3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
PR
3M Sets Final Split-Off Exchange Ratio in Neogen Transaction
MT
3M Unveils Ratio in Exchange Offer to Merge Food Safety Business With Neogen
MT
3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

08/31/2022 | 10:11am EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M today announced the following investor event:

  • Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Monish Patolawala, executive vice president, chief financial and transformation officer, will speak at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807

Diane Farrow
(612) 202-2449

Media Contact:
Tim Post
tpost3@mmm.com

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-301615008.html

SOURCE 3M


© PRNewswire 2022
