Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 3M Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 02/11 10:00:00 pm
162.2650 USD   +1.58%
04:31p3M : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
04:20p3M CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10Suzan Kereere elected to 3M Board of Directors
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

3M : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K

02/11/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes supplemental unaudited historical business segment and disaggregated revenue information that reflects the following:
•Changes in the measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's chief operating decision maker

The Company did not operate using this measure of segment operating performance in periods prior to the first quarter of 2022 and will begin to report comparative results under this basis with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Until 3M's interim financial statements as of and for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 are issued, amounts on the updated basis are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP and, as a result, are considered non-GAAP measures. The Company is furnishing this information as it believes it is useful to investors to aid in understanding, on a timely basis, the impacts of these changes on historical periods as they prepare to consider 3M's future results on the updated basis.

The information contained in this Current Report shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act.

Changes in the measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's chief operating decision maker (CODM)

Note 19 to 3M's consolidated financial statements in its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K describes 3M's business segments and measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's CODM. As discussed therein, the measure of segment operating performance included dual credit for certain sales and related operating income.

Effective in the first quarter of 2022, the measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's CODM changed and, as a result, 3M's disclosed measure of segment profit/loss (business segment operating income) will be updated for all comparative periods presented. The change to business segment sales and operating income aligns with the update to how the CODM assesses performance and allocates resources for the Company's business segments. The change included the following:
Eliminating inclusion of dual credit in measure of segment operating performance

3M business segment operating performance measures were updated to no longer include dual credit to business segments for certain sales and related operating income. Management previously evaluated its business segments based on net sales and operating income performance, including dual credit reporting. 3M reflected additional ("dual") credit to another business segment when the customer account activity ("sales district") with respect to the particular product sold to the external customer was provided by a different business segment. For example, privacy screen protection products are primarily sold by the Display Materials and Systems Division within the Transportation and Electronics business segment; however, certain sales districts within the Consumer business segment provide the customer account activity for sales of the product to particular customers. In this example, the non-primary selling segment (Consumer) previously would also have received credit for the associated net sales initiated through its sales district and the related approximate operating income. The offset to the dual credit business segment reporting was reflected as a reconciling item entitled "Elimination of Dual Credit," such that sales and operating income in total were unchanged.

The tables below provide additional information with respect to the expected impact of the changes described above on previously reported segment and disaggregated revenue information. 3M discloses business segment operating income as its measure of segment profit/loss, reconciled to both total 3M operating income and income before taxes. 



Updated Basis (non-GAAP measure) Total Year
Net Sales (Millions) First
Quarter 		Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Previously Reported Impact of Changes Updated basis (non-GAAP measure)
Safety and Industrial
2021 $ 3,099 $ 3,029 $ 3,005 $ 2,848 $ 12,880 $ (899) $ 11,981
2020 2,733 2,487 2,820 2,932 11,734 (762) 10,972
2019 2,758 2,736 2,619 2,591 11,490 (786) 10,704
Transportation and Electronics
2021 $ 2,396 $ 2,355 $ 2,327 $ 2,184 $ 9,769 $ (507) $ 9,262
2020 2,130 1,849 2,206 2,221 8,833 (427) 8,406
2019 2,245 2,341 2,383 2,178 9,595 (448) 9,147
Health Care
2021 $ 2,069 $ 2,165 $ 2,173 $ 2,190 $ 9,050 $ (453) $ 8,597
2020 2,048 1,683 2,004 2,097 8,345 (513) 7,832
2019 1,713 1,808 1,702 2,122 7,431 (86) 7,345
Consumer
2021 $ 1,289 $ 1,400 $ 1,434 $ 1,390 $ 5,856 $ (343) $ 5,513
2020 1,164 1,156 1,322 1,334 5,311 (335) 4,976
2019 1,125 1,238 1,259 1,209 5,129 (298) 4,831
Corporate and Unallocated
2021 $ (2) $ 1 $ 3 $ - $ 2 $ - $ 2
2020 - 1 (2) (1) (2) - (2)
2019 22 48 28 11 109 - 109
Elimination of Dual Credit
2021 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (2,202) $ 2,202 $ -
2020 - - - - (2,037) 2,037 -
2019 - - - - (1,618) 1,618 -
Total Company
2021 $ 8,851 $ 8,950 $ 8,942 $ 8,612 $ 35,355 $ - $ 35,355
2020 8,075 7,176 8,350 8,583 32,184 - 32,184
2019 7,863 8,171 7,991 8,111 32,136 - 32,136


