3M : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 8-K





This Current Report on Form 8-K includes supplemental unaudited historical business segment and disaggregated revenue information that reflects the following:

•Changes in the measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's chief operating decision maker





The Company did not operate using this measure of segment operating performance in periods prior to the first quarter of 2022 and will begin to report comparative results under this basis with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. Until 3M's interim financial statements as of and for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 are issued, amounts on the updated basis are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP and, as a result, are considered non-GAAP measures. The Company is furnishing this information as it believes it is useful to investors to aid in understanding, on a timely basis, the impacts of these changes on historical periods as they prepare to consider 3M's future results on the updated basis.





The information contained in this Current Report shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act.





Changes in the measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's chief operating decision maker (CODM)





Note 19 to 3M's consolidated financial statements in its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K describes 3M's business segments and measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's CODM. As discussed therein, the measure of segment operating performance included dual credit for certain sales and related operating income.





Effective in the first quarter of 2022, the measure of segment operating performance used by 3M's CODM changed and, as a result, 3M's disclosed measure of segment profit/loss (business segment operating income) will be updated for all comparative periods presented. The change to business segment sales and operating income aligns with the update to how the CODM assesses performance and allocates resources for the Company's business segments. The change included the following:

Eliminating inclusion of dual credit in measure of segment operating performance





3M business segment operating performance measures were updated to no longer include dual credit to business segments for certain sales and related operating income. Management previously evaluated its business segments based on net sales and operating income performance, including dual credit reporting. 3M reflected additional ("dual") credit to another business segment when the customer account activity ("sales district") with respect to the particular product sold to the external customer was provided by a different business segment. For example, privacy screen protection products are primarily sold by the Display Materials and Systems Division within the Transportation and Electronics business segment; however, certain sales districts within the Consumer business segment provide the customer account activity for sales of the product to particular customers. In this example, the non-primary selling segment (Consumer) previously would also have received credit for the associated net sales initiated through its sales district and the related approximate operating income. The offset to the dual credit business segment reporting was reflected as a reconciling item entitled "Elimination of Dual Credit," such that sales and operating income in total were unchanged.





The tables below provide additional information with respect to the expected impact of the changes described above on previously reported segment and disaggregated revenue information. 3M discloses business segment operating income as its measure of segment profit/loss, reconciled to both total 3M operating income and income before taxes.













Updated Basis (non-GAAP measure) Total Year Net Sales (Millions) First

Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Previously Reported Impact of Changes Updated basis (non-GAAP measure) Safety and Industrial 2021 $ 3,099 $ 3,029 $ 3,005 $ 2,848 $ 12,880 $ (899) $ 11,981 2020 2,733 2,487 2,820 2,932 11,734 (762) 10,972 2019 2,758 2,736 2,619 2,591 11,490 (786) 10,704 Transportation and Electronics 2021 $ 2,396 $ 2,355 $ 2,327 $ 2,184 $ 9,769 $ (507) $ 9,262 2020 2,130 1,849 2,206 2,221 8,833 (427) 8,406 2019 2,245 2,341 2,383 2,178 9,595 (448) 9,147 Health Care 2021 $ 2,069 $ 2,165 $ 2,173 $ 2,190 $ 9,050 $ (453) $ 8,597 2020 2,048 1,683 2,004 2,097 8,345 (513) 7,832 2019 1,713 1,808 1,702 2,122 7,431 (86) 7,345 Consumer 2021 $ 1,289 $ 1,400 $ 1,434 $ 1,390 $ 5,856 $ (343) $ 5,513 2020 1,164 1,156 1,322 1,334 5,311 (335) 4,976 2019 1,125 1,238 1,259 1,209 5,129 (298) 4,831 Corporate and Unallocated 2021 $ (2) $ 1 $ 3 $ - $ 2 $ - $ 2 2020 - 1 (2) (1) (2) - (2) 2019 22 48 28 11 109 - 109 Elimination of Dual Credit 2021 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (2,202) $ 2,202 $ - 2020 - - - - (2,037) 2,037 - 2019 - - - - (1,618) 1,618 - Total Company 2021 $ 8,851 $ 8,950 $ 8,942 $ 8,612 $ 35,355 $ - $ 35,355 2020 8,075 7,176 8,350 8,583 32,184 - 32,184 2019 7,863 8,171 7,991 8,111 32,136 - 32,136









