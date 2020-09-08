3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

