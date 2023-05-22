Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 3M Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:18 2023-05-22 pm EDT
101.71 USD   +2.71%
05:50p3M CEO must attend mediation in earplug litigation, judge rules
RE
09:06a3M Forward highlights major global trends, and how 3M materials science innovations help the world build a brighter future
PR
05/19Insider Sell: 3m
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

3M CEO must attend mediation in earplug litigation, judge rules

05/22/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - A federal judge has ordered 3M Co CEO Michael Roman to attend mediation aimed at resolving nearly 260,000 lawsuits alleging that 3M military earplugs caused hearing loss, saying the negotiations have reached a "critical juncture."

U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers, in whose Florida court the lawsuits have been consolidated, on Friday ordered Roman to attend mediation talks in Pensacola on May 25 and 26, so that he may "listen and engage directly with the mediators." The mediation so far has been "encouraging," but it requires 3M senior leadership to push ahead, Rodgers said in her order.

Roman's attendance will ensure that 3M's board will have "firsthand knowledge of the current state of the negotiations" when evaluating any settlement offer, Rodgers said.

3M has sought to resolve the lawsuits brought by veterans and members of the military who allege that 3M's combat arms earplugs were defective and damaged their hearing through the bankruptcy of its subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC, which manufactured the earplugs.

3M had opposed efforts to renew mediation efforts in Florida federal court while Aearo's bankruptcy case is pending. Previous efforts reached an impasse in January, as 3M and the earplug plaintiffs focused their attention on Aearo's bankruptcy.

3M was ordered earlier this month to resume mediation.

A company spokesman said Monday that 3M continues to believe that Aearo's bankruptcy provides a better option for resolving the earplug claims "more quickly, with more certainty and with more balanced recoveries among claimants."

Aearo's bankruptcy strategy has been fiercely opposed by plaintiffs, who said that 3M was merely trying to escape litigation in Florida, following a series of unfavorable legal rulings and trial losses.

Veterans and service members have called for the dismissal of Aearo's bankruptcy, which is proceeding in U.S. bankruptcy court in Indianapolis, and they are awaiting a ruling from the judge overseeing the case.

Aearo filed for bankruptcy last July, with 3M pledging $1 billion to fund Aearo's liabilities stemming from the lawsuits that accuse both Aearo and 3M of misrepresenting the earplugs' effectiveness.

The litigation against 3M and Aearo is the largest-ever multi-district litigation in U.S. history, with nearly 330,000 cases filed and nearly 260,000 pending cases, according to court statistics from May 15.

3M has lost 10 of the 16 cases that have gone to trial so far, with about $265 million being awarded in total to 13 plaintiffs.

The MDL is In re 3M Combat Arms Earplug Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Florida, No. 19-md-2885.

For the plaintiffs: Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz; Shelley Hutson of Clark, Love & Hutson; and Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss

For 3M: Mike Brock, Christa Cottrell, David Horowitz and Saghar Esfandiarifard of Kirkland & Ellis

Read more:

US veterans suing 3M over earplugs seek to stop unit's 'false alarm' bankruptcy

3M earplug bankruptcy creates 'corrosive' tension with other courts, attorney says

Is 3M earplug bankruptcy the beginning of the end of mass tort MDLs?

3M notches sixth win in combat earplugs litigation

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2023
All news about 3M COMPANY
05:50p3M CEO must attend mediation in earplug litigation, judge rules
RE
09:06a3M Forward highlights major global trends, and how 3M materials science innovations hel..
PR
05/19Insider Sell: 3m
MT
05/183M COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/173M Announces Upcoming Investor Event
PR
05/163M and Svante Announce Joint Development Agreement to Develop and Produce CO2 Removal P..
BU
05/163M, Svante Technologies Collaborate to Develop Carbon Dioxide Removal Products
MT
05/163M and Svante announce joint development agreement to develop and produce carbon dioxid..
PR
05/163M and Svante Announce Joint Development Agreement to Develop and Produce Carbon Dioxid..
CI
05/15Fire protection company Kidde-Fenwal files for bankruptcy citing PFAS lawsuits
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 3M COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 32 007 M - -
Net income 2023 4 409 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 727 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 6,23%
Capitalization 54 632 M 54 632 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 99,03 $
Average target price 113,05 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala EVP, Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
John Patrick Banovetz Director-Industrial Adhesives & Tapes Division
Mark W. Murphy Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michael A. Duran Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3M COMPANY-17.42%54 632
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.20%725 295
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.91%131 323
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY60.17%113 535
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.51%69 302
HITACHI, LTD.24.06%56 545
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer