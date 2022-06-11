3M India : Related Party Transaction

3M India Limited WeWork Prestige Central 3rd Floor, 36 Infantry Road Bengaluru 560001, India Tel: +91 80 22231414 www.3M.com/in
3M India Limited
Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22)
1
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Company, USA
Parent Company
Trade payables
-
14,776
15,547
2
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M APAC RDC Pte Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
867
428
3
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Canada Company
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
194
206
4
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
China Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
354
586
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Do Brasil Limitada
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
75
38
6
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M EMEA, GmbH
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
2,970
3,178
7
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Health Care Ltd, Japan
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
692
818
8
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Hong Kong Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
236
16
9
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Innovation Singapore Pte Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
4,315
4,916
10
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
9
1
11
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
New Zealand
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
1
-
12
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Panama Pacifico S Der L.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
162
97
13
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Philippines, Inc.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
-
18
14
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
238
304
15
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Speciality Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
597
773
16
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Technologies (S) Pte Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
20
21
17
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
32
32
18
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Taiwan Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
22
205
19
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Thailand Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
18
18
20
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Unitek Corporation
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
4
-
21
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Dyneon B.V.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
15
22
22
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Emfi S.A
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
58
278
23
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Poland Sp. Z O.O
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
20
20
24
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Material Tech(Guangzhou) Co Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
8
21
25
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Winterthur Tech Taican Co Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
110
91
26
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Wendt Gmbh
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
1
1
27
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Cuno Pacific Pty Ltd Australia
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
70
16
28
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Innovation Singapore Pte Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
287
89
29
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
P.T. 3M Indonesia
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
193
222
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Korea Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
220
746
31
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Medical Devices & Mtl Mfg (Sh) Co. Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
-
0
32
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Material Tech Hefei Co Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
259
1,037
33
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
12
8
34
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Matl Tech Suzhou Co Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
2
-
35
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Global Service Management Company
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
7,042
-
36
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Australia Pty Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade payables
-
0
-
37
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Company, USA
Parent Company
Trade receivables
-
2,060
680
38
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Australia Pty. Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
7
-
39
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
China Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
154
-
40
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
EMEA, GmbH
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
2
-
41
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Gulf Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
4
-
42
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Hong Kong Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
15
29
43
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
International Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
-
58
44
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Innovation Singapore Pte Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
8
-
45
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Korea Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
93
-
46
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Lanka Private Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
-
10
47
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
3
-
48
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Philippines, Inc.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
180
61
49
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Sanayi As Ticaret
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
-
24
50
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Thailand Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
759
46
51
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Vietnam Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
209
97
52
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Technologies (S) Pte Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
23
19
53
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
P.T. 3M Indonesia
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
1
15
54
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Sumitomo 3M Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
-
3
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
89
-
56
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Global Service Management Company
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
2,932
1,230
57
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Trimodal Softech Solutions Private Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
7
14
58
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Trade receivables
-
75
20
59
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Company, USA
Parent Company
Sale of Products
167
94
73
167
60
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Gulf Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
4
-
4
4
61
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Thailand Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
1,028
249
778
1,028
62
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Korea Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
61
60
1
61
63
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
P.T. 3M Indonesia
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
95
83
13
95
64
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M EMEA, GmbH
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
10
8
2
10
(Rs in lakhs)
3M India Limited
(Rs in lakhs)
65
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
China Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
66
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Hong kong Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
67
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Technologies (S) Pte Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
68
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Philippines, Inc.
