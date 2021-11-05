Log in
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

11/05/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
Ownership Submission

FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Murphy Mark W.
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2021-10-20 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
3M CO [MMM]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
3M CENTER
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Executive Vice President /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2021-10-26
(Street)
ST. PAUL MN 55144
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Murphy Mark W.
3M CENTER

ST. PAUL, MN55144

Executive Vice President
Signatures
Patricia L. Meagher, attorney-in-fact for Mark W. Murphy 2021-11-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

3M Company published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 18:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 387 M - -
Net income 2021 5 790 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 61,0%
