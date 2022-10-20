Advanced search
    RRRP3   BRRRRPACNOR5

3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.

(RRRP3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-20 pm EDT
44.58 BRL   +1.11%
3r Petroleum Óleo E Gás S A : Fato Relevante
PU
09/053R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A.(BOVESPA:RRRP3) added to Brazil IBRX 50 Index
CI
08/113R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S A : Fato Relevante

10/20/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.

CNPJ/ME n° 12.091.809/0001-55

NIRE 33.300.294.597 | CÓDIGO CVM Nº 02529-1

FATO RELEVANTE

CONTRATAÇÃO DE US$ 500 MM PARA AQUISIÇÃO DO POLO POTIGUAR

A 3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. ("3R" ou "Companhia") (B3: RRRP3), nos termos da Resolução CVM Nº 44, comunica aos seus investidores e ao mercado em geral que nesta data, a 3R Potiguar S.A., subsidiária integral da Companhia ("3R Potiguar"), celebrou termo de compromisso para estruturação e emissão de debêntures, com garantia firme de colocação, no valor de US$ 500 milhões ("Termo de Compromisso" e "Debêntures" respectivamente") junto ao Banco BTG Pactual S.A. ("BTG Pactual"). Os recursos obtidos com a emissão, em conjunto com o financiamento de US$ 500 milhões já contratado junto a instituições financeiras lideradas pelo Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. ("Morgan Stanley"), conforme divulgado pela Companhia por meio de Fato Relevante publicado em 2 de agosto de 2022, serão utilizados na conclusão da aquisição do Polo Potiguar, ativo de upstream (campos produtores de óleo e gás) e mid & downstream (terminal de uso privado, refinaria e parque de tancagem), localizado na Bacia Potiguar, no Estado do Rio Grande do Norte e atualmente detido e operado pela Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras.

As concessões do Polo Potiguar registraram, nos últimos 12 meses, uma produção média de 18,0 mil barris de óleo/dia. Segundo dados da certificação de reserva, elaborada pela consultoria independente DeGolyer and MacNaughton, com data-base de 31 de dezembro de 2021, o Polo Potiguar conta com 229,3 milhões de barris óleo equivalente de reservas provadas mais prováveis (2P), dos quais 169,7 milhões de barris (ou 74%) são reservas provadas (1P). Do total de reservas 2P, 98% representam reservas de óleo.

As Debêntures terão vencimento de 60 meses a partir da presente data, incluindo flexibilidade de pré-pagamento a partir do 24º mês. Em termos remuneratórios, as Debêntures serão atualizadas monetariamente pelo fator de variação da cotação de fechamento da taxa de venda do dólar dos Estados Unidos da América, e, a partir do desembolso, juros correspondente à taxa de referência SOFR acrescido de 7,5% ao ano. As demais condições das Debêntures estão descritas no Termo de Compromisso.

Adicionalmente, cumpre destacar que: (i) a emissão das Debêntures está sujeita ao atendimento de condições precedentes previstas no Termo de Compromisso e serão objeto de distribuição privada, sendo o seu volume total em reais, equivalente a US$ 500 milhões, (ii) até a emissão das Debêntures, a Companhia e/ou a 3R Potiguar pagarão uma taxa (ticking fee) inferior aos juros remuneratórios da referida emissão, e (iii) as garantias da emissão das Debêntures referem-se ao compartilhamento do pacote oferecido no âmbito do financiamento contratado junto ao Morgan Stanley.

Por fim, a 3R reforça o seu compromisso em manter seus investidores e o mercado em geral devidamente informados, em linha com as melhores práticas de governança corporativa e em estrita conformidade com a legislação em vigor.

Rio de Janeiro, 20 de outubro de 2022

Rodrigo Pizarro

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.

CNPJ/ME n° 12.091.809/0001-55

NIRE 33.300.294.597 | CVM CODE Nº 02529-1

MATERIAL FACT

HIRING OF US$ 500 MILLION FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE POTIGUAR CLUSTER

3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. ("Company") (B3:RRRP3), in accordance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44, informs its investors and the market in general that, on this date, 3R Potiguar S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("3R Potiguar"), executed a commitment letter for the structuring and issuance of debentures, with a firm underwriting commitment, in the amount of US$ 500 million ("Commitment Letter" and "Debentures") with Banco BTG Pactual S.A. ("BTG Pactual"). The funds raised with the issuance, together with the US$ 500 million financing raised with certain financial institutions led by Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. ("Morgan Stanley"), as published by the Company by means of the Material Fact dated as of August 2, 2022, will be used for the completion of the acquisition of the Potiguar Cluster, an upstream (oil and gas producing fields) and mid & downstream (private use terminal, refinery, and storage) assets, located in the Potiguar Basin, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and currently owned and operated by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras.

In the last 12 months, the Potiguar Cluster concessions recorded an average production of 18 thousand barrels of oil per day. In accordance with the reserves certification, prepared by the independent consultant DeGolyer and MacNaughton, with a base date of December 31, 2021, the Potiguar Cluster comprise 229,3 million barrels of oil equivalent of proven and probable reserves (2P), of which 169,7 million barrels (or 74%) are proven reserves (1P). Of the total 2P reserves, 98% represent oil reserves.

The Debentures shall mature within 60 months from the date hereof, including a possibility of prepayment from the 24th month. The Debentures shall be monetarily adjusted by a calculation of variation of the US dollar selling rate, and from the disbursement date, shall bear an interest rate of SOFR plus 7.5% per annum. The other terms and conditions of the Debentures are set forth in the Commitment Letter.

Additionally, it is worth noting that (i) the issuance of Debentures is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent set forth in the Commitment Letter and will be subject to private distribution, in the amount of US$ 500 million; (ii) until the issuance of Debentures, the Company and/or 3R Potiguar will pay a ticking fee, lower than the interest rate of the Debentures; and (iii) the Debentures will share the same collateral package of the financing raised with Morgan Stanley.

Finally, 3R reinforces its commitment to keep its investors and the market in general duly informed, in line with the best corporate governance practices and in strict compliance with current legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, October 20, 2022

Rodrigo Pizarro

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 21:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
