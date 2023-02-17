Cancer patient asks court to end Georgia-Pacific asbestos bankruptcy

*
Patient says unit Bestwall not in financial distress
Bestwall was example of 'Texas two-step' bankruptcy
J&J emulated strategy for talc claims, stumbled on appeal
Feb 17 (Reuters) - A cancer patient on Friday asked a
U.S. bankruptcy court to dismiss the long-running bankruptcy of
a Georgia-Pacific subsidiary, arguing that it serves no purpose
other than to prevent asbestos-related lawsuits from proceeding
in other courts.
The bankruptcy case began in 2017, when Georgia-Pacific, a
unit of industrial conglomerate Koch Industries, spun off its
liabilities for asbestos litigation into a new company,
Bestwall, which then filed for bankruptcy. Wilson Buckingham,
who was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2020 and who sued
Georgia-Pacific, was one of thousands of plaintiffs whose
lawsuits was blocked by the move.
Buckingham's attorneys argued Friday that the Bestwall
bankruptcy should face the same fate as the bankruptcy of a
Johnson & Johnson-created subsidiary, which an appeals court
dismissed last month.
In his court filing, the first to challenge Georgia-Pacific
in the wake of the J&J unit's bankruptcy dismissal,
Buckingham alleged that Bestwall's bankruptcy used a "nearly
identical" strategy, known as the "Texas two-step."
J&J had created the subsidiary, LTL Management, to absorb
liabilities for lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other
talc products caused cancer. LTL immediately filed for Chapter
11.
The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia
found that neither J&J nor LTL were in "financial distress" at
the time of the LTL bankruptcy filing.
J&J has challenged the Third Circuit ruling. It maintains
that its baby powder and other talc products are safe.
Representatives for Koch and Georgia-Pacific did not
immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Asbestos claimants previously tried to dismiss the Bestwall
bankruptcy, but U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laura Beyer denied that
request in July 2019. The official committee appointed to
represent asbestos claimants has appealed that decision.
In his court filing, Buckingham argued that the Third
Circuit's ruling on "financial distress" was particularly
relevant to Bestwall, because Georgia-Pacific was able to pay
nearly $2.5 billion in dividends to its parent company Koch
Industries last year, according to Buckingham's motion.
The Third Circuit ruling does not apply to courts in North
Carolina, where the Bestwall case is proceeding. But Buckingham
argued that the recent ruling, combined with the lack of
progress in the Bestwall case, require the bankruptcy court to
consider dismissal with "fresh eyes."
The Bestwall case began with promises to "fairly compensate"
asbestos claimants, but five years of stagnation in bankruptcy
court have shown that those assurances by Bestwall,
Georgia-Pacific, and Koch Industries have "proven untrue,"
Buckingham's attorneys wrote. With a bankruptcy settlement out
of reach, cancer victims should be allowed to resume their
lawsuits, according to Buckingham's motion.
Several major companies, including Johnson & Johnson and 3M
Co, have turned to the bankruptcy courts in an attempt to manage
their mass tort liabilities, a practice Reuters detailed last
year. Plaintiff attorneys have called the cases an improper
manipulation of the bankruptcy system, while the companies say
the Chapter 11 filings are aimed at compensating claimants
fairly and equitably.
Military service members who have sued 3M over allegedly
defective earplugs have already seized on the LTL ruling to push
for the dismissal of a bankruptcy case blocking their claims
against 3M and its subsidiary Aearo.
The case is In re: Bestwall LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for
the Western District of North Carolina, No. 17-31795
For Bestwall: Gregory Gordon and Daniel Prieto of Jones Day.
For Buckingham: Jon Ruckdeschel of Ruckdeschel Law Firm