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
70
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Australia Pty. Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
71
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Vietnam Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
72
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Sanay AS Ticaret
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
73
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Sumitomo 3M Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
74
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Russia
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
75
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
76
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Sale of Products
77
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Company, USA
Parent Company
Receiving of services
78
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Global Service Management Company
Fellow Subsidiary
Receiving of services
79
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Receiving of services
80
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Gulf Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Receiving of services
81
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
India Ltd Employees Superannuation Fund Trust
Fellow Subsidiary
Receiving of services
82
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
E&C Employees Superannuation Fund Trust
Fellow Subsidiary
Receiving of services
83
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Company, USA
Parent Company
Purchase of goods
84
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M APAC RDC Pte Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
85
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Matl Tech Suzhou Co Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
86
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Japan Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
87
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Film Construction (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
88
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Australia Pty. Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
89
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Belgium S.A./N.V.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
90
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Canada Company
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
91
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
China Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
92
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Do Brasil Limitada
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
93
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M EMEA, GmbH
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M ESPE Dental AG
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
95
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
France S.A
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
96
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Germany Hilden GmbH
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
97
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Hong Kong Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
98
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
99
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Innovation Singapore Pte Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
100
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
International Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
101
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Italia S.P.A.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
102
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Medical Devices & Mtl Mfg (Sh) Co. Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
103
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Korea Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
104
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
105
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Material Tech(Guangzhou) Co., Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
106
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Panama S.A
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
107
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Philippines, Inc.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
108
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Speciality Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
109
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Taiwan Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
110
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Thailand Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
111
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
United Kingdom PLC
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
112
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Unitek Corporation
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
113
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Wendt Gmbh
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
114
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Winterthur Technologies AG
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
115
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Wroclaw SP. Z O.O.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
116
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Health Care Limited, Japan
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
117
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Korea Hightech Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
118
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Technologies (S) Pte Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
120
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Emfi S.A.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
121
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Cuno 3M Germany
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
122
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Cuno 3M Poland
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
123
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Cuno Europe (France )
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
124
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Cuno Inc (USA)
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
125
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Cuno K.K (Japan)
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
126
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Panama Pacifico S Der L.
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
127
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
P.T. 3M Indonesia
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
128
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Cuno Pacific Pty Ltd Australia
Fellow Subsidiary
Purchase of goods
46
-
46
46
55
29
26
55
80
76
4
80
282
-
282
282
0
-
0
0
90
4
86
90
369
90
279
369
24
24
-
24
27
-
27
27
0
-
0
0
132
117
15
132
24
-
24
24
4,839
2,651
2,188
4,839
12,729
5,687
7,042
12,729
-
-
-
-
89
-
89
89
116
58
57
116
12
6
6
12
44,040
18,941
25,100
44,040
4,039
1,696
2,344
4,039
7
-
7
7
5
5
-
5
149
80
70
149
164
94
70
164
11
-
11
11
288
12
276
288
2,201
1,042
1,159
2,201
821
184
636
821
6,058
2,753
3,305
6,058
1,135
811
324
1,135
840
396
444
840
606
100
506
606
1,233
855
378
1,233
166
132
34
166
33,178
18,871
14,307
33,178
16
16
-
16
480
217
263
480
0
0
-
0
2,385
1,084
1,301
2,385
30
28
2
30
286
183
103
286
343
241
102
343
27
27
-
27
2,666
1,395
1,271
2,666
253
145
108
253
315
181
134
315
208
122
86
208
136
74
63
136
7
4
3
7
1,939
805
1,135
1,939
925
218
707
925
6,534
1,903
4,631
6,534
5
-
5
5
427
243
184
427
7
7
0
7
673
377
297
673
42
17
25
42
1,087
670
417
1,087
66
3
63
66
3,784
2,047
1,737
3,784
55
10
45
55
137
73
65
137
15
5
10
15
1
-
1
1
Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22)
(Rs in lakhs)
129
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Vietnam Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
130
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Material Tech Hefei Co Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
131
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Global Service Management Company
Fellow Subsidiary
132
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M Company, USA
Parent Company
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Gulf Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
134
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Korea Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
135
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Thailand Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
136
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
KCI Medical India Private Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
137
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Trimodal Softech Solutions Private Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
138
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited
Fellow Subsidiary
139
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
3M
Lanka Private Ltd
Fellow Subsidiary
140
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Ramesh Ramadurai
Key management personnel
141
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Mamta Gore
Key management personnel
142
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Vidya Sarathy
Key management personnel
143
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
V. Srinivasan
Key management personnel
144
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Bharat D. Shah
Key management personnel
145
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Biren Gabhawala
Key management personnel
146
3M India Limited
AAACB5724H
Radhika Rajan
Key management personnel
