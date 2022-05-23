Log in
3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

05/23/2022 | 10:11am EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at 9 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807

Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:
Tim Post
tpost3@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-301552351.html

SOURCE 3M


© PRNewswire 2022
