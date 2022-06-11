Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. 3M India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523395   INE470A01017

3M INDIA LIMITED

(523395)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
20466.90 INR   -0.99%
05/273M India Limited Appoints Vidya Sarathy as Additional Director
CI
05/273M India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/273M India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3M India : Related Party Transaction

06/11/2022 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3M India Limited WeWork Prestige Central 3rd Floor, 36 Infantry Road Bengaluru 560001, India Tel: +91 80 22231414 www.3M.com/in

June 10, 2022

The Corporate Relationship Department

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Mumbai - 400 001

Scrip Code - 523395

The Secretary

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra - Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code - 3MINDIA

Dear Sirs

Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for six months ended March 31, 2022.

Ref: Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the six months ended March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis.

The disclosure is also being made available on the Company's website.

Please take the above on record and kindly treat this as compliance with Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For 3M India Limited,

Ramesh Ramadurai Managing Director (DIN: 07109252)

Encl: as above

Regd Office: Plot No 48-51

Electronics City, Bangalore 560100

CIN No: L31300KA1987PLC013543

Email: investorhelpdesk.in@mmm.com

PAN: AAACB5724H

GSTIN: 29AAACB5724H1ZQ

3M India Limited

Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22)

Details of the party (listed entity Details of the counterparty

Type of related party

In case monies are due

transaction (see Note 5 )

Value of the

related party

Value of

transaction

transaction

S. No

as approved

during the

by the audit

reporting

Relationship of the

committee

period (see

Opening

Closing

Name

PAN

Name

counterparty with the listed

(see Note

Note 6b)

balance

balance

entity or its subsidiary

6a)

1

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Company, USA

Parent Company

Trade payables

-

14,776

15,547

2

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M APAC RDC Pte Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

867

428

3

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Canada Company

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

194

206

4

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

China Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

354

586

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Do Brasil Limitada

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

75

38

6

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M EMEA, GmbH

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

2,970

3,178

7

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Health Care Ltd, Japan

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

692

818

8

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Hong Kong Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

236

16

9

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Innovation Singapore Pte Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

4,315

4,916

10

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

9

1

11

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

New Zealand

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

1

-

12

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Panama Pacifico S Der L.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

162

97

13

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Philippines, Inc.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

-

18

14

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

238

304

15

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Speciality Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

597

773

16

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Technologies (S) Pte Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

20

21

17

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

32

32

18

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Taiwan Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

22

205

19

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Thailand Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

18

18

20

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Unitek Corporation

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

4

-

21

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Dyneon B.V.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

15

22

22

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Emfi S.A

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

58

278

23

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Poland Sp. Z O.O

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

20

20

24

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Material Tech(Guangzhou) Co Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

8

21

25

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Winterthur Tech Taican Co Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

110

91

26

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Wendt Gmbh

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

1

1

27

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Cuno Pacific Pty Ltd Australia

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

70

16

28

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Innovation Singapore Pte Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

287

89

29

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

P.T. 3M Indonesia

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

193

222

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Korea Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

220

746

31

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Medical Devices & Mtl Mfg (Sh) Co. Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

-

0

32

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Material Tech Hefei Co Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

259

1,037

33

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

12

8

34

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Matl Tech Suzhou Co Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

2

-

35

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Global Service Management Company

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

7,042

-

36

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Australia Pty Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade payables

-

0

-

37

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Company, USA

Parent Company

Trade receivables

-

2,060

680

38

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Australia Pty. Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

7

-

39

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

China Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

154

-

40

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

EMEA, GmbH

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

2

-

41

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Gulf Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

4

-

42

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Hong Kong Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

15

29

43

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

International Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

-

58

44

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Innovation Singapore Pte Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

8

-

45

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Korea Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

93

-

46

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Lanka Private Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

-

10

47

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

3

-

48

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Philippines, Inc.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

180

61

49

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Sanayi As Ticaret

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

-

24

50

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Thailand Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

759

46

51

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Vietnam Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

209

97

52

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Technologies (S) Pte Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

23

19

53

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

P.T. 3M Indonesia

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

1

15

54

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Sumitomo 3M Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

-

3

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

89

-

56

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Global Service Management Company

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

2,932

1,230

57

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Trimodal Softech Solutions Private Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

7

14

58

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Trade receivables

-

75

20

59

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Company, USA

Parent Company

Sale of Products

167

94

73

167

60

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Gulf Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

4

-

4

4

61

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Thailand Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

1,028

249

778

1,028

62

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Korea Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

