3M India : Related Party Transaction 06/11/2022 | 12:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 3M India Limited WeWork Prestige Central 3rd Floor, 36 Infantry Road Bengaluru 560001, India Tel: +91 80 22231414 www.3M.com/in June 10, 2022 The Corporate Relationship Department Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code - 523395 The Secretary National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code - 3MINDIA Dear Sirs Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for six months ended March 31, 2022. Ref: Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the six months ended March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis. The disclosure is also being made available on the Company's website. Please take the above on record and kindly treat this as compliance with Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For 3M India Limited, Ramesh Ramadurai Managing Director (DIN: 07109252) Encl: as above Regd Office: Plot No 48-51 Electronics City, Bangalore 560100 CIN No: L31300KA1987PLC013543 Email: investorhelpdesk.in@mmm.com PAN: AAACB5724H GSTIN: 29AAACB5724H1ZQ 3M India Limited Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22) Details of the party (listed entity Details of the counterparty Type of related party In case monies are due transaction (see Note 5 ) Value of the related party Value of transaction transaction S. No as approved during the by the audit reporting Relationship of the committee period (see Opening Closing Name PAN Name counterparty with the listed (see Note Note 6b) balance balance entity or its subsidiary 6a) 1 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Company, USA Parent Company Trade payables - 14,776 15,547 2 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M APAC RDC Pte Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 867 428 3 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Canada Company Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 194 206 4 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M China Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 354 586 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Do Brasil Limitada Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 75 38 6 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M EMEA, GmbH Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 2,970 3,178 7 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Health Care Ltd, Japan Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 692 818 8 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Hong Kong Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 236 16 9 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Innovation Singapore Pte Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 4,315 4,916 10 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhn. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 9 1 11 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M New Zealand Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 1 - 12 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Panama Pacifico S Der L. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 162 97 13 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Philippines, Inc. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - - 18 14 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Singapore Pte. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 238 304 15 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Speciality Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 597 773 16 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Technologies (S) Pte Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 20 21 17 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 32 32 18 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Taiwan Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 22 205 19 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Thailand Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 18 18 20 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Unitek Corporation Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 4 - 21 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Dyneon B.V. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 15 22 22 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Emfi S.A Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 58 278 23 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Poland Sp. Z O.O Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 20 20 24 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Material Tech(Guangzhou) Co Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 8 21 25 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Winterthur Tech Taican Co Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 110 91 26 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Wendt Gmbh Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 1 1 27 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Cuno Pacific Pty Ltd Australia Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 70 16 28 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Innovation Singapore Pte Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 287 89 29 3M India Limited AAACB5724H P.T. 3M Indonesia Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 193 222 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Korea Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 220 746 31 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Medical Devices & Mtl Mfg (Sh) Co. Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - - 0 32 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Material Tech Hefei Co Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 259 1,037 33 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 12 8 34 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Matl Tech Suzhou Co Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 2 - 35 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Global Service Management Company Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 7,042 - 36 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Australia Pty Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade payables - 0 - 37 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Company, USA Parent Company Trade receivables - 2,060 680 38 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Australia Pty. Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 7 - 39 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M China Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 154 - 40 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M EMEA, GmbH Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 2 - 41 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Gulf Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 4 - 42 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Hong Kong Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 15 29 43 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M International Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - - 58 44 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Innovation Singapore Pte Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 8 - 45 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Korea Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 93 - 46 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Lanka Private Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - - 10 47 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhn. Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 3 - 48 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Philippines, Inc. Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 180 61 49 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Sanayi As Ticaret Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - - 24 50 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Thailand Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 759 46 51 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Vietnam Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 209 97 52 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Technologies (S) Pte Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 23 19 53 3M India Limited AAACB5724H P.T. 3M Indonesia Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 1 15 54 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Sumitomo 3M Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - - 3 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 89 - 56 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Global Service Management Company Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 2,932 1,230 57 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Trimodal Softech Solutions Private Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 7 14 58 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited Fellow Subsidiary Trade receivables - 75 20 59 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Company, USA Parent Company Sale of Products 167 94 73 167 60 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Gulf Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 4 - 4 4 61 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Thailand Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 1,028 249 778 1,028 62 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Korea Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 61 60 1 61 63 3M India Limited AAACB5724H P.T. 3M Indonesia Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 95 83 13 95 64 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M EMEA, GmbH Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 10 8 2 10 (Rs in lakhs) Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments or investments Nature of Purpose for Nature (loan/ which the indebtedne advance/ funds will be ss (loan/ Cost Secured/ issuance (see Note Tenure inter- Interest Tenur unsecure utilised by the of debt/ 7 ) corporate Rate (%) e d ultimate deposit/ recipient of any other investment funds (end- etc.) usage) 3M India Limited Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22) Details of the party (listed entity Details of the counterparty S. No Name PAN Name Type of related party transaction (see Note 5 ) Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary In case monies are due Value of the related party Value of transaction transaction as approved during the by the audit reporting committee period (see Opening Closing (see Note Note 6b) balance balance 6a) (Rs in lakhs) Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments or investments Nature of Purpose for Nature (loan/ which the indebtedne advance/ funds will be ss (loan/ Cost Secured/ issuance (see Note Tenure inter- Interest Tenur unsecure utilised by the of debt/ 7 ) corporate Rate (%) e d ultimate deposit/ recipient of any other investment funds (end- etc.) usage) 65 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M China Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 66 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Hong kong Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 67 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Technologies (S) Pte Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 68 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Philippines, Inc. Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 70 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Australia Pty. Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 71 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Vietnam Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 72 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Sanay AS Ticaret Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 73 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Sumitomo 3M Limited Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 74 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Russia Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 75 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhn. Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 76 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Sale of Products 77 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Company, USA Parent Company Receiving of services 78 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Global Service Management Company Fellow Subsidiary Receiving of services 79 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited Fellow Subsidiary Receiving of services 80 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Gulf Limited Fellow Subsidiary Receiving of services 81 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M India Ltd Employees Superannuation Fund Trust Fellow Subsidiary Receiving of services 82 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M E&C Employees Superannuation Fund Trust Fellow Subsidiary Receiving of services 83 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Company, USA Parent Company Purchase of goods 84 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M APAC RDC Pte Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 85 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Matl Tech Suzhou Co Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 86 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Japan Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 87 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Film Construction (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 88 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Australia Pty. Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 89 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Belgium S.A./N.V. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 90 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Canada Company Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 91 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M China Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 92 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Do Brasil Limitada Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 93 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M EMEA, GmbH Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M ESPE Dental AG Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 95 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M France S.A Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 96 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Germany Hilden GmbH Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 97 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Hong Kong Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 98 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 99 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Innovation Singapore Pte Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 100 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M International Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 101 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Italia S.P.A. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 102 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Medical Devices & Mtl Mfg (Sh) Co. Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 103 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Korea Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 104 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Malaysia Sdn. Bhn. