3M said the name of its planned, independent healthcare company would be named Solventum following its spinoff.

The manufacturer said the new name and branding would go into effect when the spinoff takes place, which it expects to be in the first half of 2024 pending approval from the board and other required conditions.

The healthcare business, which will continue to be a part of 3M until the spinoff, would to focus on markets ranging from wound care to oral care.

3M said Solventum originates from the words "solving" and "momentum".