61

60

1

61

63

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

P.T. 3M Indonesia

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

95

83

13

95

64

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M EMEA, GmbH

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

10

8

2

10

(Rs in lakhs)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

In case any financial indebtedness

is incurred to make or give loans, Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

or investments

Nature of

Purpose for

Nature (loan/

which the

indebtedne

advance/

funds will be

ss (loan/

Cost

Secured/

issuance

(see Note Tenure

inter-

Interest

Tenur

unsecure

utilised by the

of debt/

7 )

corporate

Rate (%)

e

d

ultimate

deposit/

recipient of

any other

investment

funds (end-

etc.)

usage)

3M India Limited

Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22)

Details of the party (listed entity Details of the counterparty

S. No

Name PAN Name

Type of related party transaction (see Note 5 )

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary

In case monies are due

Value of the

related party

Value of

transaction

transaction

as approved

during the

by the audit

reporting

committee

period (see

Opening

Closing

(see Note

Note 6b)

balance

balance

6a)

(Rs in lakhs)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

In case any financial indebtedness

is incurred to make or give loans, Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

or investments

Nature of

Purpose for

Nature (loan/

which the

indebtedne

advance/

funds will be

ss (loan/

Cost

Secured/

issuance

(see Note Tenure

inter-

Interest

Tenur

unsecure

utilised by the

of debt/

7 )

corporate

Rate (%)

e

d

ultimate

deposit/

recipient of

any other

investment

funds (end-

etc.)

usage)

65

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

China Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

66

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Hong kong Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

67

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Technologies (S) Pte Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

68

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Philippines, Inc.

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

70

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Australia Pty. Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

71

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Vietnam Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

72

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Sanay AS Ticaret

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

73

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Sumitomo 3M Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

74

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Russia

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

75

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

76

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Sale of Products

77

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Company, USA

Parent Company

Receiving of services

78

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Global Service Management Company

Fellow Subsidiary

Receiving of services

79

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Receiving of services

80

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Gulf Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Receiving of services

81

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

India Ltd Employees Superannuation Fund Trust

Fellow Subsidiary

Receiving of services

82

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

E&C Employees Superannuation Fund Trust

Fellow Subsidiary

Receiving of services

83

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Company, USA

Parent Company

Purchase of goods

84

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M APAC RDC Pte Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

85

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Matl Tech Suzhou Co Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

86

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Japan Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

87

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Film Construction (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

88

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Australia Pty. Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

89

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Belgium S.A./N.V.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

90

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Canada Company

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

91

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

China Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

92

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Do Brasil Limitada

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

93

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M EMEA, GmbH

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M ESPE Dental AG

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

95

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

France S.A

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

96

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Germany Hilden GmbH

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

97

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Hong Kong Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

98

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Innovation (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

99

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Innovation Singapore Pte Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

100

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

International Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

101

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Italia S.P.A.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

102

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Medical Devices & Mtl Mfg (Sh) Co. Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

103

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Korea Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

104

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Malaysia Sdn. Bhn.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

105

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Material Tech(Guangzhou) Co., Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

106

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Panama S.A

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

107

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Philippines, Inc.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

108

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Speciality Materials (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

109

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Taiwan Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

110

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Thailand Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

111

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

United Kingdom PLC

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

112

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Unitek Corporation

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

113

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Wendt Gmbh

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

114

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Winterthur Technologies AG

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

115

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Wroclaw SP. Z O.O.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

116

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Health Care Limited, Japan

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

117

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Korea Hightech Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

118

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Technologies (S) Pte Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

120

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Emfi S.A.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

121

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Cuno 3M Germany

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

122

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Cuno 3M Poland

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

123

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Cuno Europe (France )

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

124

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Cuno Inc (USA)

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

125

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Cuno K.K (Japan)

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

126

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Panama Pacifico S Der L.

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

127

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

P.T. 3M Indonesia

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

128

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Cuno Pacific Pty Ltd Australia