Updated Basis (non-GAAP measure) Total Year Operating Performance (millions) First

Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Previously Reported Impact of Changes Updated basis (non-GAAP measure) Safety and Industrial 2021 $ 752 $ 662 $ 562 $ 490 $ 2,692 $ (226) $ 2,466 2020 645 580 723 640 2,784 (196) 2,588 2019 568 572 562 477 2,373 (194) 2,179 Transportation and Electronics 2021 $ 556 $ 513 $ 435 $ 376 $ 2,008 $ (128) $ 1,880 2020 436 338 484 443 1,814 (113) 1,701 2019 465 547 576 422 2,119 (109) 2,010 Health Care 2021 $ 464 $ 548 $ 510 $ 515 $ 2,150 $ (113) $ 2,037 2020 438 266 454 504 1,790 (128) 1,662 2019 435 466 437 436 1,796 (22) 1,774 Consumer 2021 $ 269 $ 290 $ 308 $ 295 $ 1,248 $ (86) $ 1,162 2020 243 259 321 296 1,203 (84) 1,119 2019 205 246 279 271 1,075 (74) 1,001 Elimination of Dual Credit 2021 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (553) $ 553 $ - 2020 - - - - (521) 521 - 2019 - - - - (399) 399 - Total business segment operating income 2021 $ 2,041 $ 2,013 $ 1,815 $ 1,676 $ 7,545 $ - $ 7,545 2020 1,762 1,443 1,982 1,883 7,070 - 7,070 2019 1,673 1,831 1,854 1,606 6,964 - 6,964 Corporate and Unallocated 2021 $ (47) $ (42) $ (27) $ (60) $ (176) $ - $ (176) 2020 (99) 297 (73) (34) 91 - 91 2019 (537) (129) 157 (281) (790) - (790) Total Company operating income 2021 $ 1,994 $ 1,971 $ 1,788 $ 1,616 $ 7,369 $ - $ 7,369 2020 1,663 1,740 1,909 1,849 7,161 - 7,161 2019 1,136 1,702 2,011 1,325 6,174 - 6,174 Other expense/(income), net 2021 $ 165 $ - $ 165 2020 366 - 366 2019 531 - 531 Income before income taxes 2021 $ 7,204 $ - $ 7,204 2020 6,795 - 6,795 2019 5,643 - 5,643













Disaggregated revenue information Updated Basis (non-GAAP measure) Year ended December 31, Net Sales (Millions) 2021 2020 2019 Abrasives $ 1,296 $ 1,077 $ 1,280 Automotive Aftermarket 1,164 1,028 1,152 Closure and Masking Systems 1,033 993 1,111 Electrical Markets 1,229 1,093 1,180 Industrial Adhesives and Tapes 2,353 2,000 2,114 Personal Safety 4,470 4,408 3,472 Roofing Granules 428 389 366 Other Safety and Industrial 8 (16) 29 Total Safety and Industrial Business Segment 11,981 10,972 10,704 Advanced Materials 1,200 1,029 1,236 Automotive and Aerospace 1,756 1,522 1,806 Commercial Solutions 1,717 1,486 1,733 Electronics 3,673 3,497 3,446 Transportation Safety 907 880 932 Other Transportation and Electronics 9 (8) (6) Total Transportation and Electronics Business Segment 9,262 8,406 9,147 Drug Delivery - 146 371 Food Safety 368 337 337 Health Information Systems 1,220 1,140 1,177 Medical Solutions 4,632 4,288 3,361 Oral Care 1,420 1,071 1,320 Separation and Purification Sciences 956 848 784 Other Health Care 1 2 (5) Total Health Care Business Group 8,597 7,832 7,345 Consumer Health and Safety 588 540 583 Home Care 1,074 1,043 968 Home Improvement 2,548 2,260 2,001 Stationery and Office 1,306 1,132 1,286 Other Consumer (3) 1 (7) Total Consumer Business Group 5,513 4,976 4,831 Corporate and Unallocated 2 (2) 109 Total Company $ 35,355 $ 32,184 $ 32,136







