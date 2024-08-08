3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.
CNPJ/ME nº 12.091.809/0001-55
NIRE 33.300.294.597
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
ALTERAÇÃO DE PARTICIPAÇÃO RELEVANTE
A 3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. ("3R" ou "Companhia") (B3: RRRP3), nos termos da Resolução CVM Nº 44, comunica aos seus investidores e ao mercado em geral que recebeu nesta data, notificação do Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. ("Coronation"), informando sobre a alteração em sua participação acionária na Companhia.
O Coronation informa que mantém 12.647.287 ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia, correspondentes a 2,72% do capital social da 3R, após a emissão de novas ações pela Companhia no âmbito da transação de incorporação da Maha Energy (Holding) Brasil Ltda. e da Enauta Participações S.A.
A Companhia disponibiliza, de forma anexa a esse comunicado, a notificação recebida em sua íntegra e reforça o seu compromisso em manter seus investidores e o mercado em geral devidamente informados, em linha com as melhores práticas de governança corporativa e em estrita conformidade com a legislação em vigor.
Rio de Janeiro, 07 de agosto de 2024
Pedro Medeiros
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A.
Torre Oscar Niemeyer Building, Praia de Botafogo 186
CEP 22775-145
Botafogo
Rio de Janeiro/RJ
Brazil
Attn: Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Rodrigo Pizarro Lavalle da Silva
Phone: + 55 (21) 3475-5555
3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. - Disclosure of a Relevant Shareholding Interest
August 7, 2024
Dear Sirs,
- Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. ("Coronation"), an investment manager, hereby confirms that on August 1, 2024 its holding on behalf of its clients of common shares issued by 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. ("3R Petroleum") declined below 5% of the total ordinary shares outstanding to, in aggregate, 12,647,287 ordinary shares, representing approximately 2.72% of the total 3R Petroleum shares in issue. This occurred due to the issuance of new shares by 3R Petroleum rather than due to transactions from Coronation.
- In order to comply with the provisions of Paragraph 4, Article 12 of Instruction 358 of the Securities Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Coronation, hereby requests the 3R Petroleum Investor Relations Officer to disclose the following information to the CVM and other relevant bodies:
- Coronation is headquartered at Montclare Place, Corner Main and Campground Roads, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa;
- equity interests held by Coronation reached on aggregate 12,647,287 ordinary shares, representing approximately 2.72% of the total shares issued by 3R Petroleum, as specified in item 1 above;
- the goal of the equity interest above is strictly for investment, and does not have the objective of changing the control or the management structure of 3R Petroleum;
- Coronation does not own convertible debenture in ordinary shares, or any convertible securities into shares issued by 3R Petroleum, and
- Coronation has not agreed to any contracts or agreements that regulate the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by 3R Petroleum.
We remain at your disposal for any additional questions or comments you may require on the subject.
Sincerely,
_________________________
Gavin Joubert
Portfolio manager; Coronation Fund Managers Ltd
