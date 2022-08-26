3M subsidiary's bankruptcy fails to stop combat earplug lawsuits

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Friday refused
to block more than 230,000 lawsuits accusing 3M Co of
selling allegedly defective earplugs to the U.S. military from
moving forward, saying the bankruptcy of the subsidiary that
made them did not necessarily protect the parent company.
3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC filed for bankruptcy
protection in Indiana on July 26, seeking to resolve lawsuits
alleging that 3M's Combat Arms Earplugs Version 2 (CAEv2) caused
hearing loss.
The lawsuits have been consolidated in federal court in
Florida and have grown into the largest mass tort litigation in
U.S. history. Aearo placed $1 billion in a trust to settle them
and agreed to indemnify 3M for all liability related to CAEv2.
3M has denied liability, saying its earplugs offered
protection to soldiers while allowing them to hear on the
battlefield.
Companies that file for bankruptcy typically receive an
immediate reprieve from lawsuits, buying them time to address
their debts and restructuring goals. But plaintiffs argue that
3M should not benefit from that legal shield because it is
bankrupt.
(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Josie Kao)