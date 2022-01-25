Log in
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
01/25 07:02:05 am
173.45 USD   +0.38%
06:49a3M Reports Lower Q4 Adjusted EPS, Net Sales Climb
MT
06:46a3M posts nearly 5% fall in profit as supply chain snarls, costs bite
RE
06:42a3M : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
3M posts nearly 5% fall in profit as supply chain snarls, costs bite

01/25/2022 | 06:46am EST
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Industrial giant 3M Co posted a 4.7% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as sales in its transportation and electronics segments were impacted by global supply bottlenecks, rising raw material costs and a shortage of semiconductors.

Net income attributable to 3M fell to $1.34 billion, or $2.31 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.41 billion, or $2.41 per share, a year earlier.

In October, 3M had flagged that its transportation and electronics, and safety and industrial businesses were most impacted by the semiconductor shortage.

The company, which caters to industries ranging from aerospace and automotive, has seen its demand for transportation products being hit due to lower production of cars.

The company's sales grew 0.3 percent year-on-year to $8.6 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
