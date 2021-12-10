Log in
3M Alert (MMM); Should Management be Held Accountable for Toxic Cleanup? Contact Johnson Fistel

12/10/2021 | 09:01pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) against certain of its officers and directors.

On November 9, 2021, The Water Replenishment District of Southern California (WRD), which oversees drinking water supply in Los Angeles County, alleges in a complaint that 3M Company was aware certain of its products – ranging from firefighting foam to textiles and non-stick cookware – would pollute groundwater with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS, but failed to warn against the risk.  The WRD action seeks to hold 3M Company accountable by covering the cost of investigating and cleaning up wells that have been contaminated with the chemical compound.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of 3M Company, you may have standing to hold 3M Company (and its shareholders) harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.  You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

[Click here to join this action]

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-alert-mmm-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-toxic-cleanup-contact-johnson-fistel-301442582.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
