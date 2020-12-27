Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M : supports UN designation of Dec. 27 as International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

12/27/2020 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To mark the ongoing global fight against COVID-19 and to raise awareness of the lessons being learned during the pandemic, the United Nations has declared Dec. 27 the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

The UN is encouraging governments and organizations, both public and private, to recognize the day annually through activities to promote education and raise awareness in order to 'highlight the importance of the prevention of, preparedness for and partnership against epidemics.'

3M joins the UN in its efforts to raise awareness of epidemic preparedness using science-based information and best practices for disease prevention and response.

3M responded early and rapidly to the COVID-19 pandemic, supplying critical products to dedicated frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers. Manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a prominent part of how 3M has attacked COVID-19 from all angles.

During the pandemic, 3M has worked closely with governments and the private sector in over 70 countries to assist in efforts to help protect their citizens, health care workers, first responders, and essential workers against COVID-19. In many of those countries over the last two decades, 3M has worked on epidemic preparedness and response initiatives including PPE stockpiling programs.

3M is sharing what it has learned about present and prior efforts around PPE stockpiling programs in a new white paper scheduled for release in January 2021. The paper will detail government best practices and will suggest how governments can develop resilient and sustainable stockpile programs with these lessons in mind. An executive summary is available now.

'Our hope is to be of service to governments in developing national programs to help protect heroic frontline health care workers, emergency responders and other essential workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other future events,' said Denise Rutherford, 3M's senior vice president of Corporate Affairs. '3M is sharing information on its global observations of PPE stockpiling best practices as a key pillar of epidemic preparedness. We're eager to work with governments to serve the national health needs of all essential workers.'

Disclaimer

3M Company published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about 3M COMPANY
03:03p3M : supports UN designation of Dec. 27 as International Day of Epidemic Prepare..
PU
12/23PAYCHEX : Earnings Flash (PAYX) PAYCHEX Reports Q2 Revenue $983.7M, vs. Street E..
MT
12/213M : Littmann Stethoscopes and eMurmur Partner to Launch New Educational Apps
AQ
12/21APOGEE ENTERPRISES : Taps Ty Silberhorn for CEO
MT
12/21LESLIE : Earnings Flash (LESL) LESLIE'S Posts Q4 Revenue $381.3M, vs. Street Est..
MT
12/21Centaurus Metals Intersects Nickel Sulphides at Jaguar Project in Brazil; Sha..
MT
12/18INSIDER TRENDS : 3M Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
12/18ALJ REGIONAL : Earnings Flash (ALJJ) ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS Posts Q4 Revenue $107..
MT
12/17Earnings Flash (IHP.L) INTEGRAFIN Reports FY20 Revenue GBP107.3M
MT
12/16URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES : Earnings Flash (UBA) URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES Repor..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 907 M - -
Net income 2020 5 223 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
Yield 2020 3,40%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,63x
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 96 163
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 184,88 $
Last Close Price 174,52 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-1.08%100 667
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.18.38%147 024
SIEMENS AG0.39%113 948
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-4.57%93 293
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.12.70%64 076
HITACHI, LTD.-12.86%37 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