3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S A : Results Presentation 4Q21 & 2021
02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
Results Presentation
February 22, 2022 | 4Q21 & 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materially from actual future results or events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company at CVM, specifically the Company's most recent Reference Form, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to general economic and business conditions, including crude oil, exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves, international and Brazilian political, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability of manage business. The Company undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and were made at this presentation date.
In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. The Company proves these measures because uses them as a measure of company performance; however, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.
2
2021 Highlights | A year marked by strong execution
Strategy
Acquisition of Potiguar Cluster:
Asset raises 3R to the list of top oil and gas producers in Brasil and Latin America;
Largest onshore and shallow water cluster;
Full synergy with 3R's portfolio;
Access to international oil markets and open path to export ~90% of total oil production.
Sanhaçu and Areia Branca Closings:
Synergistic acquisitions in Potiguar Basin that already had positive impact in 4Q21 results.
Follow Ons & Capital Structure:
2 Follow ons raising R$2.9bi in 2021;
Stronger capital structure to conclude ongoing acquisitions and CapEx plans;
Debt Prepayment: USD 130MM.
Renegotiation of Gas Contracts
Better monetization of gas in Macau and Pescada.
RRRP3 joins Ibovespa Index
Main performance indicator on B3: companies with highest liquidity and representativeness.
Source: ANP and Company
Operation Evolution
Oil Production (bbl/d)
3R Petroleum
(Macau + Rio Ventura + Areia Branca + Pescada)
+63%
YoY
5,918
6,706
+13%
4,106
QoQ
4Q20
3Q21
4Q21
Strong Operation Evolution during 2021
Macau
Rio Ventura
+33%
+18%
YoY
QoQ
4,943
5,129
843
3,866
715
+3.8%
QoQ
4Q20
3Q21
4Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Financial Performance
Net Revenues
3.6 X
YoY
(R$ MM)
727.8
2.9 X YoY
250.0 204.3
85.2
4Q204Q21 2020 FY 2021 FY
6.7 X
Adjusted EBITDA
YoY
356.1
(R$ MM)
+64%
YoY
82.6
50.553.4
4Q20
4Q21
2020 FY
2021 FY
3
ESG Standard | Sustainability Journey
Governance Structure
Board
ESG, SMS and
of Director
Compliance
Audit
Working Groups
Committee
Finance
Diversity and Multiculturalism
Committee
People and
287
Compensation
Committee
direct work force
Executive
29%
9%
Officers
women
foreign
Community Care
Fighting Hunger
Food aid to needy communities, 1,200 families attended
Engagement in Sport and education
Donation of educational and sports materials for projects with young people
Humanitarian Aid
Donation to aid in the floods in Bahia, 3,000 families attended
Disease Prevention
Awareness campaigns on disease prevention
Environment
Minimization of GHG and electricity consumption from the grid through the GTW project. Reduction of water discharge from treatment and reinjection into reservoirs.
Water
Environmental
treatment
program management
Energy by gas-to-wire
Polo Macau as a pilot project
Minimization of burning and venting of gases
Energy cost reduction
Replicable in other gas assets
Source: ompany
Illustrative picture
4
3R Timeline | Milestones achieved since the IPO
Together with its efficient trajectory in M&A, 3R has reached several strategic milestones since its IPO, while deploying a robust production growth in its operations.
IPO
Sudene
Follow On I
Closing
Follow On II
Sudene
Prepayment
IBOV & IBRX100
R$690 MM
Macau
R$785 MM
Rio Ventura
R$2,088 MM
Rio Ventura
of the Debt
Indexes
Nov/20
Dec/2020
Mar/21
Jul/21
Nov/21
Dec/2021
Dec/2021
Jan/22
Dec/20
Jan/21
Jul/21
Aug/21 / Dec21
Nov/21
Dec/21
Dec/21
Jan/22
Signing
Signing
Signing
Signing/ Closing
Closing
Renegotiation
Start of the
Signing
Recôncavo
Peroá Cluster
Papa Terra
Sanhaçu
Areia Branca
of gas contracts
ESG journey
Potiguar Cluster
Financial
M&A
Strategy
ESG
Source: ANP and Company
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:05 UTC.