for the future growth of the business.
The deal is expected to be completed in June 2021.
($1 = 0.8535 euros)
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber)