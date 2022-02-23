Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RRRP3   BRRRRPACNOR5

3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.

(RRRP3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/22 04:11:47 pm
36.1 BRL   -2.54%
02:19a3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S A : Results Presentation 4Q21 & 2021
PU
12:09a3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S A : Financial Statements 4Q21 & 2021
PU
12:09a3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S A : Complete Financial Statements 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S A : Results Presentation 4Q21 & 2021

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results Presentation

February 22, 2022 | 4Q21 & 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections and may differ materially from actual future results or events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company at CVM, specifically the Company's most recent Reference Form, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to general economic and business conditions, including crude oil, exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas reserves, international and Brazilian political, economic and social developments, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability of manage business. The Company undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement and were made at this presentation date.

In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. The Company proves these measures because uses them as a measure of company performance; however, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.

2

2021 Highlights | A year marked by strong execution

Strategy

Acquisition of Potiguar Cluster:

  • Asset raises 3R to the list of top oil and gas producers in Brasil and Latin America;
  • Largest onshore and shallow water cluster;
  • Full synergy with 3R's portfolio;
  • Access to international oil markets and open path to export ~90% of total oil production.

Sanhaçu and Areia Branca Closings:

Synergistic acquisitions in Potiguar Basin that already had positive impact in 4Q21 results.

Follow Ons & Capital Structure:

  • 2 Follow ons raising R$2.9bi in 2021;
  • Stronger capital structure to conclude ongoing acquisitions and CapEx plans;
  • Debt Prepayment: USD 130MM.

Renegotiation of Gas Contracts

Better monetization of gas in Macau and Pescada.

RRRP3 joins Ibovespa Index

Main performance indicator on B3: companies with highest liquidity and representativeness.

Source: ANP and Company

Operation Evolution

Oil Production (bbl/d)

3R Petroleum

(Macau + Rio Ventura + Areia Branca + Pescada)

+63%

YoY

5,918

6,706

+13%

4,106

QoQ

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

Strong Operation Evolution during 2021

Macau

Rio Ventura

+33%

+18%

YoY

QoQ

4,943

5,129

843

3,866

715

+3.8%

QoQ

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

3Q21

4Q21

Financial Performance

Net Revenues

3.6 X

YoY

(R$ MM)

727.8

2.9 X YoY

250.0 204.3

85.2

4Q204Q21 2020 FY 2021 FY

6.7 X

Adjusted EBITDA

YoY

356.1

(R$ MM)

+64%

YoY

82.6

50.553.4

4Q20

4Q21

2020 FY

2021 FY

3

ESG Standard | Sustainability Journey

Governance Structure

Board

ESG, SMS and

of Director

Compliance

Audit

Working Groups

Committee

Finance

Diversity and Multiculturalism

Committee

People and

287

Compensation

Committee

direct work force

Executive

29%

9%

Officers

women

foreign

Community Care

Fighting Hunger

Food aid to needy communities, 1,200 families attended

Engagement in Sport and education

Donation of educational and sports materials for projects with young people

Humanitarian Aid

Donation to aid in the floods in Bahia, 3,000 families attended

Disease Prevention

Awareness campaigns on disease prevention

Environment

Minimization of GHG and electricity consumption from the grid through the GTW project. Reduction of water discharge from treatment and reinjection into reservoirs.

Water

Environmental

treatment

program management

Energy by gas-to-wire

  • Polo Macau as a pilot project
  • Minimization of burning and venting of gases
  • Energy cost reduction
  • Replicable in other gas assets

Source: ompany

Illustrative picture

4

3R Timeline | Milestones achieved since the IPO

Together with its efficient trajectory in M&A, 3R has reached several strategic milestones since its IPO, while deploying a robust production growth in its operations.

IPO

Sudene

Follow On I

Closing

Follow On II

Sudene

Prepayment

IBOV & IBRX100

R$690 MM

Macau

R$785 MM

Rio Ventura

R$2,088 MM

Rio Ventura

of the Debt

Indexes

Nov/20

Dec/2020

Mar/21

Jul/21

Nov/21

Dec/2021

Dec/2021

Jan/22

Dec/20

Jan/21

Jul/21

Aug/21 / Dec21

Nov/21

Dec/21

Dec/21

Jan/22

Signing

Signing

Signing

Signing/ Closing

Closing

Renegotiation

Start of the

Signing

Recôncavo

Peroá Cluster

Papa Terra

Sanhaçu

Areia Branca

of gas contracts

ESG journey

Potiguar Cluster

Financial

M&A

Strategy

ESG

Source: ANP and Company

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.
02:19a3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S A : Results Presentation 4Q21 & 2021
PU
12:09a3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S A : Financial Statements 4Q21 & 2021
PU
12:09a3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S A : Complete Financial Statements 2021
PU
20213R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.(BOVESPA : RRRP3) added to Brazil IBOVESPA Index
CI
20213R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.(BOVESPA : RRRP3) added to Brazil IBRX Index
CI
2021Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Versão em Inglês
PU
2021Press Release 3T21 - Versão inglês
PU
20213R Petroleum ?leo e G?s S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Brazil's Petrobras picks PetroRio group as top bidder for Albacora -sources
RE
2021Brazil's 3R Petroleum in talks to buy Petrobras' Polo Potiguar for over $1 bln
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 747 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2021 -36,0 M -7,11 M -7,11 M
Net cash 2021 2 184 M 432 M 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 168x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 7 314 M 1 445 M 1 445 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart 3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.
Duration : Period :
3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,10 BRL
Average target price 72,13 BRL
Spread / Average Target 99,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Rodrigues Savini Chief Executive Officer
Rodrigo Pizarro Lavalle da Silva Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Paulo Thiago Arantes de Mendonça Chairman
Jorge Ruben Lorenzon Technical Director
Pedro Miguel Grijalba Vasquez Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A.7.33%1 445
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.64%2 091 047
SHELL PLC21.13%202 363
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED18.16%153 456
TOTALENERGIES SE11.77%147 407
EQUINOR ASA17.00%99 013