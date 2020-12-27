3M : supports UN designation of Dec. 27 as International Day of Epidemic Preparedness

To mark the ongoing global fight against COVID-19 and to raise awareness of the lessons being learned during the pandemic, the United Nations has declared Dec. 27 the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

The UN is encouraging governments and organizations, both public and private, to recognize the day annually through activities to promote education and raise awareness in order to 'highlight the importance of the prevention of, preparedness for and partnership against epidemics.'

3M joins the UN in its efforts to raise awareness of epidemic preparedness using science-based information and best practices for disease prevention and response.

3M responded early and rapidly to the COVID-19 pandemic, supplying critical products to dedicated frontline health care workers, first responders and other essential workers. Manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a prominent part of how 3M has attacked COVID-19 from all angles.

During the pandemic, 3M has worked closely with governments and the private sector in over 70 countries to assist in efforts to help protect their citizens, health care workers, first responders, and essential workers against COVID-19. In many of those countries over the last two decades, 3M has worked on epidemic preparedness and response initiatives including PPE stockpiling programs.

3M is sharing what it has learned about present and prior efforts around PPE stockpiling programs in a new white paper scheduled for release in January 2021. The paper will detail government best practices and will suggest how governments can develop resilient and sustainable stockpile programs with these lessons in mind. An executive summary is available now.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer 3M Company published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 20:02:00 UTC

'Our hope is to be of service to governments in developing national programs to help protect heroic frontline health care workers, emergency responders and other essential workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other future events,' said Denise Rutherford, 3M's senior vice president of Corporate Affairs. '3M is sharing information on its global observations of PPE stockpiling best practices as a key pillar of epidemic preparedness. We're eager to work with governments to serve the national health needs of all essential workers.'