  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. 3M Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMM   US88579Y1010

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:27 2023-06-09 pm EDT
99.11 USD   -1.64%
01:41p3M Reinforces Preparedness to Defend Combat Arms Earplug Litigation Docket
PR
01:23pUS judge rejects 3M effort to resolve earplug lawsuits in bankruptcy
RE
12:54pWalmart, Johnson Controls see higher demand for air purifiers in Northeast US
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US judge rejects 3M effort to resolve earplug lawsuits in bankruptcy

06/09/2023 | 01:23pm EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy of 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies, rejecting an effort to resolve nearly 260,000 lawsuits alleging that 3M military earplugs caused hearing loss for veterans and U.S. service members.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham ruled that Aearo, as a well-supported subsidiary of 3M, enjoys a "greater degree of financial security than warrants bankruptcy protection."

The litigation against 3M and Aearo did not create any "impending" risk of insolvency, and there was no evidence that a settlement could not be reached outside of bankruptcy, Graham ruled.

3M and Aearo had argued that earplug litigation had spiraled out of control and could only be resolved in bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2023
All news about 3M COMPANY
01:41p3M Reinforces Preparedness to Defend Combat Arms Earplug Litigation Docket
PR
01:23pUS judge rejects 3M effort to resolve earplug lawsuits in bankruptcy
RE
12:54pWalmart, Johnson Controls see higher demand for air purifiers in Northeast US
RE
12:52pU.S. judge rejects 3M effort to resolve earplug lawsuits in bankruptcy
RE
09:29aWildfire smoke and your breathing - 3M scientists offer resources and tips to protect y..
PR
06:31aJohnson Controls sees higher demand for air filtration products in northeast US
RE
06/08Thinking about trading options or stock in Gitlab, International Game Technology, Mongo..
PR
06/063M Secures Three-week Delay for US Trial Over Forever Chemicals' Water Pollution Link
MT
06/05U.S. judge allows 3M, Florida city to delay 'forever chemicals' trial
RE
06/05Epam, C.H. Robinson fall; Palo Alto Networks, Circor rise
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on 3M COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 32 056 M - -
Net income 2023 4 416 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 5,99%
Capitalization 55 586 M 55 586 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 92 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 100,76 $
Average target price 112,22 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala EVP, Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
John Patrick Banovetz Director-Industrial Adhesives & Tapes Division
Mark W. Murphy Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michael A. Duran Senior VP, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3M COMPANY-15.98%55 586
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.9.19%735 637
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.54%131 855
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY62.95%115 506
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.59%72 028
HITACHI, LTD.26.66%57 092
