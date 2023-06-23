9:58 ET -- 3M is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The manufacturer of consumer, office and industrial goods agreed on Thursday to pay $10.3 billion over 13 years to settle lawsuits filed by public water utilities across the U.S. alleging that perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances from 3M's firefighting foam contaminated their local drinking water. The substances, also known as PFAS, have been linked to health conditions like cancer and have been nicknamed "forever chemicals" as a result of studies showing that they break down slowly in the human body and the environment. The public water utilities will use the settlement payments to fund testing, detection and treatment of PFAS in their water supplies. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)

