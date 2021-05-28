Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  3M Company
  News
  Summary
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

3M wins U.S. trial alleging cover-up of earplug design

05/28/2021 | 10:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The 3M Global Headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota

(Reuters) - 3M Co won a court case on Friday in which it was accused of covering up design defects in earplugs used by the military, following a recent loss in a similar case among nearly 230,000 claims against the company.

The Florida trial is the second to address allegations 3M hid design flaws, fudged test results and failed to instruct the military in proper use of the earplugs, which were used by the army between 2007 and 2013.

The two decisions are in "bellwether" cases, where the parties select a set of cases from the thousands that are pending to test the strength and weaknesses of the claims. The next such trial begins on June 7.

3M said it will continue to defend itself in upcoming trials, adding that its "Combat Arms Earplug Version 2 product is and has always been safe and effective to use".

Plaintiffs' attorneys Bryan Aylstock and Christopher Seeger said in a statement, "We continue to believe that the evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that 3M knew their CAEv2 earplugs were defective, yet allowed our servicemembers who relied on them for hearing protection to suffer from preventable hearing loss and tinnitus."

In April, three veterans who had accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs were awarded $2.1 million each in punitive damages and a total of $830,500 in compensatory damages for their medical expenses, lost earnings and pain and suffering.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34 825 M - -
Net income 2021 5 719 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 645 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 202,06 $
Last Close Price 203,04 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO & EVP-Environmental Responsibility
Veena M. Lakkundi Senior VP-Strategy & Business Development
Michael A. Duran Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY16.16%117 813
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.25.19%661 571
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.8.73%160 630
SIEMENS AG10.64%126 704
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY32.87%125 973
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.13.20%72 906