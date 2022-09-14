Advanced search
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-14 pm EDT
117.53 USD   -2.44%
05:42p3M's Earplug Unit Employees to Get Back Wage Payments in Full
DJ
04:42pDanaher to spin off environmental & applied solutions unit
RE
12:04p3m co cfo patolawala says deconsolidating aero subsidiary that…
RE
3M's Earplug Unit Employees to Get Back Wage Payments in Full

09/14/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
By Akiko Matsuda


A judge approved 3M Co.'s bankruptcy earplug subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC to pay employee wages, under the condition that the amount exceeding the bankruptcy code cap be paid by the parent company.

Chapter 11 allows bankrupt businesses to prioritize pre-petition wages of up to $15,150 per employee over other creditors. Aearo said because of the its employee incentive programs, wages owed to a handful of employees exceeded the cap.

Still, paying the amount in full is important to keep workers motivated, Aearo told Judge Jeffrey Graham with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis.

The Justice Department's bankruptcy watchdog had opposed the request because it violates the law. The judge overruled the objection, allowing Aearo to pay up to the cap, with the rest to be paid by 3M, which is sponsoring the subsidiary's chapter 11 process.


Write to Akiko Matsuda at akiko.matsuda@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1741ET

