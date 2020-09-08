Log in
3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
Delayed Nyse - 09/08 04:10:00 pm
163.17 USD   -1.57%
3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event

09/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 609 M - -
Net income 2020 4 963 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 903 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 95 487 M 95 487 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 96 163
Free-Float 60,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 171,00 $
Last Close Price 165,77 $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-6.04%95 487
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.82%116 980
SIEMENS AG0.62%110 142
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.94%61 304
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.47%56 196
HITACHI, LTD.-22.14%32 436
