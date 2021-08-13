Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 3M Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 08/13 10:26:47 pm
199.5000 USD   -0.96%
04:22p3M : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.48 Per Share, Payable Sept. 12 to Shareholders on Record Aug. 23
MT
04:17p3M : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/093M CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

3M : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/13/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 23, 2021.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of June 30, 2021, 3M had 578,638,253 common shares outstanding and 67,133 shareholders of record.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
(651) 733-1807

Tony Riter
(651) 733-1141

Media Contact:
Tim Post
(612) 398-4190

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-301355249.html

SOURCE 3M


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about 3M COMPANY
04:22p3M : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $1.48 Per Share, Payable Sept. 12 to Shareh..
MT
04:17p3M : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/093M CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at 3M Scaling Back 90-Days of Buying
MT
08/033M : trade; Partners with Waystar to Automate Revenue Capture Processes, Improvi..
PR
08/023M CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30PATENT OWNER TIP #12 FOR SURVIVING A : Address Individual Claims – Depende..
AQ
07/293M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
PR
07/293M : UBS Adjusts 3M's Price Target to $183 From $181, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
07/28Houston man pleads guilty in scheme to sell $317 mln bogus masks to Australia..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 3M COMPANY
More recommendations