3P Learning Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 53.81 million compared to AUD 51.88 million a year ago. Net loss was AUD 11.95 million compared to net income of AUD 0.358 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0434 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0013 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.0434 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of AUD 0.0013 a year ago.