Fellow Subsidiary

Purchase of goods

46

-

46

46

55

29

26

55

80

76

4

80

282

-

282

282

0

-

0

0

90

4

86

90

369

90

279

369

24

24

-

24

27

-

27

27

0

-

0

0

132

117

15

132

24

-

24

24

4,839

2,651

2,188

4,839

12,729

5,687

7,042

12,729

-

-

-

-

89

-

89

89

116

58

57

116

12

6

6

12

44,040

18,941

25,100

44,040

4,039

1,696

2,344

4,039

7

-

7

7

5

5

-

5

149

80

70

149

164

94

70

164

11

-

11

11

288

12

276

288

2,201

1,042

1,159

2,201

821

184

636

821

6,058

2,753

3,305

6,058

1,135

811

324

1,135

840

396

444

840

606

100

506

606

1,233

855

378

1,233

166

132

34

166

33,178

18,871

14,307

33,178

16

16

-

16

480

217

263

480

0

0

-

0

2,385

1,084

1,301

2,385

30

28

2

30

286

183

103

286

343

241

102

343

27

27

-

27

2,666

1,395

1,271

2,666

253

145

108

253

315

181

134

315

208

122

86

208

136

74

63

136

7

4

3

7

1,939

805

1,135

1,939

925

218

707

925

6,534

1,903

4,631

6,534

5

-

5

5

427

243

184

427

7

7

0

7

673

377

297

673

42

17

25

42

1,087

670

417

1,087

66

3

63

66

3,784

2,047

1,737

3,784

55

10

45

55

137

73

65

137

15

5

10

15

1

-

1

1

3M India Limited

Format for disclosure of related party transactions every six months (Oct-21 to Mar-22)

Details of the party (listed entity Details of the counterparty

S. No

Name PAN Name

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed entity or its subsidiary

Type of related party

In case monies are due

transaction (see Note 5 )

Value of the

related party

Value of

transaction

transaction

as approved

during the

by the audit

reporting

committee

period (see

Opening

Closing

(see Note

Note 6b)

balance

balance

6a)

(Rs in lakhs)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

In case any financial indebtedness

is incurred to make or give loans, Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

or investments

Nature of

Purpose for

Nature (loan/

which the

indebtedne

advance/

funds will be

ss (loan/

Cost

Secured/

issuance

(see Note Tenure

inter-

Interest

Tenur

unsecure

utilised by the

of debt/

7 )

corporate

Rate (%)

e

d

ultimate

deposit/

recipient of

any other

investment

funds (end-

etc.)

usage)

129

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Vietnam Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

130

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Material Tech Hefei Co Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

131

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Global Service Management Company

Fellow Subsidiary

132

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M Company, USA

Parent Company

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Gulf Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

134

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Korea Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

135

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Thailand Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

136

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

KCI Medical India Private Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

137

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Trimodal Softech Solutions Private Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

138

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

South Asia Manufacturing Company Private Limited

Fellow Subsidiary

139

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

3M

Lanka Private Ltd

Fellow Subsidiary

140

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Ramesh Ramadurai

Key management personnel

141

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Mamta Gore

Key management personnel

142

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Vidya Sarathy

Key management personnel

143

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

V. Srinivasan

Key management personnel

144

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Bharat D. Shah

Key management personnel

145

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Biren Gabhawala

Key management personnel

146

3M India Limited

AAACB5724H

Radhika Rajan

Key management personnel

Purchase of goods Purchase of goods Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Rendering of Services Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel # Remuneration paid to Key management personnel #

68

-

68

68

2,350

1,093

1,257

2,350

4,700

1,828

2,872

4,700

2,332

1,398

934

2,332

-

-

-

-

281

-

281

281

95

25

70

95

82

82

-

82

49

34

15

49

13

-

13

13

10

6

4

10

377

256

121

377

93

-

93

93

108

64

44

108

60

32

28

60

30

25

5

30

28

24

5

28

26

21

5

26

Disclaimer

3M India Limited published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 04:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 3M INDIA LIMITED
05/273M India Limited Appoints Vidya Sarathy as Additional Director
CI
05/273M India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/273M India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/273M India Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
05/173M India Limited Announces Resignation of Mamta Janak Gore as Non-Executive, Non-Indepe..
CI
04/263M CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Opera..
AQ
03/303M India Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/183M India Limited Announces the Resignation of V. Srinivasan as Company Secretary and Co..
CI
03/103M INDIA : Loss of share certificate
PU
02/073M INDIA : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 33 062 M 423 M 423 M
Net income 2022 2 331 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 98,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 231 B 2 952 M 2 952 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 146
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart 3M INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
3M India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20 466,90 INR
Average target price 26 000,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Ramadurai MD & Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vidya Sarathy Chief Financial Officer & Compliance Officer
Bharat Dhirajlal Shah Chairman
Abhijeet Arun Saungikar Vice President-Technical
Biren Chandrakant Gabhawala Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3M INDIA LIMITED-19.21%3 019
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.35%681 293
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.66%132 416
SIEMENS AG-24.61%106 407
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.60%84 927
3M COMPANY-22.51%82 753