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 105 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Material Tech(Guangzhou) Co., Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 106 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Panama S.A Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 107 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Philippines, Inc. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 108 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Speciality Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 109 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Taiwan Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 110 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Thailand Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 111 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M United Kingdom PLC Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 112 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Unitek Corporation Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 113 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Wendt Gmbh Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 114 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Winterthur Technologies AG Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 115 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Wroclaw SP. Z O.O. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 116 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Health Care Limited, Japan Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 117 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Korea Hightech Limited Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 118 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Singapore Pte. Ltd. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Technologies (S) Pte Ltd Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 120 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Emfi S.A. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 121 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Cuno 3M Germany Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 122 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Cuno 3M Poland Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 123 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Cuno Europe (France ) Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 124 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Cuno Inc (USA) Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 125 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Cuno K.K (Japan) Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 126 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Panama Pacifico S Der L. Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 127 3M India Limited AAACB5724H P.T. 3M Indonesia Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 128 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Cuno Pacific Pty Ltd Australia Fellow Subsidiary Purchase of goods 46 - 46 46 55 29 26 55 80 76 4 80 282 - 282 282 0 - 0 0 90 4 86 90 369 90 279 369 24 24 - 24 27 - 27 27 0 - 0 0 132 117 15 132 24 - 24 24 4,839 2,651 2,188 4,839 12,729 5,687 7,042 12,729 - - - - 89 - 89 89 116 58 57 116 12 6 6 12 44,040 18,941 25,100 44,040 4,039 1,696 2,344 4,039 7 - 7 7 5 5 - 5 149 80 70 149 164 94 70 164 11 - 11 11 288 12 276 288 2,201 1,042 1,159 2,201 821 184 636 821 6,058 2,753 3,305 6,058 1,135 811 324 1,135 840 396 444 840 606 100 506 606 1,233 855 378 1,233 166 132 34 166 33,178 18,871 14,307 33,178 16 16 - 16 480 217 263 480 0 0 - 0 2,385 1,084 1,301 2,385 30 28 2 30 286 183 103 286 343 241 102 343 27 27 - 27 2,666 1,395 1,271 2,666 253 145 108 253 315 181 134 315 208 122 86 208 136 74 63 136 7 4 3 7 1,939 805 1,135 1,939 925 218 707 925 6,534 1,903 4,631 6,534 5 - 5 5 427 243 184 427 7 7 0 7 673 377 297 673 42 17 25 42 1,087 670 417 1,087 66 3 63 66 3,784 2,047 1,737 3,784 55 10 45 55 137 73 65 137 15 5 10 15 1 - 1 1 3M India Limited Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22) Details of the party (listed entity Details of the counterparty S. No Name PAN Name Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary Type of related party In case monies are due transaction (see Note 5 ) Value of the related party Value of transaction transaction as approved during the by the audit reporting committee period (see Opening Closing (see Note Note 6b) balance balance 6a) (Rs in lakhs) Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments or investments Nature of Purpose for Nature (loan/ which the indebtedne advance/ funds will be ss (loan/ Cost Secured/ issuance (see Note Tenure inter- Interest Tenur unsecure utilised by the of debt/ 7 ) corporate Rate (%) e d ultimate deposit/ recipient of any other investment funds (end- etc.) usage) 129 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Vietnam Limited Fellow Subsidiary 130 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Material Tech Hefei Co Limited Fellow Subsidiary 131 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Global Service Management Company Fellow Subsidiary 132 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Company, USA Parent Company 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Gulf Limited Fellow Subsidiary 134 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Korea Limited Fellow Subsidiary 135 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Thailand Limited Fellow Subsidiary 136 3M India Limited AAACB5724H KCI Medical India Private Limited Fellow Subsidiary 137 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Trimodal Softech Solutions Private Limited Fellow Subsidiary 138 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited Fellow Subsidiary 139 3M India Limited AAACB5724H 3M Lanka Private Ltd Fellow Subsidiary 140 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Ramesh Ramadurai Key management personnel 141 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Mamta Gore Key management personnel 142 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Vidya Sarathy Key management personnel 143 3M India Limited AAACB5724H V. Srinivasan Key management personnel 144 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Bharat D. Shah Key management personnel 145 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Biren Gabhawala Key management personnel 146 3M India Limited AAACB5724H Radhika Rajan Key management personnel Purchase of goods Purchase of goods Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # 68 - 68 68 2,350 1,093 1,257 2,350 4,700 1,828 2,872 4,700 2,332 1,398 934 2,332 - - - - 281 - 281 281 95 25 70 95 82 82 - 82 49 34 15 49 13 - 13 13 10 6 4 10 377 256 121 377 93 - 93 93 108 64 44 108 60 32 28 60 30 25 5 30 28 24 5 28 26 21 5 26 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer 3M India Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 04:22:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about 3M INDIA LIMITED 05/27 3M India Limited Appoints Vidya Sarathy as Additional Director CI 05/27 3M India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022 CI 05/27 3M India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 CI 05/27 3M India Limited Announces Management Changes CI 05/17 3M India Limited Announces Resignation of Mamta Janak Gore as Non-Executive, Non-Indepe.. CI 04/26 3M CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Opera.. AQ 03/30 3M India Limited Announces Executive Changes CI 03/18 3M India Limited Announces the Resignation of V. Srinivasan as Company Secretary and Co.. CI 03/10 3M INDIA : Loss of share certificate PU 02/07 3M INDIA : Loss of Share Certificates PU