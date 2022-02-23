3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S A : Results Presentation 4Q21 & 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materially from actual future results or events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company at CVM, specifically the Company's most recent Reference Form, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to general economic and business conditions, including crude oil, exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves, international and Brazilian political, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability of manage business. The Company undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and were made at this presentation date.

In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. The Company proves these measures because uses them as a measure of company performance; however, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.

2