3M posts nearly 5% fall in profit as supply chain snarls, costs bite

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co posted a
4.7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as sales in its
transportation and electronics segments were impacted by global
supply bottlenecks, rising raw material costs and a shortage of
semiconductors.
Net income attributable to 3M fell to $1.34 billion, or
$2.31 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.41
billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.
In October, 3M had flagged that its transportation and
electronics, and safety and industrial businesses were most
impacted by the semiconductor shortage.
The company, which caters to industries ranging from
aerospace and automotive, has seen its demand for transportation
products being hit due to lower production of cars.
The company's sales grew 0.3 percent year-on-year to $8.6
billion.
