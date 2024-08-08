3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA, formerly known as Ouro Preto Oleo e Gas SA, is a Brazil-based company involved in the oil and gas sector. The Firm is a holding company, which invests in companies engaged in exploration, production and commercialization of oil and its derivatives, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons. The Company focuses on redevelopment and revitalization of mature production fields located on land (onshore) and in shallow water. The Firm owns several subsidiaries, such as SPE 3R Petroleum SA, SPE Fazenda Belem SA, SPE Rio Ventura SA, Ouro Preto Energia Onshore SA and OP Energia Ltda and OP Pescada Oleo e Gas Ltda. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in the states of Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte and Ceara.