Updated Basis (non-GAAP measure) Total Year
Operating Performance (millions) First
Quarter 		Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Previously Reported Impact of Changes Updated basis (non-GAAP measure)
Safety and Industrial
2021 $ 752 $ 662 $ 562 $ 490 $ 2,692 $ (226) $ 2,466
2020 645 580 723 640 2,784 (196) 2,588
2019 568 572 562 477 2,373 (194) 2,179
Transportation and Electronics
2021 $ 556 $ 513 $ 435 $ 376 $ 2,008 $ (128) $ 1,880
2020 436 338 484 443 1,814 (113) 1,701
2019 465 547 576 422 2,119 (109) 2,010
Health Care
2021 $ 464 $ 548 $ 510 $ 515 $ 2,150 $ (113) $ 2,037
2020 438 266 454 504 1,790 (128) 1,662
2019 435 466 437 436 1,796 (22) 1,774
Consumer
2021 $ 269 $ 290 $ 308 $ 295 $ 1,248 $ (86) $ 1,162
2020 243 259 321 296 1,203 (84) 1,119
2019 205 246 279 271 1,075 (74) 1,001
Elimination of Dual Credit
2021 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (553) $ 553 $ -
2020 - - - - (521) 521 -
2019 - - - - (399) 399 -
Total business segment operating income
2021 $ 2,041 $ 2,013 $ 1,815 $ 1,676 $ 7,545 $ - $ 7,545
2020 1,762 1,443 1,982 1,883 7,070 - 7,070
2019 1,673 1,831 1,854 1,606 6,964 - 6,964
Corporate and Unallocated
2021 $ (47) $ (42) $ (27) $ (60) $ (176) $ - $ (176)
2020 (99) 297 (73) (34) 91 - 91
2019 (537) (129) 157 (281) (790) - (790)
Total Company operating income
2021 $ 1,994 $ 1,971 $ 1,788 $ 1,616 $ 7,369 $ - $ 7,369
2020 1,663 1,740 1,909 1,849 7,161 - 7,161
2019 1,136 1,702 2,011 1,325 6,174 - 6,174
Other expense/(income), net
2021 $ 165 $ - $ 165
2020 366 - 366
2019 531 - 531
Income before income taxes
2021 $ 7,204 $ - $ 7,204
2020 6,795 - 6,795
2019 5,643 - 5,643



Disaggregated revenue information
Updated Basis (non-GAAP measure)
Year ended December 31,
Net Sales (Millions) 2021 2020 2019
Abrasives $ 1,296 $ 1,077 $ 1,280
Automotive Aftermarket 1,164 1,028 1,152
Closure and Masking Systems 1,033 993 1,111
Electrical Markets 1,229 1,093 1,180
Industrial Adhesives and Tapes 2,353 2,000 2,114
Personal Safety 4,470 4,408 3,472
Roofing Granules 428 389 366
Other Safety and Industrial 8 (16) 29
Total Safety and Industrial Business Segment 11,981 10,972 10,704
Advanced Materials 1,200 1,029 1,236
Automotive and Aerospace 1,756 1,522 1,806
Commercial Solutions 1,717 1,486 1,733
Electronics 3,673 3,497 3,446
Transportation Safety 907 880 932
Other Transportation and Electronics 9 (8) (6)
Total Transportation and Electronics Business Segment 9,262 8,406 9,147
Drug Delivery - 146 371
Food Safety 368 337 337
Health Information Systems 1,220 1,140 1,177
Medical Solutions 4,632 4,288 3,361
Oral Care 1,420 1,071 1,320
Separation and Purification Sciences 956 848 784
Other Health Care 1 2 (5)
Total Health Care Business Group 8,597 7,832 7,345
Consumer Health and Safety 588 540 583
Home Care 1,074 1,043 968
Home Improvement 2,548 2,260 2,001
Stationery and Office 1,306 1,132 1,286
Other Consumer (3) 1 (7)
Total Consumer Business Group 5,513 4,976 4,831
Corporate and Unallocated 2 (2) 109
Total Company $ 35,355 $ 32,184 $ 32,136


Disclaimer

3M Company published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 21:29:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 3M COMPANY
04:31p3M : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
04:20p3M CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10Suzan Kereere elected to 3M Board of Directors
AQ
02/093M : Suzan Kereere Elected to 3M Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
02/093M CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/093M Company Elects Suzan Kereere to Board of Directors, Effective February 10, 2022
CI
02/083M Hikes Quarterly Dividend in 2022
MT
02/083M Company Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.49 a Share, From $1.48, Payable March 12 to ..
MT
02/083M Increases Dividend for the 64th Consecutive Year
PR
02/083M Company Declares Dividend for the First Quarter of 2022, Payable on March 12, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 3M COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 730 M - -
Net income 2022 6 009 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 91 228 M 91 228 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 159,74 $
Average target price 188,41 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala EVP, Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
John Patrick Banovetz CTO & EVP-Environmental Responsibility
Mark W. Murphy Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michael A. Duran Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3M COMPANY-10.07%91 228
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.38%714 552
SIEMENS AG-5.24%133 248
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.04%132 005
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY4.57%108 438
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-10.93%69 000