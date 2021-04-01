Log in
3i Infrastructure plc    3IN

3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(3IN)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3i Infrastructure to buy 60% stake in DNS:NET for 182 mln euros

04/01/2021 | 02:22am EDT
April 1 (Reuters) - UK-listed investment company 3i Infrastructure said on Thursday it has agreed to invest 182 million euros ($213.23 million) for a 60% stake in German telecommunications provider DNS:NET.

3i Infrastructure, which is buying the stake from private equity fund Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, said it will also provide additional funding for the future growth of the business.

The deal is expected to be completed in June 2021.

($1 = 0.8535 euros) (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
