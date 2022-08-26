Log in
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
2022-08-26
130.33 USD   -8.71%
Bankruptcy Judge Rules 3M Company Cannot Use Aearo's Bankruptcy to Halt 230,000 Lawsuits Over Faulty Combat Earplugs
MT
03:05p3M subsidiary's bankruptcy fails to stop combat earplug lawsuits
RE
02:57p3M subsidiary's bankruptcy fails to stop combat earplug lawsuits
RE
3M subsidiary's bankruptcy fails to stop combat earplug lawsuits

08/26/2022
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday refused to block more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing 3M Co of selling allegedly defective earplugs to the U.S. military from moving forward, saying the bankruptcy of the subsidiary that made them did not necessarily protect the parent company.

3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC filed for bankruptcy protection in Indiana on July 26, seeking to resolve lawsuits alleging that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2 (CAEv2) caused hearing loss.

The lawsuits have been consolidated in federal court in Florida and have grown into the largest mass tort litigation in U.S. history. Aearo placed $1 billion in a trust to settle them and agreed to indemnify 3M for all liability related to CAEv2.

3M has denied liability, saying its earplugs offered protection to soldiers while allowing them to hear on the battlefield.

Companies that file for bankruptcy typically receive an immediate reprieve from lawsuits, buying them time to address their debts and restructuring goals. But plaintiffs argue that 3M should not benefit from that legal shield because it is bankrupt. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 015 M - -
Net income 2022 4 249 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 096 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 81 348 M 81 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 142,76 $
Average target price 149,11 $
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala EVP, Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
John Patrick Banovetz Director-Industrial Adhesives & Tapes Division
Mark W. Murphy Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michael A. Duran Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3M COMPANY-19.63%81 348
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.59%656 671
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.88%135 028
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-17.29%85 685
SIEMENS AG-31.05%83 059
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.79%64 346