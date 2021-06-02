3M : Partners with Pandemic Action Network to Improve Global Response and Prepare for Future Pandemics

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Pandemic Action Network will collaborate on programs to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and today also announced a commitment to work together to help prepare for future pandemics.

"No stakeholder or sector can tackle the enormity of this alone."

3M has led a comprehensive global response to country-specific needs during the pandemic and will now combine its learnings with the insights from the Pandemic Action Network, the first organization of its kind to advocate for policy changes and increased support and resources to ensure countries are better prepared to prevent, detect and respond to pandemic threats.

"We're staying true to our 3M vision to improve every life, as we take steps today to prepare for and help protect against future pandemics," said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president and chief corporate affairs officer, 3M. "No stakeholder or sector can tackle the enormity of this alone. The challenge demands bold collaboration on solutions and innovative approaches with governments, NGOs, academic organizations and other companies because that's how we will build a stronger and more resilient future."

Pandemic Action Network is a coalition of more than 100 global multi-sector organizations that are driving collective action to bring an end to COVID-19 and to ensure the world is prepared for the next pandemic. 3M and Pandemic Action Network will work together on programming to support vulnerable communities that continue to bear the brunt of COVID-19.

"With the mass roll-out of vaccines and the U.S. CDC's recent guidance on masking, many people are understandably hopeful that the worst is behind us — but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and now is not the time to let our guard down. So far in 2021, there have been more cases and deaths reported compared to the whole of 2020. We must act on lessons learned and continue to promote and inspire healthy behaviors while ensuring the world is better prepared for pandemic threats," said Gabrielle Fitzgerald, CEO of Panorama Global and co-founder of Pandemic Action Network. "Through our partnership with 3M, we will mobilize public support and catalyze action until the world has fully crushed this pandemic."

3M recognized the challenge of COVID-19 early on and has increased production of N95 respirators and other supplies needed to fight the pandemic. Recently, 3M looked back on lessons learned from the pandemic and released a whitepaper on best practices and policies to prepare for future pandemics. 3M has also partnered with humanitarian aid organizations that are providing critical supplies and assistance throughout the world. Learn more about 3M's efforts to fight COVID-19, here.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Pandemic Action Network

Pandemic Action Network drives collective action to bring an end to COVID-19 and to ensure the world is prepared for the next pandemic. The Network consists of more than 100 global multi-sector partners, working both publicly and behind the scenes to inform policy, mobilize public support and resources, and catalyze action in areas of acute need. Partners are aligned in a belief that every effort made in the fight against COVID-19 should leave a longer-term legacy that better prepares humanity to deal with outbreaks and help prevent another deadly and costly pandemic from happening again. Learn more at www.pandemicactionnetwork.org.

