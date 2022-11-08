3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S A : Earnings Release 3Q22

Rio de Janeiro, November 8, 2022 - 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. ("3R" or "Company") (B3: RRRP3) hereby presents its results for the third quarter of 2022 ("3Q22"). Except as indicated otherwise, the financial and operating information described in this release is presented on a consolidated basis and in Brazilian Reais (R$), in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Message from Management

3R has delivered yet another set of solid earnings in 3Q22, backed by the operational resilience and the attainment of strategic and financial milestones that it's fundamental to driving the Company´s projected short- and medium-term growth. In one more quarter marked by challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical aspects all over the world, the oil and gas industry continues to outpace other industries owing to its healthy benchmark oil price and strong global demand for natural gas.

Added to this, the world is currently dealing with the impacts of the war in Eastern Europe, which draws even further attention to the O&G industry. With the recent opening-up phase of local industry, driven by Petrobras's divestiture program, the pre-salt layer projects and the rise of independent listed companies like 3R, Brazil has established itself as a natural destination for allocation of resources and exposition to the O&G industry.

In such a context, 3R stands out after an efficient campaign in terms of building up its portfolio and vastly expanding its earnings. In 3Q22, the Company hit the record mark of net revenues of more than R$500 million, expanding its accumulated revenues for 2022 to R$ 1.28 billion. So far, accumulated revenues in 2022 are

10.7 and 2.7 times greater than those accrued in the same periods of 2020 and 2021, respectively, and shows the magnitude of 3R's growth in just 24 months. It should further be stressed that the results for 3Q22 further still reflect approximately 43% of the portfolio contracted by 3R. In other words, this growth profile should continue to hold in the forthcoming quarters, which will be impacted not just by the expanded production of the portfolio already operated, but also by the start-up of operations at the main assets acquired by the Company: Potiguar and Papa Terra.

The results in 3Q22 were supported by a resilient operation that in the month of September achieved record average daily production of 16 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) and posted an EBITDA margin of close to 50% in terms of cumulative figures for the year 2022 so far, even with the Company going through its most intensive phase of integration of assets, with new operations starting up in the quarter, and intensifying operational mobilization for beginning operations at the Papa Terra and Potiguar Clusters.

3Q22 was further marked by the signing of the financial instruments required to guarantee conclusion of the acquisition of the Potiguar Cluster and finance the working capital needed to start up the operations in transition. After three moves involving equity funding in the Brazilian capital market and debt structuring, 3R today boasts a capital structure that is both concluded and anchored in flexible instruments and permits prepayment over a short and mid-term horizon. The Company will continue striving for the ongoing optimization of its current structure, in view of the growth projected for the coming 24 months and the resulting rise in production capacity, as well as revenue and cash generation, in this period ahead.

As regards operational aspects, 3Q22 was noteworthy for the commencement of operations at the Fazenda Belém and Peroá. Since the latter involves the first offshore operation, it should be highlighted that the beginning of operation at Peroá, with a highly successful transition and without complications for 3R on the part of the former operator, in 3Q22 Peroá already accounted for 11% of net revenues and proved to be a strong cash generator by posting an EBITDA margin close to 70% and lifting cost of just US$ 5. This project will further count on opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency and expansion of productivity in the forthcoming years, chiefly with the conclusion of the tie-back of the Malombe field, which may represent a rise in daily production of up from 2.5MM cubic meters of gas.

Further regarding operational aspects, 3R intensified this quarter its initiatives for optimization of the infrastructure of the clusters it operates, with the main emphasis being on the Macau and Recôncavo Clusters. Investments are being made for (i) expansion of storage capacity, (ii) replacement and repair of pipelines,

