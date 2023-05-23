Dutch government to hold 3M liable for 'forever chemicals' damage

THE HAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said
on Tuesday it would hold U.S. industrial group 3M Co
liable for polluting the Western Scheldt river with potentially
harmful substances known as PFAS or "forever chemicals".
3M said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters that it had
received a letter from the Dutch government's legal
representative on Tuesday and was studying its contents.
The Netherlands said it would hold the company responsible
for pollution in the Dutch part of the river allegedly caused by
its nearby Belgian plant.
Higher than acceptable pollutant levels have resulted in
financial damages for the fishing fleet and the government, the
Netherlands said.
"I think polluters should pay (...). Holding 3M liable is in
line with that basic position," Dutch Infrastructure and Water
Management Minister Mark Harbers said in a statement.
3M said it had already invited the Dutch authorities to have
a meeting about the PFAS situation in the Western Scheldt.
"(We) welcome the opportunity for conversation with the
Dutch government and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water
Management," it said in its statement.
3M's website shows it has a plant which makes products that
contain PFAS on the Belgian side of the Scheldt river which
originates in France.
Last December 3M set itself a 2025 deadline to stop
producing PFAS. The European Union is considering a ban on the
chemicals.
Perfluoralkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) do not
break down quickly and have in recent years been found in
dangerous concentrations in drinking water, soils and foods.
The chemicals have been used in everything from cars to
medical gear and non-stick pans due to their long-term
resistance to extreme temperature and corrosion.
But they have also been linked to health risks like cancer,
hormonal dysfunction and a weakened immune system as well as
environmental damage.
The Dutch government said there would be an assessment of how
much of the alleged PFAS damages 3M could be held liable for.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)