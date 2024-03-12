3M: new CEO appointed for early May

March 12, 2024 at 09:07 am EDT Share

The 3M conglomerate has announced the appointment of William Brown as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1. He will then succeed Michael Roman, who will take on the title of executive chairman.



William Brown is the former chairman and CEO of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense technology solutions group resulting from the merger between Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies in 2019.



CEO of 3M since July 2018, Michael Roman will continue to chair the Board of Directors and oversee the company's strategic direction. The board has also waived the age limit of 65 for both executives.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.