    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26:50 2023-05-23 pm EDT
101.21 USD   -0.50%
02:07pDutch government to hold 3M liable for 'forever chemicals' damage
RE
12:34pDutch government to hold 3M liable for 'forever chemicals' damage
RE
10:39a3M CEO Reportedly Ordered by Judge to Attend Mediation in Military Earplugs Case
MT
Dutch government to hold 3M liable for 'forever chemicals' damage

05/23/2023 | 02:07pm EDT
THE HAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it would hold U.S. industrial group 3M Co liable for polluting the Western Scheldt river with potentially harmful substances known as PFAS or "forever chemicals".

3M said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters that it had received a letter from the Dutch government's legal representative on Tuesday and was studying its contents.

The Netherlands said it would hold the company responsible for pollution in the Dutch part of the river allegedly caused by its nearby Belgian plant.

Higher than acceptable pollutant levels have resulted in financial damages for the fishing fleet and the government, the Netherlands said.

"I think polluters should pay (...). Holding 3M liable is in line with that basic position," Dutch Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers said in a statement.

3M said it had already invited the Dutch authorities to have a meeting about the PFAS situation in the Western Scheldt.

"(We) welcome the opportunity for conversation with the Dutch government and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management," it said in its statement.

3M's website shows it has a plant which makes products that contain PFAS on the Belgian side of the Scheldt river which originates in France.

Last December 3M set itself a 2025 deadline to stop producing PFAS. The European Union is considering a ban on the chemicals. Perfluoralkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) do not break down quickly and have in recent years been found in dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods. The chemicals have been used in everything from cars to medical gear and non-stick pans due to their long-term resistance to extreme temperature and corrosion. But they have also been linked to health risks like cancer, hormonal dysfunction and a weakened immune system as well as environmental damage. The Dutch government said there would be an assessment of how much of the alleged PFAS damages 3M could be held liable for. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 32 007 M - -
Net income 2023 4 409 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 727 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 6,06%
Capitalization 56 111 M 56 111 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 101,71 $
Average target price 113,05 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala EVP, Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
John Patrick Banovetz Director-Industrial Adhesives & Tapes Division
Mark W. Murphy Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michael A. Duran Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3M COMPANY-15.19%56 111
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.20%720 140
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.11%131 043
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY60.62%113 851
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.19%69 086
HITACHI, LTD.23.42%55 891
